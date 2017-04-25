Listen Live
National
Cop called for noise complaint, joins party instead
Cop called for noise complaint, joins party instead

Cop called for noise complaint, joins party instead
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: People dance to the tune of the salsa music playing as they attend the annual Calle Ocho celebration March 11, 2007 in Miami, Florida.

Cop called for noise complaint, joins party instead

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -  A noise complaint turned into a dance party for a police officer in San Antonio, and it was all caught on video.

Someone made a complaint that music was too loud when a child’s dance club set up a dance floor.

But instead of shutting the party down, police joined the teens on the dance floor, showing them the proper way to salsa, KSAT reported.

The video is now burning up the Internet with more than 385,000 views.

Leslie Sapp, who posted the video on Facebook, said that the police officer left an impression on the children and adults at the dance party.

“As a parent, especially these days, there is a lot of negativity in the world when it comes to cops, and he broke that stereotype,” Sapp told KSAT. “He didn’t have to take his time to do that and could have just (gone) in and shut it down.”

Sapp’s daughter, who danced with the officer, said that the night changed her mind about police.

Sapp was hosting “Next Generation Dance Crew,” a group that helps kids use dance to express themselves, KSAT reported.

