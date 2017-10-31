BOSTON - Speculation that Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ Donuts could be purchased by Panera’s parent company, JAB Holding Company, sent the coffee-and-doughnut company’s stock soaring 8 percent higher this week, according to Bloomberg.
The business publication reported Tuesday morning that Luxembourg-based JAB Holdings, which also owns Einstein Bros. Bagels, Caribou Coffee, Keurig Green Mountain, Peet’s Coffee and Krispy Kreme, could be looking to buy out Dunkin’ Brands.
A buyout of Dunkin’ would help JAB take over even more of the coffee market not owned by Starbucks.
Bloomberg reports that Dunkin’ Brands, which includes Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins, is valued around $8.2 billion. It would be JAB’s second priciest acquisition in the past 19 months, behind Keurig Green Mountain.
According to Bloomberg's Gillian Tan, Dunkin’s costly upgrades to its digital ordering could be something JAB would be prepared to tackle, having already acquired Panera Bread and that chain’s lavish digital ordering system.
There hasn't been any evidence of a deal, but the speculation is buzzing.
