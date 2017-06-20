Couple accidentally donates bag with $100,000 to Goodwill

An Ohio Goodwill employee found $100,000 in cash in an accidental donation and found a way to give it back, according to First Coast News.

“The money was found in a duffel bag that was in a box full of clothes,” Janelle Schaffer, manager of the Zanesville Goodwill store, told First Coast News. “Thank goodness she asked for a receipt when the lady dropped the donation off, so we had her contact information.”

When the store called Lynette and Dan Leckrone, the couple said they didn’t realize the money was missing, according to First Coast News.

“We are moving closer to Wheeling and we have been saving to buy a house,” Dan Leckrone told First Coast News. “We were taking the money to deposit it in another bank where we were moving to.”

