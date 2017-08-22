Listen Live
National
Couple gets engaged on live TV during total solar eclipse
Close

Couple gets engaged on live TV during total solar eclipse

Couple Gets Engaged During Total Solar Eclipse

Couple gets engaged on live TV during total solar eclipse

By: FOX23.com

PRAIRIE HOME, Mo. -  Viewers of KOKI-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma, witnessed an engagement live on air during coverage of the total solar eclipse on Monday. 

>> Watch the news report here

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

KOKI Chief Meteorologist James Aydelott traveled to Prairie Home, Missouri, to be in the path of totality for the eclipse. He met several people that traveled to the area to see the eclipse, including a couple from Dallas. One man told Aydelott he planned to propose during the eclipse. 

>> Missouri newlyweds say ‘I do’ during eclipse

>> Read more trending news

KOKI was live on TV covering the eclipse when the man pulled the woman to the side, got down on one knee and proposed. The crowd turned their attention from the sky to the couple. Based on the tears and kiss, she said yes.

>> Watch the moment here

>> On FOX23.com: Complete coverage of the total solar eclipse

Close

Couple gets engaged on live TV during total solar eclipse

Related

A couple gets engaged during the total solar eclipse.
Close

Couple gets engaged on live TV during total solar eclipse

Photo Credit: FOX23.com
A couple gets engaged during the total solar eclipse.
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Mother crushed to death in freak accident after giving birth at hospital
    Mother crushed to death in freak accident after giving birth at hospital
    A woman died in a freak elevator accident Sunday shortly after giving birth at a hospital in Spain, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Spanish woman Rocio Cortes Nunez, 25, gave birth at Seville's Our Lady of Valme Hospital on Sunday, BBC News reported. She was crushed to death after her hospital bed was pushed onto an elevator meant to take her to the maternity ward, when the elevator began to rise while her body was still partially outside, according to the BBC. The news station reported that Nunez’s newborn daughter was with her when the accident happened, but she was not injured. Nunez was mother to two young children, aged 5 and 4, according to Spain’s ABC Sevilla. She was a housewife and met her husband, Jose Gaspar, when they were children, the news station reported. They had been married for four years. “This can’t be so,” Gaspar told ABC Sevilla. “Today it has been Rocio, but tomorrow it could be someone else.” Regional health minister Marina Alvarez called the incident a “rapid, unusual and tragic” accident, according to the BBC. She said the elevator had passed safety tests earlier in August. Authorities continue to investigate. The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Woman hit by car, killed while watching eclipse; 1 injured
    Woman hit by car, killed while watching eclipse; 1 injured
    A 23-year-old woman died and a second woman was injured Monday when a driver lost control of her car and struck them while they watched the solar eclipse in Kentucky, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Authorities told WLKY that Alyssa Noble, 38, lost control of her car while driving on Main Street in Hyden on Monday afternoon, striking a utility pole and a pair of women who were watching the eclipse. Officials pronounced 23-year-old Mackenzie Hayes, of Hazard, dead at the scene of the crash. Rhonda Belcher, 41, of Wooton, was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital, Kentucky State Police said in a news release obtained by The Courier-Journal. The newspaper reported that Hayes and Belcher were watching the eclipse around 1:15 p.m. near the courthouse in Hyden when the crash happened. It was not immediately clear what caused Noble to lose control of her vehicle. WKYT reported that Noble was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee, after the collision. Hayes and Belcher worked at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, according to the news station. They were on their lunch break when they were struck while stopping on the sidewalk to watch the eclipse, WKYT reported. In a statement obtained by the news station, Barry Martin, CEO of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, called the crash “a tragic accident.” “We are asking that everyone keep all of those involved in your prayers and be respectful of their privacy,” Martin said. Police continue to investigate the crash.
  • Jacksonville woman says puppy shot following argument over shoes 
    Jacksonville woman says puppy shot following argument over shoes 
    A westside Jacksonville woman says her 9-month-old puppy was shot and killed over a pair of shoes.  Police responded to the home Aug. 3 on Alpha Avenue in reference to a dog that had been shot.  Linda Duncan said her sister’s boyfriend shot Kilo after the dog chewed up a pair of his shoes. The man told police it was self-defense.  “He tried to say that my dog tried to attack him,” Duncan said.  Reports obtained from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Animal Care and Protective Services do not support the man’s claim.  According to the police report, police saw “no injuries on the subject.”  An investigator with ACPS said based on the way the bullet entered and exited Kilo, it confirmed the dog was not facing or attacking the man. It said Kilo was shot with its back turned to the suspect.  The report said there is reason to believe the man “unnecessarily killed this dog.”  ACPS issued him a citation, but Duncan said that’s not enough.  “I want him to go to jail for murdering my dog,” Duncan said. “If he's going to shoot a dog over a pair of shoes, who else is he going to shoot?”  Duncan started a petition to help stop animal cruelty. So far, she has collected more than 4,000 signatures.  She said she plans to hire an attorney and fight until she gets justice for Kilo.
  • USS John S. McCain collision: Remains found during search for missing sailors
    USS John S. McCain collision: Remains found during search for missing sailors
    UPDATE, 7:08 a.m. ET Tuesday: The Associated Press reports that some remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, according to the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. A number of bodies were found on the ship, and one body was found by Malaysia, the AP reported. Read more here. ORIGINAL STORY: The United States Navy said it will continue to investigate the collision involving the USS John S. McCain as the vessel’s damage is being assessed. As that happens, the U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs said in a news post that search efforts are continuing for the 10 soldiers who are still missing. Five sailors are injured. >> Read more trending news “Search and rescue efforts continue in coordination with local authorities,” it said in the post. “Royal Malaysian Navy ships KD Handalan and two coastal patrol craft Petir (12) and Pang Alang (39) as well as two Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency vessels are on scene today.  “Republic of Singapore Navy Fearless-class patrol ships Noble Pearl (PCG 54) and Noble Knight (PCG 56) joined search efforts as well.” Navy Adm. John Richardson has ordered a probe into the collision, The Associated Press reported. The fleet said the guided-missile destroyer “sustained significant hull damage that resulted in flooding to nearby compartments.”  “It is the second such incident in a very short period of time – inside of three months – and very similar as well,” Richardson said at the Pentagon Monday. “It is the last of a series of incidents in the Pacific fleet in particular and that gives great cause for concern that there is something out there we are not getting at.” An immediate explanation for the collision was not given; however, cyber security experts speculated that the ship could have been hacked, according to a McClatchy report. Richardson said there were “no indications right now” of “cyber intrusion or sabotage,” but the investigation would “consider all possibilities.” In the coming weeks, the Navy said it would take a one-day pause in operations to identify any steps that may need to be taken to ensure safety.
  • 42 hurt in train crash near Philadelphia
    42 hurt in train crash near Philadelphia
    At least 42 people were hurt in a train crash outside Philadelphia. >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
