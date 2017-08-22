Couple gets engaged on live TV during total solar eclipse

PRAIRIE HOME, Mo. - Viewers of KOKI-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma, witnessed an engagement live on air during coverage of the total solar eclipse on Monday.
KOKI Chief Meteorologist James Aydelott traveled to Prairie Home, Missouri, to be in the path of totality for the eclipse. He met several people that traveled to the area to see the eclipse, including a couple from Dallas. One man told Aydelott he planned to propose during the eclipse.
KOKI was live on TV covering the eclipse when the man pulled the woman to the side, got down on one knee and proposed. The crowd turned their attention from the sky to the couple. Based on the tears and kiss, she said yes.
