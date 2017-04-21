Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo offers batting practice passes to young fan

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is stepping up to the plate for a deserving young fan.
Anthony Rizzo
Chicago’s all-star first baseman offered batting practice passes to 9-year-old Kolt Kyler, a Pierceton, Indiana, boy whose tears of joy after receiving tickets to see the Cubs game at Wrigley Field caused him to openly sob, WGN reported. The emotional moment was captured on video, which went viral.
“When u come for the game Kolt I’ll have BP passes waiting for you. NO better place to see the Cubs then right on the field,” Rizzo said in his tweet.
Kolt earned the tickets from his father for his hard work on the family farm, WGN reported. The game is in June, when the Cubs will host the St. Louis Cardinals.
This is awesome. When u come for the game Kolt I'll have BP passes waiting for you. No better place to see the @Cubs then right on the field https://t.co/P7Ma2p4MUh— Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) April 20, 2017
Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF— Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017
