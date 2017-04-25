Listen Live
Cute baby photo alert: Mom is a firefighter, dad is a police officer
Close

Cute baby photo alert: Mom is a firefighter, dad is a police officer

Cute baby photo alert: Mom is a firefighter, dad is a police officer
(Image via Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Cute baby photo alert: Mom is a firefighter, dad is a police officer

By: ActionNewsJax.com

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Florida, shared a picture of its newest addition on Twitter on Tuesday.

Baby Crnolic's mom and dad both serve Jacksonville, JSO said.

Dad is an officer for JSO and mom is a firefighter for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Clay County Sheriff's Office hosting 'Tip a Cop' event to support Special Olympics Florida
    Clay County Sheriff's Office hosting 'Tip a Cop' event to support Special Olympics Florida
    This may change your lunch or dinner plans.   Through this Thursday, the Clay County Sheriff's Office is hosting a 'Tip a Cop' event.   Spokesperson Angela Spears explains, 'You'll see our deputies, the detention deputies, command staff, and even our civilian employees, don those aprons, wait tables, go to tables, take the orders, bring the food out and get tips, is what we're asking.'   The Sheriff's Office says all of the proceeds will go toward Special Olympics Florida.   'They [the athletes] train year-round and excel in sports such as track and field, volleyball, and soccer, and with the community's help we're going to make sure we raise funds to help them travel to the upcoming state and world games,' says Spears.   Everyone's invited to stop by Longhorn Steakhouse on County Road 220 in Fleming Island and grab a bite to eat, from 11 am to 10 pm.   It's the 9th year Clay deputies have held the fundraiser.
  • Jury selection for federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown will spill in to third day
    Jury selection for federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown will spill in to third day
    The opening statements in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown have been pushed back, after jury selection fails to wrap up in two long days. The court had hoped to have the 12 person jury and two alternates selected by the end of the day Tuesday. All of the questioning is done, but the attorneys have not yet had the chance to exercise all of their challenges to prospective panelists- with several dozen people still being held. Around 5:45 PM, Magistrate Judge James R. Klindt told the courtroom “some complications for jurors” that he wasn’t previously aware of prevented him from holding them any later in to the evening. Because of that, he decided to end for the night, and resume Wednesday to finalize the jury. Opening statements, which had been scheduled for 9:30AM, will now take place at 1PM. The first day of jury questioning focused specifically on this case, with Klindt asking prospective jurors whether they were previously aware of the charges, if they have any feelings toward former and- ultimately- if the information and pre-conceived notions could be set aside in order to consider only the evidence presented at trial. Prospective jurors were also able to raise issues of “extreme hardship”. In all, that led to 21 people being excused from the pool, while 44 rolled over to today.  Klindt wanted to have around 50 prospective jurors before moving to the second phase of questioning, so more were summoned to report for jury duty Tuesday morning. The day started with those new jurors facing the same hardship and case knowledge questions as those who first reported Monday. Of the 30 questioned as a group, 17 said they have some knowledge of the case and six said they have strong feelings toward Brown one way or the other. While 19 were flagged for further questioning, the court only needed to vet a few in order to reach a threshold where they were comfortable moving forward- 53 total prospective jurors, including the ones who rolled over from yesterday. The second round of questioning included looking at areas which are more broad and standard for jury selection- employment, prior experience in the legal or criminal systems, and more. Ultimately, 20 people were singled out for individual questioning following group responses. Many of them indicated they knew someone or had themselves been involved in either an arrest or some kind of legal filing. The majority of those who were questioned told he judge those legal proceedings would influence their ability to listen to evidence and render a fair and impartial verdict. Unlike Monday, when prospective jurors were being challenged “for cause” as they were being individually questioned, Klindt allowed for a few strikes and then determined the rest should be done at the conclusion of the questioning. Those cause challenges will be the first thing tackled Wednesday. After that, prospective jurors will be “sat” in the order of their randomly selected number, and the first 12 designated as the possible panel. From there, both prosecutors and the defense have a specific number of “peremptory” strikes- or strikes without cause- which they can exercise. As prospective jurors are removed from the box for those strikes, the next in line by number will fill in.  Once the 12 person jury is chosen, a similar process takes place for the two alternates. Once that is done, the jury is set.  It’s hoped that the jury will be seated by 11AM, at which point US District Judge Timothy Corrigan- who will preside over the trial itself- will come in an instruct the jury. There will then be a break, and opening statements will formally kick off the trial Wednesday at 1PM. This jury will not be sequestered for this trial, which is currently scheduled for three weeks. Klindt has given the pool specific and repeated instruction that they’re not allowed to consume any news or social media about the trial, that they’re not allowed to communicate with anyone about the case, and that if someone speaks about the case in their presence they’re supposed to leave.  Brown and two others are accused of soliciting more than $800,000 in donations to “One Door For Education”- a group she represented as a charity- but using the money for personal expenses instead, including travel, luxury events, and more. Her two alleged co-conspirators- former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and the head of One Door Carla Wiley- both previously pleaded guilty. Brown has been indicted on 22 charges.  WOKV is in the federal courthouse as these proceedings move forward. Check back frequently to WOKV.com for updates, and follow our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter for updates during court recesses.
  • Man tossing child into frigid waters off Boston caught on camera, charged
    Man tossing child into frigid waters off Boston caught on camera, charged
    A 29-year-old man was arrested and accused of throwing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old into the frigid waters off Constitution Beach in East Boston on Monday, according to Massachusetts State Police. >> Read more trending news Mikel Anthony Hilerio dropped his girlfriend off at her job before taking her 4-year-old twin boys to the beach and putting them in the water, troopers said. When the troopers arrived on scene, they said they found the children “shaking uncontrollably” after having been exposed to the cold water and cold air. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), coastal waters in Boston were about 47 degrees Fahrenheit Monday. They were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation. Hilerio has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment to children and operating with a suspended or revoked license.  Hilerio refused an evaluation by a drug recognition expert, police said. In court Tuesday, prosecutors played a cell phone video showing a man apparently tossing a child into the water off Constitution Beach.  The Department of Children and Families has been notified.  
  • Florida police help injured dog ‘at death’s door’
    Florida police help injured dog ‘at death’s door’
    A dog named Hollywood is getting medical care after he was left in critical condition at a South Florida police department.  WFOR reported that a woman left the Yorkie in a chair last week at the Hollywood Police Department. >> Read more trending news “Basically she just came in and said she had to go to work, said she was busy,” Rose Mone of the Hollywood Police Department told WFOR. “She found it over there somewhere and put the dog over here on the chair and walked out and that was it.” The dog has a painful infection and a bladder blockage.   “He couldn’t walk, he was crying,” Ed Degelsmith of Glimmer of Life, a nonprofit, no-kill rescue organization, said. “I think if he would have (gone) to animal rescue, they would have put him down because he was so sick,” Degelsmith said. “He knows he was at death’s door and he’s got a second chance.” According to the Glimmer of Life website, the dog’s surgery is scheduled this week. Degelsmith has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of the dog’s treatment and surgery. ﻿Kelcie Willis of the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Panera Bread to hire 10,000 as it expands delivery locations
    Panera Bread to hire 10,000 as it expands delivery locations
    Panera Bread Co. will hire 10,000 new employees by the end of 2017 as it expands its delivery service, the company said in a statement Monday. According to Panera, the company is planning to expand delivery options to 35 to 40 percent of its locations. It now delivers at 15 percent of its locations. Panera president Blaine Hurst says each café will hire between seven and 12 staff members and drivers. The drivers will use their own vehicles which will be subject to inspection on a regular basis, Hurst said. The delivery service will be digital and mobile ordering-based. The radius will be within an 8-minute drive of the restaurant and will be available between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week. The order must be a minimum of $5, and the delivery charge will be $3 in most areas, according to the statement. The expanded delivery service is expected to add $250,000 per year to each store’s annual average revenue of $2.6 million. There are around 2,000 stores in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. Panera is in the process of being acquired by JAB Holding. The deal is reported to be valued at about $7.5 billion.  To find out if Panera delivers in your area, click here.  
The Latest News Videos

