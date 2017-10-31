This is the story we all need when life is getting you down.

As almost any parent will tell you, it is horrible to see your child in pain, no matter if it is an accident or something that will be beneficial to them later, like vaccinations.

One dad has shown that he fully understands what his little boy is going through and he’s using the viral video, which has more than 12 million views, to get a message across to all fathers: Be in your child’s life.

Antwon Lee took his son Debais to his two-month checkup. During the visit, the baby had to get his latest vaccinations and the first-time dad was just as worried as his son.

Lee told the Cox Media Group National Content Desk that he had no idea the video was being recorded during his son’s doctor’s visit.

You can hear him talking to him, telling Debais, “You’re gonna stay strong,” and, “It’s OK to cry,” as Debais looks to hang on dad’s every word. After being transferred to the exam table, Lee and Debais clutch hands as the inevitable comes, both the shots and the tears that follow.

As Debais starts crying from the shock of the shots, Lee also starts to break down in between giving his son some tender kisses to take the pain away.

After the trauma to both dad and son was over, Lee scooped up Debais, telling him, “They did you wrong. I know. I know. They did you wrong.”

While 12 million views could have meant money for Lee, he would rather not license the viral video and said that he’s overwhelmed with the response to the clip, telling the National Content Desk, “My spirit is [worth] way more than money.”

“I gotta jump on my knees because God has blessed me with my child. It’s a beautiful thing,” Lee said. “I pray [that] all the fathers need to be in their child’s life.”

Close Dad is just as emotional as his newborn as baby gets vaccinations Photo Credit: Photo courtesy: Antwon Lee