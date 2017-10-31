Dad shot, killed checking on suicidal son, sheriff's office says

A man and his father are dead after authorities in Georgia said the son shot the dad and turned the gun on himself.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron Martin, 29, told family members on Saturday that he was suicidal.

Paul Martin, 56, went to Cameron Martin’s home in the 2300 block of Thompson Mill Road to check on him, Hall County sheriff's spokesman Stephen Wilbanks said Monday in a statement.

Cameron Martin, however, ended up shooting his father, then calling 911, Wilbanks said.

Deputies and Gainesville police negotiators responded to the incident just before midnight and tried to make contact with Cameron Martin, authorities said.

“After all efforts to establish contact with anyone inside failed, a robot was inserted into the house and discovered one deceased person,” Wilbanks said.

The SWAT team then went into the home to complete a search and found another person shot to death.

The case remains under investigation.