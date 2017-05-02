Dateless teen takes Harvard acceptance letter to prom

A high school senior didn’t have a date to her senior prom, but she didn’t let that stop her from having a good time.

Priscilla Samey, of Champlin Park High School in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, took her college acceptance letter to the dance.

The 17-year-old posted a photo of her with her Harvard acceptance letter on the day of the dance on Twitter, where it racked up more than 120,000 likes.

Couldn't find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17 pic.twitter.com/vIw2524wXu — (@prizxillas) April 30, 2017

Samey, who was also accepted into six other Ivy League schools, said she made the best of an unfavorable situation.

“At first I was disappointed, but going by myself allowed me to avoid all the competitiveness and expenses that usually go with prom,” Samey told BuzzFeed.

Samey got the idea from her sister.

“She said, ‘The best one [date] is all your college admissions,’” she told Mic.

Samey said her date was low maintenance.

“He stayed in the car most of the time,” she told BuzzFeed. “He’s shy, and also I didn’t want it to get trampled.”

Samey said her friends thought the move was “funny and cute.”

“I didn’t get any negative feedback like I thought I would, and they all were very proud and supportive,” she told Mic.

Social media users supported the idea, too.

According to Mic, Samey received a full-ride scholarship to Harvard. She will be majoring in political science with a pre-law track and plans to earn a juris doctorate and a degree in business administration.