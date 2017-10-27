NEW YORK - Brittany Roy is wasting no time honoring her father’s legacy as a New York police officer.
Roy, 23, graduated Monday night from the police academy, following in her father’s footsteps. Sgt. Timothy Roy Sr., 36, was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
In her first week on the job, Brittany Roy made three arrests. The latest, on Thursday, was a gun bust, the New York Daily News reported.
Daughter of NYPD cop killed on 9/11 joins force, makes 3 arrests in 1st week
Roy and her training officer, Sgt. Justin Dambiskas, were patrolling in the 113th Precinct when they took a call about a man threatening a woman with a gun in a park in South Jamaica, the Daily News said. After responding and getting a description of the man from the alleged victim, they found the man near a Queens high school.
The man they arrested was carrying a handgun with a 30-round clip, according to the newspaper.
Roy was just 7 years old when her father died. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which chronicles the deaths of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, Tim Roy was driving to traffic court when he witnessed the first plane crash into the World Trade Center.
He called his wife, Stacey, to let her know he would not be home that evening, as he anticipated a long rescue operation ahead. The Daily News reported that he was last seen near the South Tower before it collapsed.
His remains were found the following March.
A Newsday profile of Tim Roy 10 years after his death said he was the youngest of eight children, and three of his brothers followed their father into the New York Fire Department. Roy and another brother were police officers.
“Since I was very young, I grew up seeing heroes,” Brittany Roy told reporters when she was sworn in as a recruit in April. “It’s just always been a dream to be one of them, and especially (after) what my father has done for the nation, the country. It was a true aspiration to be able to try and follow in his footsteps.”
Roy was one of 434 new police officers to graduate from the police academy Monday at Madison Square Garden.
