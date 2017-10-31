Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H 73
L 57

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Partly Cloudy
H 73° L 57°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 73° L 57°
  • cloudy-day
    58°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 73° L 57°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 77° L 62°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Daylight saving time 2017: When do we set our clocks back?
Close

Daylight saving time 2017: When do we set our clocks back?

Fall Back - 5 Fast Facts - Daylight Savings Time

Daylight saving time 2017: When do we set our clocks back?

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you are still irked about losing that hour of sleep last March when most of the country went on Daylight saving time, here’s some good news – you get it back this Sunday. 

Daylight saving time (DST) ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 5, and if you haven’t heard already, you need to set your clocks back (“fall back”) one hour before going to bed on Saturday.

Why do we do this? Here’s a look at why we started using DST and why we continue to do it.

How it started

We can blame New Zealand entomologist George Hudson for daylight saving time. He wanted extra hours after work to go bug hunting, according to National Geographic, so he came up with the idea of just moving the hands on the clock. William Willett, who is the great-great grandfather of Coldplay’s Chris Martin, according to the BBC, arrived at the same idea a few years later and proposed moving the clock forward in the spring and back in the fall in his work, “British Summer Time.”

Willett’s idea was picked up a few years later by the Germans who used it during World War I as a way to save on coal use. Other countries would soon follow suit.

In the U.S., DST was signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson in 1918. 

Why did the U.S. do it?

The idea of setting clocks ahead in the spring was pitched as a way to help farmers with crops and harvesting. In reality, it was department stores behind the push for adjusting clocks, looking for another hour of shopping time in the afternoon and evenings.

Others have argued that DST saves energy. A 1975 study by the U.S. Department of Transportation showed that DST accounted for a savings of about one percent a day in electricity use.

While most of the country and about 40 percent of the world use DST, there are some exceptions. Two states – Arizona and Hawaii – and several territories don’t fall back or spring forward with DST.

Will we keep it?

It’s likely that most U.S. states will continue to use DST, though some state legislatures have discussed ending the practice. In August, the  Maine legislature passed a bill that would end DST. A provision to the bill requires Maine voters to approve the change in a referendum, and the referendum could only be triggered if Massachusetts and New Hampshire agree to drop DST, also.

Related

November 7 -- Time changed! Americans waved bye-bye to Daylight Savings Time (until March, anyway) and set the clocks back an hour to Standard Time.
Close

What's happened since it last rained in metro Atlanta?

Photo Credit: Elise Amendola/AP
November 7 -- Time changed! Americans waved bye-bye to Daylight Savings Time (until March, anyway) and set the clocks back an hour to Standard Time.
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • John Kelly: Civil War caused by 'lack of ability to compromise'
    John Kelly: Civil War caused by 'lack of ability to compromise'
    White House Chief of Staff John Kelly drew criticism Monday after he suggested that the Civil War happened because of “the lack of the ability to compromise” while discussing the historical significance of Confederate memorials. >> Read more trending news Kelly made the comments during an interview that aired Monday night on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle.” Kelly was asked about a Virginia church that decided to move plaques that honored George Washington and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in the wake of racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, The Washington Post reported. Kelly called Lee “an honorable man” who “gave up his country to fight for his state, which 150 years ago was more important than country.” “Now it’s different today,” Kelly told host Lauran Ingraham. “But the lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War, and men and women of good faith on both sides made their stand where their conscience had them make their stand.” >> Related: Trump again blames ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville He added that it’s “very, very dangerous” for people to view historical events through the lens of modern morality. “History’s history,” Kelly told host Laura Ingraham. “I think we make a mistake … as a society, and certainly as individuals, when we take what is today accepted as right and wrong and go back 100, 200, 300 years or more and say, ‘What Christopher Columbus did was wrong.’” His comments drew swift rebuke on social media from critics who argued that multiple attempts were made to “compromise” before the war broke out. >> Related: Father of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer says he forgives James Fields “Notion that Civil War resulted from a lack of compromises is belied by all the compromises made on enslavement from America’s founding,” African-American writer Ta-Nehisi Coates wrote in a series of tweets slamming Kelly. “I mean, like, it’s called The three fifths compromise for a reason. But it doesn’t stand alone. Missouri Compromise. Kansas-Nebraska Act. Lincoln's own platform was a compromise. Lincoln was not an abolitionist. He proposed to limit slavery's expansion, not end it. During the Civil War, Lincoln repeatedly sought to compromise by paying reparations--to slaveholders--and shipping blacks out the country.” The debate over Confederate monuments in America ramped up over the summer after violence broke out between white supremacists protesting the removal of a Lee statue from a park in Charlottesville and counterprotesters. President Donald Trump was criticized for his response to the incident, which left one woman dead and dozens more injured, after he said that “both sides” were to blame for the violence. Critics questioned his unwillingness to condemn white supremacy outright. >> Related: Heather Heyer's parents preach love, action after daughter’s death: 'You just magnified her' Trump told a crowd gathered for a rally in Arizona in August that the removal of Confederate statues was tantamount to trying to wipe out American history. “They’re trying to take away our culture, they’re trying to take away our history,” Trump said. “And our weak leaders, they do it overnight.” Still, dozens of statues were taken down in cities across the country after the Charlottesville protests.
  • Daylight saving time 2017: When do we set our clocks back?
    Daylight saving time 2017: When do we set our clocks back?
    If you are still irked about losing that hour of sleep last March when most of the country went on Daylight saving time, here’s some good news – you get it back this Sunday.  Daylight saving time (DST) ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 5, and if you haven’t heard already, you need to set your clocks back (“fall back”) one hour before going to bed on Saturday. Why do we do this? Here’s a look at why we started using DST and why we continue to do it. How it started We can blame New Zealand entomologist George Hudson for daylight saving time. He wanted extra hours after work to go bug hunting, according to National Geographic, so he came up with the idea of just moving the hands on the clock. William Willett, who is the great-great grandfather of Coldplay’s Chris Martin, according to the BBC, arrived at the same idea a few years later and proposed moving the clock forward in the spring and back in the fall in his work, “British Summer Time.” Willett’s idea was picked up a few years later by the Germans who used it during World War I as a way to save on coal use. Other countries would soon follow suit. In the U.S., DST was signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson in 1918.  Why did the U.S. do it? The idea of setting clocks ahead in the spring was pitched as a way to help farmers with crops and harvesting. In reality, it was department stores behind the push for adjusting clocks, looking for another hour of shopping time in the afternoon and evenings. Others have argued that DST saves energy. A 1975 study by the U.S. Department of Transportation showed that DST accounted for a savings of about one percent a day in electricity use. While most of the country and about 40 percent of the world use DST, there are some exceptions. Two states – Arizona and Hawaii – and several territories don’t fall back or spring forward with DST. Will we keep it? It’s likely that most U.S. states will continue to use DST, though some state legislatures have discussed ending the practice. In August, the  Maine legislature passed a bill that would end DST. A provision to the bill requires Maine voters to approve the change in a referendum, and the referendum could only be triggered if Massachusetts and New Hampshire agree to drop DST, also.
  • After recommendation of “lengthy prison time”, former Rep. Corrine Brown makes second attempt at delay
    After recommendation of “lengthy prison time”, former Rep. Corrine Brown makes second attempt at delay
    It was just late last week that a federal judge denied former Northeast Florida Democratic Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s motion to delay her sentencing hearing- and now, her defense is making a second attempt. The second motion to continue sentencing hearing and motion to reconsider/rehear order denying continuance filed Tuesday rely heavily on the Presentence Report, which the defense says does not present “sufficient information” in a number of areas. The PSR was put together by Brown’s Probation Officer and submitted on October 12th, according to court records. The PSR itself is not considered a public document, so it’s exact contents are not clear, however this new motion indicates the PSR recommends “a significant and lengthy prison time” for Brown. Brown’s defense is seeking probation. ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The trial of former Congresswoman Corrine Brown One area the PSR “fails to present sufficient information”, according to the defense, is when considering Brown’s medical and physical condition. The motion says Brown is still undergoing testing and evaluation, and that “additional suspected medical conditions have not yet been fully diagnosed”. The motion further says those anticipated findings will likely be “significant”. Brown’s mental and emotional condition is also not fully examined in the PSR, according to the motion. The defense says she is “undergoing evaluative treatment regarding the implications of certain abnormalities” in those areas. The motion also calls back to the prior arguments from the defense, which is that damage Brown suffered from Hurricane Irma inhibits their ability to mount a defense. Unlike the prior motion for a continuance- which was ultimately denied by a judge, in part because of a lack of specifics- this motion details the ways in which the storm affected their case building efforts. Brown’s defense says documents that are “indispensable” to showing her history of charitable works and good service prior to her offenses were destroyed. They believe that history can be recreated through interviews, but need more time to work through that. The motion further says the damage to Brown’s home- which the defense says FEMA has determined makes the home uninhabitable- is being mitigated, but Brown needs more time to see that through in order to “protect the investment in the property”. Finally, the motion argues the PSR doesn’t have enough information about the statistical analysis and comparison of United States Sentencing Commission data on comparable sentences nationwide. In all, the defense argues they need more time to investigate and examine any of this information they believe to be missing, so that  they can be adequately prepared for sentencing. The defense is asking the sentencing be continued to February. It’s currently scheduled for November 16th. The motion indicates that the US Attorney’s Office objects to any continuance, and the judge has given the government until 5PM Thursday to formally respond. Brown was convicted in May on 18 federal fraud related charges for soliciting hundreds of thousands of dollars to an organization called “One Door For Education”- which she promoted as a charity- and using the money instead for personal expenses and lavish events. She was acquitted of four charges also connected to this case. This is a developing story that will be updated in to the afternoon. 
  • Two arrested after double shooting in Orange Park 
    Two arrested after double shooting in Orange Park 
    The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says two teens have been arrested in connection to a shooting in the Park West subdivision last Thursday. 19-year-old Terry Dawson is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery, while 18-year-old Muhammad Benbenu has been arrested for armed robbery. According to the arrest reports we've obtained, the two suspects first made contact with a woman in Duval County and later met up with her at the Orange Park Mall.  From there, they all rode in a truck together to the Park West subdivision, where things took a violent turn.  The reports state once they were inside the subdivision, Benbenu pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded her cell phone. She was then allegedly pulled to the ground and hit on the back of the head and struck on the side of her face.  Deputies say she then activated an emergency SOS on her phone, which turned on a loud, audible alarm.  She took off running and began banging on the front door of a home in the subdivision, while screaming for help.  When a man opened the door to help her, the report says one of the suspects fired 10 rounds, hitting both the woman and the homeowner in the legs.  Thankfully, both victims are expected to recover from their injuries.
  • North Korea’s nuclear test site has reportedly collapsed, killing hundreds
    North Korea’s nuclear test site has reportedly collapsed, killing hundreds
    Experts estimate that as many as 200 North Koreans have been killed in the collapse of a nuclear test site. >> Read more trending news  North Korea’s nuclear test site, Mount Mantap, has been structurally unsound since the nation began testing their nuclear missiles under the mountain. Now, sources inside the country say that one of the tunnels near the test site has collapsed, according to The Telegraph. Allegedly, an initial collapse killed around 100 workers; when an additional 100 were sent in to rescue them, they too were killed. RARE OPINION: This bill to save the world from war with North Korea deserves bipartisan support North Korea claims that the sixth test, which took place on Sept. 3, was a test of a hydrogen bomb. Officials estimate from the size of the quake that the explosion was at least 17 times as powerful as the bomb that the United States dropped on Hiroshima in 1945, The Washington Post reports. The mountain has been suffering from a condition referred to as “tired mountain syndrome.” But the possible collapse of the tunnels may not have been the first casualties caused by North Korea’s nuclear missile tests–there have been multiple landslides from the mountain as well, the LA Times reports. If the tunnels actually did collapse, there’s little chance that the nation’s state media would report on the incident; the Telegraph cites Japanese media in their report. Also, North Koreans should be wary of their tunnels collapsing, if they actually do go down, then the resulting radioactive fallout could be deadly to surrounding civilians.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.