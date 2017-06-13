Deadly fire engulfs London high-rise: What we know now

Here’s what we learned from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Sessions denied any collusion with Russia to meddle in the U.S. presidential election, saying the accusations are “scurrilous,” “appalling,” “detestable.” He also said he never had a third meeting with Sergey Kislyak, Russian ambassador to the United States. Sessions said he agreed with firing Comey, and said he thought that before deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein recommended he be fired. Sessions repeatedly said he could not reveal details of conversations with President Donald Trump concerning the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Sessions said President Trump did talk about Comey’s firing and said he was upset with Comey’s handling of the Russian investigation. Sessions said he was, indeed, “one of the last ones” to leave the White House after a meeting on Feb. 14. He said Comey lingered behind to “talk to the president.” He would not say that he was ordered out of the room as Comey testified last week. He said there is no problem with a president speaking to an FBI director. However, Sessions said Comey should have spoken to his bosses if he wanted to or was asked to talk to the president about the investigation. He said Comey never talked with him about the investigation. He also said he hasn't spoken to special counsel Robert Mueller about the Russian investigation.