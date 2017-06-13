Listen Live
Deadly fire engulfs London high-rise: What we know now
By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

LONDON -  Firefighters are battling a massive, deadly fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

Smoke and flames rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London. The fire has been burning for more than three hours and stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Massive fire engulfs London high-rise

Photo Credit: Matt Dunham/AP
Smoke and flames rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London. The fire has been burning for more than three hours and stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
The Latest News Headlines

  • Funeral held for Lane Graves, 2-year-old killed in gator attack
    Family and friends came together on Monday morning to say goodbye to 2-year-old Lane Graves, the toddler who was killed by an alligator at Seven Seas Lagoon at a Disney World Resort on June 14. According to People Magazine, the funeral took place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elkhorn, Nebraska. “Melissa and I again want to express our gratitude to our family, friends and community for the love and support we continue to receive,” the boy’s parents, Matt and Melissa Graves said in a statement. “We are appreciative of the news media professionals who have demonstrated integrity by allowing us much needed privacy.” “Today we will say goodbye to Lane but we do so, comforted by so many friends and strangers who share in our loss and who have shown us profound compassion,” the Graves’ added. The Graves have established the Lane Thomas Foundation, saying all donations will go to charity. On the foundation's website they say, 'While there is no way to mend our hearts, we can do good work in his honor.' Read more about the memorial fund here.
  • 3 young girls reported missing from Georgia located in Alabama
    3 young girls reported missing from Georgia located in Alabama
    Authorities in Rome, Georgia, have located three girls who were reported missing Monday morning. >> Read more trending news According to the Floyd County Police Department, 6-year-old Ateara Garrett, 12-year-old Madison Pearson and 15-year-old Diamond Garrett left home around 1:30 a.m. without permission. “Police have determined that the children are runaway (sic),” a 4 p.m. update from the department’s Facebook page said. “There is no evidence of forced abduction but police are concerned for their welfare, considering their ages. Investigators have received public input and are working leads to resolve the matter. “The children have been located in Centre, Alabama, and have been detained by authorities,” the department said in a 5 p.m. update on its Facebook page Monday.
  • Trump Jr. tweets: Jeff Sessions 'crushed it' in opening statement
    Trump Jr. tweets: Jeff Sessions 'crushed it' in opening statement
    As U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified Tuesday before congressional investigators delving into alleged Russian meddling in the November election, at least one Trump was definitely watching. >> Read more trending news Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, started tweeting shortly after Sessions’ opening statements Tuesday afternoon. 'Well said,” he wrote after Sessions said in his opening statement that he “did not recuse (himself) from defending (his) honor from false and scurrilous accusations.” >> Related: Read Jeff Sessions opening statements Sessions recused himself in March from a federal investigation into contacts between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign after acknowledging that he had met twice last year with the Russian ambassador to the United States. He had told lawmakers at his January confirmation hearing that he had not met with Russians during the campaign. >> Related: Jeff Sessions testifies: Live updates Sessions is the highest-ranking official to be called to testify in the ongoing investigation into possible ties between Russian hackers who are believed to have meddled in last year’s election and the Trump presidential campaign. ﻿The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • 7 takeaways from Jeff Sessions’ testimony before the Senate
    7 takeaways from Jeff Sessions’ testimony before the Senate
    Here’s what we learned from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Sessions denied any collusion with Russia to meddle in the U.S. presidential election, saying the accusations are “scurrilous,” “appalling,” “detestable.” He also said he never had a third meeting with Sergey Kislyak, Russian ambassador to the United States.  Sessions said he agreed with firing Comey, and said he thought that before deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein recommended he be fired. Sessions repeatedly said he could not reveal details of conversations with President Donald Trump concerning the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Sessions said President Trump did talk about Comey’s firing and said he was upset with Comey’s handling of the Russian investigation. Sessions said he was, indeed, “one of the last ones” to leave the White House after a meeting on Feb. 14. He said Comey lingered behind to “talk to the president.” He would not say that he was ordered out of the room as Comey testified last week. He said there is no problem with a president speaking to an FBI director.  However, Sessions said Comey should have spoken to his bosses if he wanted to or was asked to talk to the president about the investigation. He said Comey never talked with him about the investigation. He also said he hasn't spoken to special counsel Robert Mueller about the Russian investigation.
The Latest News Videos

