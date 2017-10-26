Deadly strain of dog flu surfaces in Ohio

A potentially deadly and highly contagious strain of dog flu has started to make an impact in parts of the U.S. -- namely Ohio’s Miami Valley with a confirmed case in Mason.

“There’s two different influenza viruses,” said Dr. Daniel Brauer with the Dayton South Veterinary Clinic. “The first one came from down south. Just recently, we had another one come in -- they think from Korea -- which was an avian influenza that has spread to the canine patients.”

Brauer said some typical symptoms include a runny nose, loss of appetite and cough.

According to the veterinarian, eight percent of dogs who contract the virus die from it.

Brauer said dogs can be vaccinated for the virus, but that dogs don’t have to be around each other in dog parks or kennels to get the virus.

“If another dog came out that had the virus--- cough, sneezed, whatever... and your dog sniffs that area...not even in contact with the original canine that had it...they're going to get it if they're not vaccinated.”

The virus stays in an environment for up to 48 hours, according to Brauer.