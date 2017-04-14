The Department of Defense released footage of Thursday drop of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb strike.

The U.S. released the bomb over the Achin district in the Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, targeting ISIS and the Syria-Khorasan tunnel complex.

The MOAB destroyed three underground tunnels but did not hurt any civilians, CNN reported. The 30-foot-long, 21,600-pound bomb is the most powerful non-nuclear weapon in the U.S. military arsenal, capable of destroying an area equal to nine city blocks. It was the first time it was used in combat.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense said the bombing killed 36 militants, CNN reported.

Gen. John Nicholson, US commander for the NATO mission in Afghanistan, said as he defended the use of the massive weapon that, “This was the right weapon against the right target”