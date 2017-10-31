Delta to debut new uniforms across airline in May

After making a variety of changes to designs for new employee uniforms, Delta Air Lines plans to roll out its new Zac Posen-designed collection next May.

Last year, Atlanta-based Delta held a fashion show to display its new uniform designs, and since then 1,000 Delta employees have tested the clothing. The new uniforms will be worn by 60,000 Delta front-line workers starting May 29.

In response to feedback from the employees who did the testing, more than 165 changes have been made to the uniform designs, according to Michael Hall, a Delta Sky Club lead agent who sat on the airline’s uniform committee.

Lapels will be added to some men’s uniforms, a trench coat will get a hood and more lining for cold weather, and a women’s bag will be lighter, with an added strap to attach to a roll-aboard suitcase, Hall said.

Flight attendants, customer service agents, baggage handlers, cargo and maintenance workers will all get new uniforms. Pilots’ uniforms will not change, however.

The new line of uniforms for employees at the airport also includes a base layer for ramp workers, amid the growing popularity of Under Armour and similar base layers.