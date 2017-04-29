Listen Live
National
Close

Delta investigates pilot's actions during altercation between passengers
Photo Credit: Delta Air Lines

By: Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ATLANTA -  Delta Air Lines said it has returned a pilot to duty after investigating his actions during an altercation between passengers on a jetway after a flight.

Video of the altercation was posted on entertainment website TMZ.com, showing a pilot trying to break up a fight between two passengers on a jetway. The pilot can be seen grabbing a passenger by the arm. He appears to slap his hand down on the person’s arm.

According to Delta, the pilot was trying to break the grip one of the passengers had on the other passenger.

The Atlanta-based airline said that after learning of the incident, which took place at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport last week, it “immediately removed the pilot from duty while we completed a thorough investigation. Local law enforcement was called to respond at the time of the incident.”

“The pilot has since been returned to work as an investigation found that his actions de-escalated an altercation,” according to Delta’s statement.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Climate protesters march to edge of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago
    Climate protesters march to edge of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago
    An estimated 500 people marched to the edge of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday, hoping to turn up the heat on a president they say has turned his back on the threat of climate change. >> Read more trending news “The time for denial is over,” said Patrick Ferguson, an event organizer. “The time for climate solutions is now.” Protesters gathered at George S. Petty Park in West Palm Beach, Florida, walked along Flagler Drive and crossed the Southern Boulevard Bridge into Palm Beach around noon. Toting signs and chanting slogans, they marched down to the Southern Boulevard roundabout, circling it and back toward the bridge and out of town. President Trump is not in town this weekend. “Sea level rise affects us all, especially in South Florida, and that includes Mar-a-Lago,” said Ferguson, a representative of the Sierra Club Florida. The protest was part of the People’s Climate March, which originated with a massive demonstration in New York in September 2014. Tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington on Saturday, enduring sweltering temperatures while protesting Trump’s rollbacks of environmental protections and Obama climate policies. At the Palm Beach event, Alex Newell Taylor of the Women’s March said environmental justice is very much a women’s issue. “As a woman, I want clean water to drink, I want clean air to breathe and I want to see our beautiful planet protected,” she said. The climate denial problem is bigger than Trump, she said. “We have too many people in power who put profits and corporate interests over the health of our planet and its people.” David Gibson, an event organizer and Coconut Creek resident, said embracing climate change solutions means “devoting resources to climate change mitigation, and no more resources to war and fossil fuel extraction.” Robert Lewis of Lake Worth carried a sign reading “Make America think again.” Lewis said Trump is bowing to the interests of big oil and big coal while gambling that the nation’s elite will be able to ride out a climate-driven catastrophe. Left behind will be “all those people who will be displaced, who won’t be able to grow food, whose economy will be ruined, whose water will be tainted,” he said. “Don’t stop being outraged” read the sign toted by Dave Haglund of Tequesta, who said he’s participated in several demonstrations in the 100 days since Trump took office. This is not a time for complacency, he said. “This involves everyone, and we’re running out of time,” he said. Palm Beach Police were on hand for crowd control and safety. The Palm Beach portion of the march, which lasted about an hour, was peaceful and occurred without incident, according to Sgt. Scott Duquette. Last weekend, demonstrators came to the island as part of the March for Science.
  • Missing cop faked his death, fled to Mexico, police say
    Missing cop faked his death, fled to Mexico, police say
    A Texas police officer who was originally reported missing is believed to have attempted to fake his own death and to have fled to Mexico, officials said Friday night. >> Read more trending news Austin police Officer Coleman Martin, 29, is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge of “false report,” as a result. Martin’s wife told KVUE-TV on Saturday that “Cole recently received a new prescription medication.' 'The side effects were causing him to be depressed and think irrationally,” she said. “We want him to know his family loves him unconditionally and wants him home safe.'  Martin’s wife asked to remain anonymous for the interview. An arrest affidavit for the missing officer said a woman, who was not his wife, shared an email with detectives, in which Martin wrote to her and said his plan for a staged death had been successful. The affidavit does not say how the woman knows Martin. Martin’s email to the woman said he had staged a scene by parking his vehicle by a body of water near the U.S. border with Mexico, the affidavit says. Then he rode a bicycle for about 8 miles to a convenience store, took a taxi to the border and rode a bus farther into Mexico, the affidavit says he said in the email. Police obtained video footage of Martin at a gas station in Del Rio, the affidavit says. They also talked to a clerk at the gas station who had spoken to Martin. Martin told the clerk he had biked from Amistad Park to the store, the affidavit says. Police first got involved on Tuesday night, when Martin’s wife called 911, the affidavit says. She told police that Martin had texted her a photo of a handwritten note that said he was going to drown himself in a lake near the border of Mexico.  The next morning, officials at the Amistad National Recreation Area said they found Martin’s vehicle with a suicide note inside, the affidavit says. His wallet was also inside the vehicle, but there was no money inside it. His passport was also not in the vehicle. In response, “a massive search operation was initiated using local, state and federal resources” on Wednesday and Thursday, the affidavit says. The search team found an inflatable raft in the Amistad Reservoir, which is on the Rio Grande at the border between Mexico and the United States, with Martin’s name, his date of birth, date of death and his and his wife’s initials written on the side, the affidavit says. Inside the raft were remnants of a concrete block as well as scrape marks that indicated that concrete blocks had been pushed over the edge. Investigators discovered a charge on Martin’s credit card for a new HP tablet from a Best Buy in Austin a few hours before he sent the suicide note to his wife, and the tablet was not found in his vehicle, the affidavit said. Then, investigators learned that someone had accessed Martin’s email from Mexico about five hours after he sent the suicide note text. According to the affidavit, investigators believe Martin placed “the boat to appear he entered the water, paddled to the middle and jumped overboard with concrete blocks and ropes, and (placed) the raft on the shore to give the appearance it had drifted to shore from where the initial entry place was.” Investigators tracked down and interviewed the unnamed woman at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
  • The White House Correspondents’ Dinner: What time, what channel, who’s hosting, live-stream
    The White House Correspondents’ Dinner: What time, what channel, who’s hosting, live-stream
    The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner is set for Saturday, and while most of Washington’s journalism elite will be on hand, one of its usual guests – the president of the United States -- won't be there. President Donald Trump will not attend the dinner, which customarily includes a roast of sorts of the commander in chief. The White House announced that Trump will be at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night, not hobnobbing at the Washington Hilton Hotel. 'This wasn't a president that was elected to spend his time with reporters and celebrities,' White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on ABC's “This Week.” 'I think it's kind of naive of us to think that we can all walk into a room for a couple of hours and pretend that some of that tension isn't there.” If you don’t have a ticket but want to catch it, here’s how to watch. What time: 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday Where: The Washington Hilton Hotel What channel: C-SPAN is on channel 350 for DirecTV subscribers; Channel 230 on AT&T U-verse; Channel 210 on Dish Livestream: The dinner will be livestreamed on C-SPAN.org  Host: “The Daily Show’s” senior correspondent Hasan Minhaj is the host for the evening. “Hasan’s smarts, big heart and passion for press freedom make him the perfect fit for our event, which will be focused on the First Amendment and the importance of a robust and independent media,” White House Correspondents’ Association president Jeff Mason said in a statement. Has any president skipped it before? Yes, President Ronald Reagan missed the dinner in 1981, a few weeks after he was shot in an assassination attempt. Both Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon skipped the dinners at times, Carter in 1978 and 1980 and Nixon in 1972 and 1974.  What else do they do at the dinner? The White House Correspondents’ Association hands out scholarships and awards. This year, awards are going to Greg Jaffe of the Washington Post, Edward Isaac-Dovere of Politico and David Fahrenthold of The Washington Post, along with Watergate reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein.
  • Deputies: Boy dies after drunken driver strikes 5 children walking home from bus stop
    Deputies: Boy dies after drunken driver strikes 5 children walking home from bus stop
    A 13-year-boy died Friday after he and four other children were struck by a drunken driver while they walked home from a bus stop Thursday in Florida, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. >> Read more trending news John Camfield, 48, of Davenport, was driving his Kia Rio on Allegheny Road near Athabasca Drive at about 5 p.m. Thursday when witnesses said he leaned forward and left the road, hitting five Dundee Ridge Middle Academy students who were walking on a shoulder of the road, Sheriff Grady Judd said. Judd said Camfield sideswiped Jonte Robinson, 15, Jasmine Robertson, 14, and Rylan Pryce, 12, before striking Jahiem Robertson and Juan Mena, both 13. Deputies said Jahiem Robertson and Juan Mena were flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando with life-threatening spinal, facial and head injuries. Investigators said Jahiem Robertson died Friday. Mena remains hospitalized with orbital fractures, but he is expected to survive, Judd said. Witnesses said Camfield traveled back onto the road after hitting the children, slowed and then sped off before rear-ending a pregnant woman in a Nissan Murano on Poinciana Parkway, deputies said. Investigators said the woman wasn't seriously injured. Deputy Jonathan Quintana, 30, who lives nearby, arrested Camfield after being notified of the crash, officials said. He was off duty at the time. Judd said Camfield spent 18 years in law enforcement in Mississippi. Deputies said Camfield was previously employed by: the Yolobusha County Sheriff's Office, the Tunica County Sheriff's Office, the Oxford Police Department and the Hernando Police Department, all in Mississippi. Camfield is charged with two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury, three counts of driving under the influence with injury and property damage and reckless driving. Camfield is scheduled to face a judge at 1 p.m. Friday.
  • An agreement has reportedly been reached for the future of the Florida-Georgia game
    An agreement has reportedly been reached for the future of the Florida-Georgia game
    The Florida-Georgia game is one of the best rivalry games in all of college football and one of the reasons is because it’s a neutral site game. It’s been that way since 1933 — with the exception of a couple of years — and has been hosted in Jacksonville. There was a small chance that the game site wouldn’t be renewed as 2016 was the last game of the most recent contract, but it looks like “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” will get to stay in Jacksonville for the foreseeable future. RELATED: Vernne Lunndquist shares his favorite UF-UGA memory The Gators and Bulldogs have agreed to a new contract for the annual game and it’s on the agenda to be finalized by the Jacksonville City Council this week. According to the Jacksonville Business Journal, Florida and Georgia will be paid out a combined $2.75 million over the next five seasons. There is also a stipulation that accounts for plane travel for Georgia and it will pay them a little extra for their travels. The game is usually played Halloween weekend with this year’s game taking place on Oct. 28. Georgia leads Florida 49-43-2 all-time in the series, but the Gators have won three straight and 21 of the last 27 against the Dawgs dating back to 1990. [h/t News 4 Jax]
The Latest News Videos

