7 dessert recipes to boost Easter meals

For those who are running late or need some different ideas for desserts to bring to Easter get-togethers, we’ve got you covered.

Below we have listed a few recipes that are sure to be a hit:

Peeps

Make use of seasonal peeps to add extra decoration and make your dessert stand out.





Hot cross buns

Hot cross buns isn’t just a song you had to play on that recorder in fifth grade, but a traditional treat this time of year. A 12th-century monk was the first to mark the buns with a cross when he was baking them on Good Friday. The buns gained in popularity in England until they became a symbol for the holiday weekend, according to Smithsonian.com.





Easter Bunny

No Easter is complete without a visit from the Easter Bunny. With these sweet treats, family members and children are sure to have a hoot.





Rice Krispies nest

Add some color to your dessert table with these festive colorful nests.

Marshmallow bark

For those who have a sweet tooth and love four-ingredient recipes, this is the one for you.

Chocolate lasagna

Any family get-together is not complete without having a little chocolate (or a lot). This dish is sure to have your family talking for years to come.





