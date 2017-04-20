Detective: Teens lived with dead grandparents for days

Investigators said a Gwinnett County teenager and her boyfriend who killed her grandparents, also planned to kill several other people.

>> Read more trending news

Detectives testified in court Wednesday that Cassie Bjorge confessed to killing her grandparents, Wendy and Randall Bjorge, but also said she and her boyfriend, Johnny Rider, planned to murder several other family members.

“She also said they were planning on killing Johnny's family and there was plans on killing her mother also,” Gwinnett County Homicide Detective Dave Brucz testified Wednesday.

Police said Cassie Bjorge told them in a taped confession, Rider backed off the plans when he spotted cars he didn't know parked in the family’s driveway.

Police: Teen confessed to slitting throats of grandparents, partying in house for following days, and caulking doors of house to block smell pic.twitter.com/2SQ52UnnP0 — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) April 19, 2017

Both Rider and Bjorge sat in court Wednesday listening to police outline the case against them.

They are accused of not only killing Wendy and Randall Bjorge in early April, but trying to kill Rider’s sister and boyfriend.

Rider’s sibling escaped, and that led to the teens' capture more than a week after the grandparents’ murders.

“She had basically had enough of her grandparents,” Brucz said.

Police say the teens used a tire iron, hammer, baseball bat and butcher knives to beat and slice the throats of the grandparents, then caulked two doors inside the home, as well as the front door, to try and seal the smell of death inside.

"Johnny began to attack the grandfather. Bjorge then said she had a surge of energy,” Brucz said. “She then dragged her grandmother into her grandfather’s bedroom. She was duct taped.”

Teens accused of killing grandparents lived with their bodies for days, police say. @TonyThomasWSB live report at 5 https://t.co/nYxzWpL2aJ pic.twitter.com/Jno4FEgwCo — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 19, 2017

Police said Bjorge admitted the teens stayed in the home smoking pot for days. They said the young couple invited friends over to party during that week.

Their friends had no idea what had happened as Bjorge’s grandparents’ bodies laid upstairs.

Brucz said Bjorge pretended to family that the grandparents were still alive.

“She admitted after the murder she was texting family members because they were worried about them, and she was pretending to be Wendy,” Brucz said

After court, Bjorge’s mother, Amanda Sterling, didn't react to hearing she was also on a hit list.

In an earlier interview, with her attorneys, she asked for support.

"Not in a million years did I think something like would ever happen," Sterling said.

Police say while Bjorge has confessed, Rider hasn't said a word.