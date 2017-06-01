2 diagnosed with deadly tick-borne virus in Maine

A “diligent” review has led State Attorney Melissa Nelson to drop the cases against two of the men arrested in connection to a Hemming Park protest and counter-protest which escalated in to unrest. Three of the others who were arrested have reached plea agreements with the State. WOKV first told you in early April about the demonstration against US airstrikes in Syria, which took place at Hemming Park. The State Attorney’s Office concluded the protesters- led by Dave Schneider and Connell Crooms- gathered at Hemming Park without a permit, and a counter-protest group- led by Gary Snow- soon gathered in the same public space. “All were using megaphones to amplify their voices. All speech was political in nature, dealing with U.S. foreign policy in Syria. The Protesters viewed Snow’s actions as interrupting their protest, and they requested that law enforcement remove Counter-Protester Snow. JSO did not remove the Counter-Protesters or intervene. Because the Protesters had not convened pursuant to a permit, the Counter-Protesters had an equal right to be in the same public space. Both had an equal right to promote their respective views,” says the State Attorney’s Office disposition memorandum. The documents further details what investigators have determined to be the events that led up to the “melee”- it started with a masked man wrapping himself in Snow’s megaphone chord, pulling Snow off a low ledge. Prosecutors say Crooms stepped in between the two, and Snow put a forearm on Crooms chest- apparently to regain his balance- while also reaching over Crooms to untangle his megaphone chord. A protester then took Snow’s “Trump” flag, and when Snow pursued, Crooms got in front of him and put his arms out, according to the documents. At that point, a JSO officer got between Snow and Crooms, and prosecutors say Snow put his middle finger in Crooms face, without touching him. Crooms then lunged forward. Video footage shows Crooms resisting arrest, according to the State Attorney’s Office documents. The “melee” that then broke out included some of the protesters hitting, pushing, or grabbing JSO officers, according to the reports. In all, Schneider, Crooms, Williams Wilder, Christina Kittle, and Thomas Beckham were arrested for various felony crimes. The State Attorney’s Office has dropped the cases against Crooms and Schneider. Crooms was arrested for third degree felonies of resisting arrest with violence and inciting a riot, but prosecutors have now determined there is no “reasonable probability of conviction”. For the inciting a riot count, prosecutors have determined Crooms was acting peacefully through the protest, and only escalated because of Snow’s actions, so there was no intent to incite others toward violence. While investigators say there is “ample probable cause” to support the resisting arrest charge, that is not being pursued either because Crooms has congenital deafness, and they couldn’t establish if he was wearing hearing aids at the time of his arrest. That makes is unknown whether Crooms could hear law enforcement commands. The disposition memo says Schneider was seen taking video and yelling during the escalation, then abruptly leaving the scene. He was arrested for a third degree felony count of inciting a riot. The State Attorney’s Office says there is no evidence Schneider encouraged violence, so there is no reasonable probability for conviction. The other three arrested have reached “negotiated dispositions” with the State. Beckham is accused of deliberately interfering with JSO’s attempt to arrest Crooms. He’s accused of escaping an officer’s grasp and then pushing another officer, who ultimately detained him. He was arrested for the third degree felony charge of resisting an officer with violence and a second degree misdemeanor affray count. The State Attorney’s Office documents say Beckham had no prior criminal record and was compliant with police after he was detained. “There is clear evidence of Beckham committing the felony of resisting an officer with violence. However, in light of the facts and circumstances and with the agreement of the victim officer, the State has reached a negotiated disposition with Beckham on the lesser included misdemeanor offense of resisting without violence,” says the disposition memo. Beckham is pleading guilty to that charge, and will complete 25 hours of community service. His probation will be terminated when those hours are complete. Kittle allegedly grabbed the arm and hit the face of an officer who was trying to take Beckham in to custody. That officer ultimately diverted his attention to Kittle and detained her, according to the documents. She was arrested for third degree felonies of battery on a law enforcement officer and inciting a riot. Prosecutors don’t believe there’s a reasonable probability of conviction for the inciting a riot charge, because her actions were directed at trying to free a protester, according to videos that were reviewed. “The same video evidence, however, does unequivocally show Kittle committing a battery on a law enforcement officer,” the memorandum of disposition says. Kittle and the State have reached a disposition where she will plead guilty to the lesser included misdemeanor offense of battery and complete 25 hours of community service. The State will terminate probation when those community service hours are done. Wilder allegedly grabbed an officer from behind, causing the officers radio to fall away. The officer then punched Wilder in the face. The documents show Wilder admitted to grabbing the officer, but didn’t think he was grabbing an actual police officer. The documents say he was “erroneously” charged with first degree aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer instead of third degree battery on a law enforcement officer. He was also arrested for third degree felonies of depriving an officer of a means of communication and inciting a riot. Wilder was found to have a pocket knife and small amount of marijuana, so he was also arrested for that. Wilder’s counsel says the 74-year-old has been involved in anti-war protests his whole life, and has no prior incidents of violence. Prosecutors say there is no reasonable probability of conviction for inciting a riot, although video evidence shows Wilder committing battery and depriving an officer of a means of communication. He’s agreed to plead guilty to the lesser included misdemeanor offense of battery, and will serve 25 hours of community service, at which time his probation will be terminated. The State will withhold adjudication and not prosecute charges for the marijuana or knife. Snow was not arrested, but the State Attorney’s Office opened a file to investigate potential charges against him. Prosecutors examined whether Snow’s speech or actions were criminal violations, including whether giving someone the middle finger in a heated argument could be protected speech and whether trying to drown out a protest is illegal. Because the protesters didn’t have a permit, the State Attorney’s Office concluded that the counter-protesters had as much right to the space. Regarding Snow’s actions and statements, the documents say they were in the context of political speech, and “courts throughout the country routinely frown upon criminalizing speech like this”. Despite that, the State Attorney’s Office further considered whether Snow’s gesture could be “fighting words”, and therefore not protected. “Critically, Snow did not accompany his rude and arguably offensive gesture with any physical contact,” the disposition memo says. Prosecutors and investigators had more than 30 recordings to use during the course of their work, in addition to witness, law enforcement, and defendant statements. “We will continue to work with law enforcement partners to ensure public safety while respecting the liberties that allow us to demonstrate our beliefs in public spaces,” says a statement from State Attorney Melissa Nelson. Nelson further says she’s confident all of these outcomes are appropriate.