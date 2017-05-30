Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
92°
H 92
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
92°
Broken Clouds
H 92° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    92°
    Current Conditions
    Thunderstorms. H 92° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Thunderstorms. H 92° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 87° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Disabled man, 20, among those killed during violent Memorial Day weekend in Chicago
Close

Disabled man, 20, among those killed during violent Memorial Day weekend in Chicago

Disabled man, 20, among those killed during violent Memorial Day weekend in Chicago
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
CHICAGO, IL - MAY 27: Crime scene tape is stretched around the front of a home where a man was shot on May 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago police have added more than 1,000 officers to the streets over the Memorial Day weekend, hoping to put a dent in crime, during what is typically one of the more violent weekends of the year. In 2016, 6 people were killed and another 65 were wounded by gun violence over the Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Disabled man, 20, among those killed during violent Memorial Day weekend in Chicago

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

CHICAGO -  Jervon Morris played basketball daily at a court a block from his house, usually twice a day. 

When Morris, 20, who was legally blind and suffered several other disabilities, wasn’t shooting hoops, he volunteered at the park, even during the winter, according to the Chicago Tribune

Jo-Jo, as family and neighbors called him, was shot in the head playing basketball at Euclid Park, the only victim Monday after more than 20 gunshots rang out.

“He was a lovely young man," Deryl Young told the Tribune. "His disabilities did not deprive him of being a good person.”

>> Read more trending news

There was a group of people in the park and Morris was playing when someone opened fire around 5:40 p.m., according to the Tribune. Police and family believe Morris was not targeted, but rather caught in the crossfire, according to WGN.

Police searched the area for bullet shells as well as other evidence. So far, there is no one in custody. 

Edna and her husband Deryl Young, Morris’ aunt and uncle, raised him since he was a baby, according to the Tribune

"He was down facing toward the house like he was trying to run home, and got shot right there in the gateway of the park,” Morris’ aunt Edna Young said. "My heart is totally broken. I can't believe Jervon is gone."

Morris is one of at least four people killed and 52 other victims of gun violence over the weekend, according to the Tribune.

Still, it’s not the most violent Memorial Day weekend for the city. 

There were 69 people shot and six killed in 2016, according to the Sun-Times. In 2015, 43 people were shot, 12 of them fatally.

Police arrested 160 people over the weekend in an anti-violence initiative across the city. They seized 21 illegal guns.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • 65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    A retired nanny has lost her life savings after falling victim to an alleged scammer and she doesn’t expect to see any of her money again. Dorothy Edge was approached by a woman who claimed her visa was set to expire and that she needed money to return to South Africa. She also told Edge that she wanted to donate $100,000 from a large inheritance, but couldn’t take the money to South Africa, asking Edge to donate the money for her, WPIX reported. >> Read more trending news But the unidentified woman wanted to make sure that Edge had money of her own so she wouldn’t take the woman’s. The the alleged fake pastor stepped in with bible in hand, saying that he would also donate,flashing cash to “reassure” the woman that he wasn’t taking her money, WPIX reported. Edge then went to her home to get $28,000 -- which was her life-savings -- and returned to the pair. The pastor and the woman said they wanted to bless the cash so she handed it to them. They handed back a bag; she thought contained her money, but in reality held shredded newspapers. Police are looking to identify the pair. Edge told WPIX that she’s angry at herself because she handed the money to the alleged scammers.
  • Manuel Noriega, former Panamanian dictator, dead at 83
    Manuel Noriega, former Panamanian dictator, dead at 83
    Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega has died at age 83, multiple news outlets, including TVN and Telemetro, reported early Tuesday. >> PHOTOS: Notable deaths 2017 >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Man sentenced for murder of St. Augustine artist
    Man sentenced for murder of St. Augustine artist
    The man who murdered a St. Augustine artist has been sentenced to 40 years for her death, and another ten for the mutilation of her remains. We first told you in April 2015 that Jordie Hudson was considered missing. Just a day after St. Augustine Police put out a push for public tips on her whereabouts, they announced the arrest of John Branson III for Hudson’s murder.  Police says he met Hudson at the Giggling Gator and they left together. When Branson was taken in to custody, police say he led them to Hudson’s remains on CR 208.  The St. Augustine Police Department announced Branson’s sentence from the Florida Department of Corrections on Tuesday. In a statement, Chief Barry Fox says he hopes Hudson’s family gets “peace and closure” from the sentence.
  • Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, targeted in Russia probe: report
    Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, targeted in Russia probe: report
    The congressional investigation into ties between Russia and President Donald Trump and his advisers has expanded to focus on the president’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, according to a report from ABC News. >> Read more trending news Cohen confirmed to the news station that he has been asked to give testimony to House and Senate investigators delving into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in order to win last year’s presidential election. Cohen told ABC News that he declined the invitation. “The request was poorly phrased, overly broad and not capable of being answered,” he told the news outlet Tuesday in an email. >> Related: Jeff Sessions reportedly failed to disclose his meetings with Russian officials for the second time One of the congressional committees investigating Trump-Russia ties voted unanimously to grant its top members “blanket authority to issue subpoenas as they deem necessary” after Cohen declined to testify, according to ABC News. The Senate Select Intelligence Committee voted Thursday to give the power to its chairman, Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, and its vice chairman, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia. >> Related: Who are key players in the Russia/Trump saga? Intelligence officials said in January that they had “high confidence” that Russia interfered in November’s election in Trump’s favor, although it remains unclear whether the president or his staff worked with foreign agents to win the election. Russian officials have denied the report. Authorities have not provided evidence that Trump or his associates coordinated with Russia to win the election. Trump has characterized the story as little more than “fake news” propagated by people who remain frustrated over the defeat of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. >> Related: Report: Jared Kushner a focus of Russia probe The Washington Post reported last week that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was being investigated for his alleged connections to Russia. According to the report, Kushner discussed setting up a secret communications channel with the Kremlin during a conversation with Serkey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, and Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Flynn was forced to resign less than a month into his tenure as national security adviser after it was revealed that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russia.
  • 'Angel of Death' nurse suspected of killing 40 kids indicted for murder in 35-year-old case
    'Angel of Death' nurse suspected of killing 40 kids indicted for murder in 35-year-old case
    A former pediatric nurse serving time for killing one of her young patients nearly 35 years ago has been indicted on a new murder charge as authorities aim to keep her from being released next year.  The new murder indictment against Genene Anne Jones, 66, accuses her of giving a lethal dose of the anti-seizure medication Dilantin to 11-month-old Joshua Sawyer in December 1981, the San Antonio Express-News reported.  Jones, dubbed the “Angel of Death,” was suspected of killing between 40 and 60 of the children in her care, first in the pediatric intensive care unit of San Antonio’s charity hospital and then at a pediatrician’s office 60 miles away in Kerrville. Jones is serving a 99-year sentence for giving one of those children, 15-month-old Chelsea McClelland, a fatal dose of the paralytic succinylcholine in 1982.  Despite that sentence -- and a 60-year sentence she is serving for giving Rolando Santos, 4 weeks old, an overdose of blood thinners that same year -- Jones is due for release in March, the Express-News reported. The convicted killer’s early release date comes under a mandatory release law Texas legislators passed to relieve prison overcrowding.  >> Read more trending stories Texas Monthly reported that Bexar County prosecutors launched a secret investigation into Jones’ time as a nurse, and the dozens of infants who died on her shift, a few years ago when it became clear that the State of Texas would be forced to release her in 2018. The new indictment brings with it a $1 million bond. “It’s the right thing to do,” Bexar County District Attorney Nicholas LaHood told the news magazine. “This woman is evil. Her behavior shocks the conscience of anyone with a moral compass.” LaHood admitted that prosecuting Jones for Joshua Sawyer’s death would not be easy so many years after the alleged crime. The indictment has also prompted talk in legal circles about the fairness of bringing a murder charge against a person who will soon be legally entitled to her freedom.  John Convery, president of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, told Texas Monthly that the charges amount to “bringing a murder case to solve a parole problem.” “I’m not being critical of victims,” Convery said. “I’m completely understanding of their incredible loss. But that isn’t justice, it’s revenge.” The ‘Death Shift’ Jones first came under suspicion during a 15-month period in 1981 and 1982 in which 42 children died while undergoing treatment in the eight-bed pediatric ICU at University Hospital, then known as Bexar County Hospital. Texas Monthly reported that a total of 34 of those patients died during the 3 to 11 p.m. shift, and Jones had directly cared for 20 of them.  Nurses voiced suspicions about Jones, but supervisors were reluctant to believe that the seemingly dedicated nurse was hurting her patients, the news magazine said. An investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention documented the pattern, finding that children were 25.5 times more likely to suffer a medical emergency -- and 10.7 times more likely to die -- during Jones’ shift. Coworkers began calling Jones’ shift the “Death Shift.” Joshua Sawyer arrived at the pediatric ICU in early December 1981, suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire destroyed his family’s home. He was taken to the county hospital because his parents lacked insurance coverage, Texas Monthly reported.  After suffering seizures and a cardiac arrest, Joshua was treated with Dilantin and phenobarbital, according to his medical records. By his fourth day in the ICU, the seizures had stopped and he was breathing on his own. “I knew he was doing better,” his mother, Connie Weeks, told Texas Monthly.  Weeks said that, at the urging of a friend, she left the hospital to shower, change her clothes and see a movie at a nearby theater. She told the news magazine that it was an usher who found her in the theater to tell her she was needed back at the hospital immediately. Joshua’s heart had begun racing a few hours after Jones took over his care that day. Though doctors were able to help him through the crisis, he died the following day after suffering two more cardiac arrests.  Jones was again on duty at the time of the baby’s death.  Blood tests done between Joshua’s cardiac episodes, but overlooked in the chaos immediately after his death, showed more than three times the therapeutic level of Dilantin in his system, Texas Monthly reported.  Hospital officials had begun taking the suspicions against Jones seriously, but were unwilling to alert the police, as the hospital was in the middle of a public relations campaign designed to make over its image, the news magazine reported. Instead of firing Jones, they replaced all of the nurses in the pediatric ICU in March 1982.  Five months later, Jones was working at Dr. Kathleen Holland’s medical clinic in Kerrville. It was there that, over the span of a month, six of Holland’s patients stopped breathing and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital.  One of those children was Chelsea McClelland, who died Sept. 17, 1982. The 15-month-old went into respiratory failure after Jones injected her with what were supposed to be routine immunizations.  Jones was charged with, and later convicted of, Chelsea’s murder after tests showed she injected the toddler with succinylcholine. The powerful paralytic is typically used as part of general anesthesia for surgical patients.  Texas Monthly reported that, although prosecution investigators recommended charges against seven top hospital and University of Texas medical school administrators, no one other than Jones was charged in the case. Prosecutors also declined to file charges against Jones in the deaths of any of the other children she was suspected of killing because they believed that the 99-year sentence would keep her in prison for the rest of her life.  The charges related to Joshua Sawyer’s death were possible, in part, because Weeks kept her son’s medical records for more than three decades.  “It’s all I had left of Joshua,” Weeks said. “Everything else was destroyed in the fire.”
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.