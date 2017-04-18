Is Disney planning a 'Star Wars'-themed hotel?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Could a new 'Star Wars'-themed hotel be coming to Disney??
WFTV got a hold of a survey that has been sent out, asking if fans would be interested in the idea.
“It’s something they’ve never done before. Think of it as a virtual cruise line,” said Tom Corless, of WDW News Today.
The survey wants to know if fans would want to spend two nights in a completely immersive Star Wars experience.
The survey includes renderings that show a resort resembling a spacecraft and rooms that have an interactive view out the virtual window of the 'Star Wars' galaxy.
According to the survey, guests would be able to experience light saber training and even go on secret missions.
The experience would also cover all of a guest’s meals over a three-day period. Guests would also have exclusive access to 'Star Wars' Land when it opens at Hollywood Studios.
The survey is from a third-party company called Swagbucks, an online rewards website. It’s not from Disney.
There is no mention of price in the survey for this experience. But Corless thinks it would cost around $900 a day, per person, including park tickets and meals.
Corless also said since the Star Wars audience is extremely devoted, many fans would pay to explore an entire galaxy from the comfort of Orlando.
“It you look at Disney’s advertising, for both Disneyland and Hollywood Studios, they said this is the place where 'Star Wars' lives and that’s the goal of these two parks,” said Corless.
A Disney spokesperson sent WFTV this statement regarding the survey:
"We know our guests love all things in the world of Star Wars, and we're continually exploring new ideas and gathering guest feedback as we develop plans to bring Star Wars to life at Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Some of these ideas come to fruition, while many do not.”
