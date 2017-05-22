Disneyland reaches capacity, guests turned away

With the summer tourist season almost upon tourist destinations, the last weekend before the unofficial beginning of summer had some people disappointed in Southern California.

It is being estimated that hundreds of would-be park goers were turned away from Disneyland Saturday. That’s because Walt’s original park reached maximum capacity, KTTV reported.

1 of 2: Many Guests are enjoying the Parks today. Disneyland Park is not currently admitting new Guests. Updates to follow. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) May 20, 2017

2 of 2: As of 3 p.m. Disney California Adventure park remains available for your enjoyment. Updates to follow. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) May 20, 2017

UPDATE: Access to Disneyland park is now available. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) May 21, 2017

But why was there a rush to get to see Mickey and the gang?

Many believe it was because it was one of the last opportunities for passholders to use their annual passes before the summer blackout dates kicked in to effect, KTTV reported.

Popular rides showed how crowded the parks really were with Space Mountain and Splash Mountain logging three-hour wait lines.

Park officials also suggested ridesharing for those brave thrill seekers trying to get to the parks throughout the weekend.

Visiting Disneyland Resort today? Leave your car at home and rideshare to the resort! Drop-off conveniently located on Harbor Blvd. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) May 21, 2017

