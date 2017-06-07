Listen Live
heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
77°
H 77
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
77°
Broken Clouds
H 77° L 70°
  • heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Showers. H 77° L 70°
  • rain-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Morning
    Showers. H 77° L 70°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Afternoon
    Cloudy. H 77° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Doctors: 4-year-old died of ‘dry drowning’
Close

Doctors: 4-year-old died of ‘dry drowning’

Doctors: 4-year-old died of ‘dry drowning’
(Getty File Photo)

Doctors: 4-year-old died of ‘dry drowning’

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TEXAS CITY, Texas -  A 4-year-old Texas boy died a week later after swimming and doctors say it was the result of dry drowning.

>> Read more trending news 

According to KHOU, After the Delgado family went swimming near Galveston, Texas, their 4-year-old son, Frankie displayed symptoms that appeared to be a stomach bug.

>> RELATED: What parents need to know about 'dry' and 'secondary' drowning

Following several days of diarrhea and vomiting, Francisco Delgado Jr. dialed 911 after his son stopped breathing.

"Out of nowhere, he just woke up. He said ‘ahhh.’ He took his last breath and I didn't know what to do no more,” Delgado told KTRK.

His mother, Tara Delgado, said paramedics and doctors tried to save her son.

Francisco Delgado III, 4, passed away Saturday at East Houston Regional Hospital, according to KTRK

Doctors found fluid in Frankie’s lungs and around his heart, which they confirmed to be the result of ‘dry drowning.”

What is ‘dry drowning?’

Dry drowning happens when water irritates the larynx (vocal chords), and the person has a severe inflammatory reaction to it. The reaction causes the vocal chords to spasm (laryngospasm reflex) and that causes them to close. The person then has trouble or cannot pass air into their lungs. Laryngospasm can cause something called neurogenic pulmonary edema which causes an increase in pressure in the lungs and heart, reducing the body's ability to get oxygen. Laryngospasm can be triggered by something as simple as droplets if water hitting the larynx. High-speed submersion, such as when you go down a water slide or jump from a high dive, can also cause the reaction.

Water safety and medical experts are encouraging parents to think of drowning as a process and not an end result of being under water for too long. The prospect of a child drowning after leaving the pool or beach is one not many parents have considered. 

On average, 10 people will die in the United States a day as a result of drowning. 

Read more about the symptoms “dry drowning” and how to prevent it here.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Scientists just did something even Einstein didn’t think was possible
    Scientists just did something even Einstein didn’t think was possible
    In 1936, Albert Einstein penned a research paper on his theory of relativity predicting that the weight of stars can be measured by the bending of passing light, a phenomenon now called gravitational microlensing that scientists have since observed. >> Read more trending news But in that paper, published in the journal “Science,” Einstein said, “Of course, there is no hope of observing this phenomenon directly,” largely because stars are so far apart from one another. Contrary to Einstein’s statement, astronomers studying the skies with NASA’s Hubble Telescope did just that this week when they directly measured the mass of a white dwarf star using his gravitational lensing theory. >> Related: Famous geniuses in world history The team, led by astronomer Kailash Sahu of the Space Telescope Science Institute, directly measured the mass of the dwarf star Stein 2051B by putting it on an interstellar balance scale. The scientists observed Stein 2051B and its partner star, Stein 2051A, with the Hubble Space Telescope. >> Related: What are gravitational waves; why Einstein was right According to Gizmodo, they measured shifts in light as Stein 2051B passed in front of light sources behind it and behind other random stars, gathered the data and used Einstein’s lensing equation to determine the star’s mass. Read more here.  
  • Comey told Trump 3 times he was not under investigation
    Comey told Trump 3 times he was not under investigation
    Former FBI Director James Comey will testify Thursday that he told President Donald Trump multiple times that he was not under investigation in connection to the FBI’s Russia probe, confirming a claim made for months by the president, according to prepared statements released Wednesday. >> Read more trending news Comey will discuss on Thursday five private conversations he had with the president in a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Comey told Trump on Jan. 6, Jan. 27 and March 30 that the president was not the subject of a counter-intelligence investigation. He said the decision to tell Trump was based on a number of factors and was discussed with FBI leaders before Comey’s first private conversation with Trump, which took place on Jan. 6 at Trump Tower. “It is important to understand that FBI counter-intelligence investigations are different than the more commonly known criminal investigative work,” Comey said. “Counter intelligence investigations tend to be centered on individuals the FBI suspects to be witting or unwitting agents of that foreign power. When the FBI develops reason to believe an American has been targeted for recruitment by a foreign power or is covertly acting as an agent of the foreign power, the FBI will ‘open an investigation’ on that American and use legal authorities to try to learn more about the nature of any relationship with the foreign power so it can be disrupted.” >> Related: Read: James Comey's testimony released ahead of Senate Intelligence hearing He said that during the Jan. 6 briefing, which was focused on Russian efforts to meddle in the presidential election, he told the president without any prompt from Trump that he was not under investigation. “That was true,” Comey said. “We did not have an open counter-intelligence case on him.” At a subsequent private dinner in the White House’s Green Room on Jan. 27, Trump expressed his disgust over allegations that he or his associates worked with Russian government actors to win November’s election. “He said he was considering ordering me to investigate the alleged incident to prove it didn’t happen,” Comey said. “I replied that he should give that careful thought, because it might create a narrative that we were investigating him personally, which we weren’t, and because it was very difficult to prove a negative.” >> Related: James Comey testimony: Three important takeaways from Comey’s opening statement In what Comey said what his final one-on-one conversation with Trump, the FBI director again assured the president that he was not under investigation in a March 30 phone call. The president asked for the reasoning behind a congressional hearing the week before that focused on the Russia investigation. Comey had confirmed that the FBI was investigating possible links between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign at the hearing. “I explained that we had briefed the leadership of Congress on exactly which individuals we were investigating and that we had told those Congressional leaders that we were not personally investigating Trump,” Comey said. “I reminded him (that) I had previously told him that. He repeatedly told me, ‘We need to get that fact out.’” Trump has said multiple times that Comey assured him he was not under investigation despite the ongoing Russia probe. In a letter to Comey announcing his firing in last month, Trump wrote that he “greatly (appreciated) you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation.' ﻿Read Comey’s full opening statement:
  • What time is the NBA Finals Game 3; what channel; live stream; who is in the lead?
    What time is the NBA Finals Game 3; what channel; live stream; who is in the lead?
    The Golden State Warriors won the first two NBA Finals playoff games, but on Wednesday, they are heading to Cleveland and a home court advantage for the Cavaliers. Behind the play of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, the Warriors have been impressive, beating Cleveland 113 to 91 in the first game, and 132-113 in Game 2.  Can Cavs star LeBron James pull out a victory at home? Tune in to see. Here’s what you need to know about Wednesday’s game.  What time is the game? The game begins at 9 p.m. ET Where is it being played? The Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio. What channel is it on? ABC is airing the series  Where can I watch the live stream? WatchESPN When are the rest of the games? (all times are Eastern) Friday, June 9: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. (If needed) - Monday, June 12: Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m. (If needed) Thursday, June 15: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. (If needed) Sunday, June 18: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.
  • James Comey testimony: Three important takeaways from Comey’s opening statement 
    James Comey testimony: Three important takeaways from Comey’s opening statement 
    Former FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday released the opening statement he plans to give Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The statement, according to Comey, includes notes he made following meetings and phone calls with President Donald Trump.  Comey says that he “can recall nine one-on-one conversations with President Trump in four months—three in person and six on the phone.”  Here are three important points from Comey’s statement. 1. Trump asked if Comey could “let go” of the investigation of Michael Flynn. 'The President then returned to the topic of Mike Flynn, saying, “He is a good guy and has been through a lot.” He repeated that Flynn hadn’t done anything wrong on his calls with the Russians, but had misled the Vice President. He then said, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn... He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” I replied only that “he is a good guy.” (In fact, I had a positive experience dealing with Mike Flynn when he was a colleague as Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency at the beginning of my term at FBI.) I did not say I would “let this go.” 2. Trump asked on several occasions if Comey could make it clear he was not under investigation by the FBI. During a January 6 meeting ... 'prior to the January 6 meeting, I discussed with the FBI’s leadership team whether I should be prepared to assure President-Elect Trump that we were not investigating him personally. That was true; we did not have an open counter-intelligence case on him. We agreed I should do so if circumstances warranted. During our one-on-one meeting at Trump Tower, based on President-Elect Trump’s reaction to the briefing and without him directly asking the question, I offered that assurance.” During a January 27 dinner “During the dinner, the President returned to the salacious material I had briefed him about on January 6, and, as he had done previously, expressed his disgust for the allegations and strongly denied them. He said he was considering ordering me to investigate the alleged incident to prove it didn’t happen. I replied that he should give that careful thought because it might create a narrative that we were investigating him personally, which we weren’t, and because it was very difficult to prove a negative. He said he would think about it and asked me to think about it.” On a March 30 call “On the morning of March 30, the President called me at the FBI. He described the Russia investigation as “a cloud” that was impairing his ability to act on behalf of the country. He said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia, and had always assumed he was being recorded when in Russia. He asked what we could do to “lift the cloud.” I responded that we were investigating the matter as quickly as we could, and that there would be great benefit, if we didn’t find anything, to our having done the work well. He agreed, but then re-emphasized the problems this was causing him.” On an April 11 call “On the morning of April 11, the President called me and asked what I had done about his request that I “get out” that he is not personally under investigation. I replied that I had passed his request to the Acting Deputy Attorney General, but I had not heard back. He replied that “the cloud” was getting in the way of his ability to do his job. He said that perhaps he would have his people reach out to the Acting Deputy Attorney General. I said that was the way his request should be handled. I said the White House Counsel should contact the leadership of DOJ to make the request, which was the traditional channel.” 3. He asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to “prevent any future communication” between just he and the president. He did not tell Sessions what the president said about Michael Flynn.  “Shortly afterwards, I spoke with Attorney General Sessions in person to pass along the President’s concerns about leaks. I took the opportunity to implore the Attorney General to prevent any future direct communication between the President and me. I told the AG that what had just happened – him being asked to leave while the FBI Director, who reports to the AG, remained behind – was inappropriate and should never happen. He did not reply. For the reasons discussed above, I did not mention that the President broached the FBI’s potential investigation of General Flynn.” Below is Comey’s opening statement to the Senate committee.  
  • JSO: Son charged in murder of elderly Sandalwood woman
    JSO: Son charged in murder of elderly Sandalwood woman
    A day after an elderly woman was found dead in a Sandalwood home, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is announcing the arrest of her son.   JSO says it all started Tuesday afternoon, when patrol officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Willesdon Drive West, in response to an unresponsive female.    'When they arrived, they found 76-year-old Mary Rolnick deceased in her bedroom. It appeared Mary had been stabbed several times and the suspect had entered the home by shattering the rear sliding glass door,' says Lt. Steve Gallagher, who added that the woman had also been strangled.   It was her grandson who made the initial discovery and 911 call.   Gallagher says, 'He said that when he first saw her, he suspected immediately that it had been his father who committed this horrible act.'   Police identified his father as Scott Rolnick, 52, who they described as out of work and hooked on drugs.   Rolnick was found later that same afternoon in his mother's stolen car at a gas station on Powers Avenue still covered in blood.   While JSO didn't lay out any exact motive behind the crime, we're told Rolnick had a history of stealing from his mother and had been evicted from her home about 2 months earlier.   'He had lived with her for quite some time before that. She kicked him out because he had been stealing items from her. Credit cards and things like that,' explains Gallagher.   Rolnick is charged with murder and auto theft.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.