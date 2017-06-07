Listen Live
National
Documents, computers seized from home of accused NSA contractor
Federal Contractor Arrested For Leaking ‘Top Secret’ Russia Document

The FBI has seized a long list of documents, computer equipment and other items from the Augusta home of the federal contractor who has been charged in the National Security Agency leak case. 

Court records show the FBI visited Reality Leigh Winner’s home Saturday and took her passport, some mail, a pair of spiralbound notebooks, two pieces of notebook paper with handwritten notes, a power bill, a Department of Defense-issued “country handbook” about Iran, a nondisclosure agreement, a cell phone, two laptop computers and a tablet computer. 

RELATED: Augusta contractor charged with mishandling top-secret U.S. materials 

IN-DEPTH: Augusta at center of NSA leak investigation

Winner, 25, has been charged with sending to the news media a classified government report about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The U.S. Justice Department announced her arrest Monday, about an hour after The Intercept reported that it had obtained a top-secret NSA report about Russia’s interference. The intelligence report, according to The Intercept, says Russian military intelligence officials tried to hack into the U.S. voting system just before last November’s election.

Read more of this article and learn what Winner’s attorney is saying about the case here on myajc.com

    A former teacher at St. Augustine High School will spend six months in jail following a guilty plea to unlawful sexual activity with a minor.  28-year-old Virginia Hinckley will also have to register as a sex offender, and following her jail term, will serve five years probation.  Hinckley was charged in October of 2015.  She had been a teacher at St. Augustine High School but was eventually fired by the school district.
