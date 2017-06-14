Dog recovering after being picked up by tornado

A dog is lucky to be alive after he was picked up by a tornado that tore through a North Carolina county three weeks ago.

Lewis Vannoy told WGHP that his 12-year-old Australian shepherd, Duke, was picked up in the tornado's swirling wind and tossed "like a rag doll" across the road and into a pasture.

Vannoy told WGHP that when he found Duke, the dog was lethargic and crying.

Duke suffered a broken leg and a damaged retina, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Vannoy said that one of his horses was also thrown by the tornado and survived, WGHP reported.

Vannoy's house was completely destroyed by the tornado. He said it will take him awhile to clean up the debris, but he will build a new home.