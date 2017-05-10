Dog saves family with 9 children from house fire

A dog in Des Moines, Iowa, is being called a hero after alerting a mother and her nine sleeping children to a fire in the middle of the night.

On March 15, mom Angela Fullmer woke up to the sound of the family’s dog, Capone, barking loudly in the kitchen, the Des Moines Register reported.

At first, she called the dog’s name while still lying in bed, but Capone refused to budge.

She finally got out of bed to find a fire burning in the electrical outlet of the microwave.

She quickly grabbed her infant and toddler and called on her 12-year-old son to get the other children out of bed and out of the house.

Within minutes, everyone was outside, including Capone, and soon the house was engulfed in flames.

“We always do a roll call every time we get in the van,” Fullmer told the Des Moines Register. “They’re used to it.”

The family lost everything in the fire, but escaped unscathed thanks to Capone.

Fullmer’s husband is a truck driver and rescued Capone about 18 months ago from the side of a highway.

“He’s pretty special,” said Fullmer.

The family entered Capone into the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. If you would like to vote, click here.