Dog shot with BBs dozens of times, police said

An Indiana woman is asking the police and the community why someone would shoot at her dog, hitting him dozens of times with BBs.

Jackson, a 100-pound English mastiff, was fenced in Hayden Howard’s backyard over the weekend, WXIN reported.

>> Read more trending news

At first Howard said that the dog was acting normally, but noticed what she first thought were bug bites. She later discovered they were wounds caused by BBs.

Dog shot repeatedly with BBs and pellets; police and owner seeking answers https://t.co/1JyS8ab9tx pic.twitter.com/t2WzxoahbY — FOX59 News (@FOX59) April 20, 2017

When she took her dog to the vet, staff found 20 BBs and 7 pellets lodged under his skin.

One was found under his eyelid. Another was in his ear.

Police had even worse news. While her dog was hit 27 times, whoever fired the gun was estimated to have pulled the trigger around 60 times, with half the shots either missing or bouncing off the 1-year-old pup, WXIN reported.

Police looked at a tree in Howard’s backyard, followed the trajectory to a neighbor’s house. Inside police said they found drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as evidence police said could be connected to Jackson’s shooting. The neighbor was arrested on drug charges, and refused to answer when asked about who shot the dog next door, WXIN reported.

No charges have been filed in the dog’s shooting. Jackson is said to be recovering from his ordeal.