Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
66°
H 94
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
66°
Broken Clouds
H 94° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    66°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 94° L 72°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Sunny. H 94° L 72°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 94° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Dog takes on bear twice his size
Close

Dog takes on bear twice his size

Dog takes on bear twice his size
Photo Credit: Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
A brown bear like this one backed down from a standoff with a dog in California.

Dog takes on bear twice his size

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

A dog took on a bear twice its size that was intruding in a California backyard. 

>> Read more trending news

The bear was making itself at home by taking a dip in the pool, eating fruit from the trees and relaxing at the California residence Tuesday, KABC reported. 

Despite its size, the spunky dog was having none of it and went after the bear. 

The pup chased the intruder out of the backyard, but not the neighborhood. Other families said they spotted the bear later and said they see it around fairly regularly, KABC reported.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Family: Colorado middle school teacher kills herself during investigation
    Family: Colorado middle school teacher kills herself during investigation
    A middle school teacher in Colorado allegedly took her life while school officials were investigating a possible relationship involving her and a student.  >> Read more trending news  Family members said Gretchen Krohnfeldt, 47, died Tuesday. KCNC reported. Krohnfeldt reportedly killed herself in front of police officers who were approaching her home to question her for the investigation, police sources told KCNC.  Krohnfeldt, a mother of three children, was placed on leave Monday from her position as a teacher at Drake Middle School in Arvada, Colo., in response to the investigation by police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.  The station reports on Monday the sheriff’s office was notified of a possible inappropriate relationship between a female employee at the school, later identified as Krohnfeldt, and a male student. An employee said they witnessed an inappropriate interaction between Krohnfeldt and the student months ago, but just reported the incident to authorities this week.  Arvada police said the relationship began between Krohnfeldt and the student while he was a student at the middle school. The student is now a high school student in Arvada.  During the investigation, it was alleged that a physical relationship occurred between the two in Krohnfeldt’s home.  Grief counselors were available at the middle school on Wednesday and would be there for the rest of the week as a resource for both students and staff. The school sent a letter home to students saying, 'Our hearts go out to her family at this painful time.' Krohnfeldt's death is being investigated by the coroner.
  • Video shows Melissa McCarthy transforming into Sean Spicer in ‘SNL’ teaser
    Video shows Melissa McCarthy transforming into Sean Spicer in ‘SNL’ teaser
    Melissa McCarthy is getting a major makeover for her big “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig. >> Read more trending news In a teaser promo for the upcoming episode, McCarthy lip syncs to the song “I Feel Pretty” from the musical “West Side Story” as she dances around Studio 8H. She then enters hair and makeup room and is miraculously transformed into White House press secretary Sean Spicer. RELATED: Melissa McCarthy hits “SNL” as Easter Bunny Sean Spicer “SNL” also created a highlight video to commemorate McCarthy’s return to the show, featuring some of her best and funniest moments. McCarthy hosts “SNL” on Saturday. Watch the teaser below.
  • Trump signs executive order to create voter fraud panel
    Trump signs executive order to create voter fraud panel
    President Donald Trump followed through on a pledge to set up a federal panel to “promote fair and honest Federal elections,” as backers praised his efforts to rein in voter fraud, while Democratic Party critics said it was nothing more than an effort at voter suppression. Here’s what the plan would do: 1. Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. With Vice President Mike Pence in charge, the order by President Trump sets up a panel of no more than 16 people, to “study the registration and voting processes used in Federal elections.” The executive order instructs the group to look at processes that enhance or undermine the confidence in American elections, and also look for any vulnerabilities that could lead to voter fraud. President Trump has been adamant that 3-5 million people voted illegally last November – but his supporters have offered up nothing near that level of fraud. New bipartisan presidential advisory commission on election integrity will deal with registration and voting issues in federal elections. pic.twitter.com/vjIsgIWN0D — ABC News (@ABC) May 11, 2017 2. Democrats blast voter fraud investigation. It didn’t take long for Democrats to blast the President’s decision to set up this election fraud review, as they charge Republicans are simply looking for ways to suppress the votes of their political opponents. “There is no evidence – zero – of widespread voter fraud,” said Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL). “I am not certain what more the White House could do to signal its utter disregard for the democratic process in this country,” said Rep. John Lewis (D-GA). President Trump’s new executive order calling for an investigation into voter fraud is his latest diversionary tactic. — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) May 11, 2017 3. A familiar battle over whether there is voter fraud. With or without this federal panel, the issue of voter fraud is one that can showcase how two people may live in the United States of America, but they seem to inhabit completely different universes when it comes to evaluating the threat of voter fraud. The President has said several times that there were between 3-5 million illegal votes in 2016, but he has not offered up – the White House has not offered up – his backers haven’t offered up any evidence to support that claim. New bipartisan presidential advisory commission on election integrity will deal with registration and voting issues in federal elections. pic.twitter.com/vjIsgIWN0D — ABC News (@ABC) May 11, 2017 4. Pro tip: voter fraud sounds big at first. I have learned the hard way by covering elections that often there are claims that make it sound like we have finally stumbled on a giant voter fraud story, but then it doesn’t pan out that way. Detroit, Michigan in 2016 would be a perfect example, when hundreds of precincts couldn’t be fully recounted, because of polling irregularities. But after a review by state elections officials, there wasn’t much to see. “The total number of ballots in question in the remaining precincts was less than 600 out of 250,000 total cast citywide, and Elections staff was able to reduce that number to less than 200,” read the Michigan election review. Officials also found 31 people may have voted twice – out of over 4.5 million. That’s a fraud rate of 0.00000681318%. @TuckerCarlson #Tucker '31 Michigan residents voted twice, first with an absentee ballot and then in person.'https://t.co/tHa2P3f5om — chuckie chopper (@chuckie_chopper) February 10, 2017 5. In North Carolina it was 0.00010583333%. North Carolina’s audit of its 2016 election results found 508 illegal votes out of 4.8 million. While Michigan had 31 cases of double voting, North Carolina had 24. So, yes, there is evidence of voter fraud – but no, there is not evidence of 3-5 million illegal votes being cast in an election. A lot of 'improper voter registration' happens when people move. Prediction: lots found, Trump says he's vindicated https://t.co/coKzMMfEgN pic.twitter.com/2qNWH00J3D — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) May 11, 2017
  • Alaska Airlines, Delta, Southwest make J.D. Power’s best airlines for 2017
    Alaska Airlines, Delta, Southwest make J.D. Power’s best airlines for 2017
    Global marketing research company J.D. Power has released its list of the best airlines in the country for the J.D. Power 2017 North America Airline Satisfaction Study. Alaska Airlines has ranked highest for 10 years in a row among traditional airline carriers. Delta Air Lines came in second place. Among low-cost carriers, Southwest Airlines came in first, followed by JetBlue in second place.  >> Read more trending news “It’s impossible to think about airline customer satisfaction without replaying the recent images of a passenger being dragged from a seat,” Michael Taylor, travel practice lead at J.D. Power, said in a written statement in a Wednesday news release. But, he said, overall “the airline industry has been making marked improvements in customer satisfaction across a variety of metrics, from ticket cost to flight crew.”  A decline in airfares in 2016 helped drive satisfaction with cost and fees, according to J.D. Power.  Related: Brawl breaks out on Southwest flight, passenger arrested in latest violence Taylor added, however, that “airlines have significant room for improvement” and the airline industry is in the bottom tier of most service industries.  The J.D. Power study measures passenger satisfaction among business and leisure travelers based on a survey of about 11,000 passengers who flew between March 2016 and March 2017. In order of importance, it looks at costs and fees; in-flight services, aircraft, boarding/deplaning/baggage, flight crew, check-in and reservations.  Related: Complaint: Woman denied restroom access on United Airlines flight, given cup to relieve self In the traditional carrier segment, Alaska and Delta came in ahead of American in third place, United in fourth place and Air Canada in fifth place.  But both Southwest and JetBlue scored higher than all of the “traditional carriers,” including Delta and Alaska.  It’s the first time Southwest ranked highest in the 13 years J.D. Power has conducted the study, after JetBlue ended an 11-year run in the No. 1 spot. Related: Hands Off Passengers Act would stop bumping of some airline passengers  Ultra low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines came in last place in the airline satisfaction study.  The study showed that some pain points for travelers stand out: Problems with overhead bin space have become more common, according to the study. Younger travelers are more likely to have a problem with overhead storage than older travelers, the study showed.  Issues with airline crews, staff and “attitude” are not the most common problems, according to the J.D. Power study.  Instead, the most widely reported issues are with seat comfort, followed by issues with aircraft lavatory cleanliness. With planes running fuller than they did 10 years ago, passengers are “more likely to find themselves in a middle seat and less likely to have an empty seat next to them,” according to J.D. Power.  Instances of airlines bumping passengers and denying them boarding have declined, according to the study, but “they have the greatest negative influence on overall satisfaction.”
  • 25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore
    25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore
    More than two dozen great white sharks swimming off the coast of Southern California forced swimmers out of the water and closed down beaches. >> Read more trending news An Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew spotted the first school of some 15 sharks Wednesday afternoon near Capistrano Beach, the Orange County Register reported. Later Wednesday, another warning went out, CNN reported, this time in Long Beach, about 50 miles north of Capistrano Beach, after another group of at least 10 great whites was spotted.  As shark advisories went up, beachgoers were warned about entering the water “at their own risk.” The OC Register reported a woman was bitten at an Orange County beach last month. 
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.