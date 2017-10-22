Listen Live
Donald Trump: Only modern president without pets in the White House
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
WASHINGTON - MARCH 15: U.S. President Barack Obama greets his dog Bo outside the Oval Office of the White House March 15, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Martin H. Simon-Pool/Getty Images)

By: Jim Hayward, Palm Beach Post

The Trump White House is likely to become known for many things, but cute and cuddly is apparently not one of them. Breaking from tradition, the First Family has not welcomed pets into their lair.

"There are no plans at this time" to add animals to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Communications Director Stephanie Grisham told CNN. That would make the Trumps "the only first family in modern presidential history without a pet," CNN says.

Ivanka Trump wrote about her ex-husband's ambivalence toward her poodle, Chappy, in her memoir, Raising Trump. Chappy "had an equal dislike of Donald," she was also quoted as saying.

In recent times, dogs have been the most common furry friend at the White House. Who doesn't remember the Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny, who frolicked with the Obamas, or the many mutts of the Bush presidents. George W. Bush's dog, Spot, was born at the White House, the offspring of Millie, during George H.W. Bush's administration. George W. and Laura also had terriers, Miss Beazley and Barney, famous for his "Barney Cam" videos.

But the history of First Family pets is also full of unusual sidekicks, from James Buchanan's elephants to Martin Van Buren's tiger cubs, according to CNN. Though unconfirmed, legend has it that John Quincy Adams had an alligator.

Many of these more unusual animals were gifts. First families with young children often went more traditional, taking full advantage of the benefits of living at America's most famous residence.

The Kennedy White House included a pony, horses, hamsters, dogs, parakeets, a canary, a rabbit and a cat. Pets "help create an atmosphere of the White House as a family, a lived-in place and not just a stiff museum, but a place where a family lives and plays and enjoys each other's company," the chief historian at the White House Historical Association, Ed Lengel, told CNN.

But it's not like the Trump administration is bereft of pet-lovers. Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence keep a menagerie at their nearby home at the U.S. Naval Observatory.

Their rabbit, Marlon Bundo, is a social media star with his own Instagram account. One of their longtime cats, Oreo, recently passed away but they've since added a new kitten, Hazel, who joins another feline, Pickles. The family's beloved 13-year-old beagle, Maverick, died days before the election. But an Australian shepherd puppy, Harley, has happily joined the family. 
More famous First Family pets 
• Thomas Jefferson: A mockingbird and several bear cubs.
• Woodrow Wilson: A flock of sheep and a ram, who grazed the White House lawn.
• William Taft: A Holstein cow named Pauline.
• Warren Harding: Laddie Boy, an Airedale terrier who had his own chair in the Roosevelt Room for Cabinet meetings.
• Calvin Coolidge: First Lady Grace Coolidge had an opossum and a raccoon, which she walked on a leash.
• Theodore Roosevelt: Nearly 30 pets, including his bulldog, Pete, famous for tearing the pants off the French ambassador.
• Richard Nixon: Checkers the cocker spaniel.
• Jimmy Carter: Daughter Amy had a Siamese cat named Misty Malarky Ying Yang. 
• Ronald Reagan: Rex, a King Charles spaniel.
• Bill Clinton: Socks the cat.

The Latest News Headlines

  • JSO: Foul play suspected after siblings found dead in Westside home
    JSO: Foul play suspected after siblings found dead in Westside home
    Jacksonville Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside their Westside home on Collins Ridge Boulevard. The Sheriff’s Office says they were called out to the home to help Jacksonville Fire and Rescue with the woman who was unresponsive. Officers searched the home and found the body of the man in another room. They were pronounced dead at the scene and police suspect foul play.  The siblings are both middle-aged, and police could release the extent of their injuries. JSO says all cars were accountable and there were no signs of forced entry or trauma inside the home.  Police are asking neighbors with any information to come forward as they continue to work the case.  You can reach JSO by calling 904.630.0500 or by calling Crime Stoppers.
  • Florida/Georgia 2017: Arrive early, be prepared
    Florida/Georgia 2017: Arrive early, be prepared
    Whether you’re sporting orange and blue or red and black, it’s clear that college football is in the air in Jacksonville.  “We are absolutely, fully prepared for everything from a city perspective, to be ready for this wonderful weekend,” says Jacksonville’s Sports and Entertainment Officer Dave Herrell.  The annual Florida/Georgia football game kicks off at EverBank Field Saturday at 3:30PM. The City wants to make sure your game day experience goes as smooth as possible, so they’re asking you to plan ahead and be patient, saying this is the biggest event they put on each year.  This is the first game played under the new five-year contract that keeps the game in Jacksonville through 2021. The teams get a combined $2.75 million in incentives over the life of the contract, but City leaders say the economic impact is worth the cost.  Game details  The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS, with kickoff at 3:30PM. SEC Nation will broadcast from Metropolitan Park beginning at 10AM.  Both teams are expected to arrive at the stadium around 1:20PM. Gator Walk will take place at Gate 1, and Dawg Walk will take place between Gates 2 and 3. As the home team, Florida will be on the west sideline. Georgia will be on the east.  Thousands of temporary bleachers have been added to each end zone and the Club Levels in the stadium, bringing the capacity to around 82,000 fans.  Safety  Metal detectors will be used to screen people coming in to the stadium. A clear bag policy will also be in effect, meaning you can bring in a clear bag that’s no larger than 12”x12”x6”, or an opaque clutch if it’s roughly the size of your hand.  There will be six “Sideline Safety Zones” active at various times and locations Friday and Saturday. These are designed to give you assistance, without any penalty.  “If you find yourself on the wrong end of a poor decision, you can go there and we’ll help you. There’s no sanctions that come out of there, we’re there to provide whatever assistance you need. So let’s not make a bad decision worse, if you find yourself in a spot where you need help, you go to the Sideline Safety Zone and we’re there to help you,” says JSO Chief of Special Events Leonard Propper.  Propper says they will have JSO and the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco out specifically monitoring for underage drinking at tailgates. He says anyone who is under 21-years-old and caught drinking will get a citation. Anyone under 18-years-old will have to have a parent or guardian pick them up. There will not be any warnings issued.  JSO is also encouraging you to be alert of your surroundings and report anything suspicious that you see. JFRD is reminding you to stay hydrated with water and encouraging you to ask them if you need any help. The Sideline Safety Zones will also provide information, cell phone charging, and snacks. Transportation  RV City opened Tuesday morning. Game day parking lots open Saturday at 8AM, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office recommends you be parked by 10:30AM. Starting at 1:30PM- which is two hours ahead of kickoff- JSO will give pedestrians priority in directing the flow of traffic.  You’re also asked to keep your parking pass prominently displayed and follow the message boards along the major roadways, instead of your GPS. There is a new traffic pattern in effect along I-95 Northbound, where if you want to use the Main Street or Acosta bridges or Prudential Drive on the Southbank, you’ll need to stay to the right after Emerson, and use the new Downtown exit.  JTA is running the “Gameday Xpress” stadium shuttle starting 9:30AM Saturday through an hour after the game is over. There are five park-and-ride lots available: the Convention Center, Kings Avenue, the Little League Park on Penman, JTB and Philips Avenue, and Armsdale at Lem Turner and I-295. Parking and the shuttle will cost $8 at the Convention Center and Kings Avenue, and $13 at the other locations. There will also be a shuttle running from the Jacksonville Landing for $8.  Addtionally, JTA is extending Skyway operating hours. The Skyway will run through Friday night in to 1AM Saturday, and resume Saturday from 9AM through midnight.  Events in Jacksonville  The Jacksonville Icemen hockey team will face the Atlanta Gladiators at the Veterans Memorial Arena, Thursday, at 7PM. They will wear special Gators Jerseys to mark the Florida/Georgia rivalry. The University of Florida and University of Georgia club hockey teams will then take the ice at the Arena after the ECHL game, with puck drop expected around 9:30PM.  Several concerts are taking place at the new Daily’s Place amphitheater that was built next to the stadium, in the days leading up to the game. There will also be the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and other team-related events around Downtown.  The amphitheater will not be used on game day itself, but the adjoining flex field will host a VIP event at 11:30AM Saturday for school boosters. Half of the flex field will also be open for public viewing. The Jacksonville Sports Council says they intend to program both venues for future games.  Sunday, EverBank Field will host the “Little Gator Bowl”, and then the Jacksonville Fair moves in.  Engage  You can find further details on the game and events around it at flgajax.com. There will also be several social media accounts used by organizers, including the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at @JSOPIO and weekend activity updates at @FLvsGA.  The official ESPN hashtag for the game is #UGAvsUF WOKV will also be providing frequent traffic updates around the game on 104.5FM/AM690 and on Twitter.
  • Finally, the break from summer we’ve all been waiting for
    Finally, the break from summer we’ve all been waiting for
    Cool and breezy are words we haven’t said about weather in NE Florida in about six months.   DOWNLOAD:  Daily Weather Podcast Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we're in for a short stretch of below average temps.  “We’ll struggle to get to 70 degrees today, then quickly drop into the 40’s tonight”, said Buresh.  We stay in the low 70's on Thursday and then warm up near 80 on Friday.  A weekend storm system will bring warmer temps on Saturday and the threat for rain late in the day and nighttime.  But the warm temps will be short-lived.  By Sunday we turn much cooler again.  
  • Man kept aunt's decomposing body in bed for a month, warrant alleges
    Man kept aunt's decomposing body in bed for a month, warrant alleges
    You wouldn’t have known Elizabeth Stewart was dead inside her DeKalb County, Georgia, apartment by the looks of things.  >> Watch the news report here The power was running, a computer was on, clothes were scattered about and dirty dishes were piled in the sink, DeKalb County police Officer C.M. Delon noted in his police report. A cellphone was near the door and unopened mail was sitting on a side table nearby. Prescription pills were found throughout the apartment.  “It was obvious that someone was still residing in the apartment,” Delon wrote.  It wasn’t until Delon smelled the distinct odor of a decomposed body and pulled back the covers of a bed in a back room that he found the 88-year-old woman inside the Emory Square apartment complex. A white towel was covering her face and a candle was lit on the dresser near the bed.  Nephew Charles Frederick Peters, 37, was arrested Tuesday evening inside the apartment on allegations that he concealed the death, DeKalb County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said. Warrants allege Peters kept Stewart in the Decatur apartment for a month and didn’t tell anyone.  Stewart was last seen three months before police found her body Friday afternoon, DeKalb police said. They said she suffered from dementia.  >> Read more trending news The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office said Stewart died of natural causes, WSB-TV reported.  Peters was last seen in September by the apartment complex’s property manager, Vincent Rodriguez, who went to the home to collect overdue rent.  Peters apologized and said he “would get the late payment ‘taken care of,’” according to the report.  But when Rodriguez went to check again Friday, the front door was locked and the rear sliding door was open. Rodriguez slipped inside, made his way to the rear bedroom, smelled a strong odor and decided to call police.  Peters, who had lived with Stewart for a little more than a year, was nowhere to be found.  Stewart’s body was taken to Levett and Sons Funeral Home.  Read more here.
  • New earthquake simulations show how the 'big one' could shake the Pacific Northwest
    New earthquake simulations show how the 'big one' could shake the Pacific Northwest
    Fifty new simulations of 'the big one” show how a magnitude 9.0 earthquake from the Cascadia Subduction Zone could play out. >> Watch the news report here The Cascadia Subduction Zone is a fault that sits along the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, and two plates colliding could eventually slip, triggering a massive earthquake that could shake the Northwest.  More coverage on KIRO7.com: >> SLIDESHOW: Geologic illustrations explain the Cascadia subduction >> SLIDESHOW: How the 'big one' could play out >> How to build a 7-day disaster emergency survival kit on a budget >> Washington state's largest quake drill ever to test readiness for ‘the big one'  >> Mexico's strongest earthquake in a century recorded at Mt. Rainier >> 5 things to help you easily understand 'the big one'  A University of Washington research project ran simulations using different combinations for three key factors: the epicenter of the earthquake, how far inland the earthquake will rupture and which sections of the fault will generate the strongest shaking. The results show that the location at which the earthquake starts matters most, and the scenarios can drastically change depending on where the earthquake hits.  One animation shows a scenario that’s bad for Seattle, in which an earthquake begins off the southern Oregon coast and the fault line breaks north, with seismic waves building up along the way. By contrast, a better scenario for Seattle would actually be an earthquake that begins closer – off the Olympic Peninsula – where the fault line breaks away from the city.  But make no mistake, the magnitude 9.0 scenarios are bad, and models show the ground shaking for 100 seconds. That’s four times longer than it shook during the 2001 Nisqually quake, which, at magnitude 6.8, did plenty of damage and rattled many nerves. >> Read more trending news 'We know a magnitude 9.0 earthquake occurred in Cascadia in the year 1700, but we didn't have any seismometers or recording instruments at the time,' said Erin Wirth, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Washington. Wirth said scenarios show the level of shaking could be 10 times different depending on where the earthquake begins and the direction in which the fault line ruptures. Past models have looked at one or two scenarios, but this is the first study with 50 scenarios. The point is to show the wide range of possibilities of a magnitude 9.0 earthquake. The next steps for researchers is to take this information and model the impacts on tsumamis, landslides and tall buildings in Seattle. They hope that information will help planners and emergency managers prepare for 'the big one.
