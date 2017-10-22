Donald Trump: Only modern president without pets in the White House

Whether you’re sporting orange and blue or red and black, it’s clear that college football is in the air in Jacksonville. “We are absolutely, fully prepared for everything from a city perspective, to be ready for this wonderful weekend,” says Jacksonville’s Sports and Entertainment Officer Dave Herrell. The annual Florida/Georgia football game kicks off at EverBank Field Saturday at 3:30PM. The City wants to make sure your game day experience goes as smooth as possible, so they’re asking you to plan ahead and be patient, saying this is the biggest event they put on each year. This is the first game played under the new five-year contract that keeps the game in Jacksonville through 2021. The teams get a combined $2.75 million in incentives over the life of the contract, but City leaders say the economic impact is worth the cost. Game details The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS, with kickoff at 3:30PM. SEC Nation will broadcast from Metropolitan Park beginning at 10AM. Both teams are expected to arrive at the stadium around 1:20PM. Gator Walk will take place at Gate 1, and Dawg Walk will take place between Gates 2 and 3. As the home team, Florida will be on the west sideline. Georgia will be on the east. Thousands of temporary bleachers have been added to each end zone and the Club Levels in the stadium, bringing the capacity to around 82,000 fans. Safety Metal detectors will be used to screen people coming in to the stadium. A clear bag policy will also be in effect, meaning you can bring in a clear bag that’s no larger than 12”x12”x6”, or an opaque clutch if it’s roughly the size of your hand. There will be six “Sideline Safety Zones” active at various times and locations Friday and Saturday. These are designed to give you assistance, without any penalty. “If you find yourself on the wrong end of a poor decision, you can go there and we’ll help you. There’s no sanctions that come out of there, we’re there to provide whatever assistance you need. So let’s not make a bad decision worse, if you find yourself in a spot where you need help, you go to the Sideline Safety Zone and we’re there to help you,” says JSO Chief of Special Events Leonard Propper. Propper says they will have JSO and the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco out specifically monitoring for underage drinking at tailgates. He says anyone who is under 21-years-old and caught drinking will get a citation. Anyone under 18-years-old will have to have a parent or guardian pick them up. There will not be any warnings issued. JSO is also encouraging you to be alert of your surroundings and report anything suspicious that you see. JFRD is reminding you to stay hydrated with water and encouraging you to ask them if you need any help. The Sideline Safety Zones will also provide information, cell phone charging, and snacks. Transportation RV City opened Tuesday morning. Game day parking lots open Saturday at 8AM, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office recommends you be parked by 10:30AM. Starting at 1:30PM- which is two hours ahead of kickoff- JSO will give pedestrians priority in directing the flow of traffic. You’re also asked to keep your parking pass prominently displayed and follow the message boards along the major roadways, instead of your GPS. There is a new traffic pattern in effect along I-95 Northbound, where if you want to use the Main Street or Acosta bridges or Prudential Drive on the Southbank, you’ll need to stay to the right after Emerson, and use the new Downtown exit. JTA is running the “Gameday Xpress” stadium shuttle starting 9:30AM Saturday through an hour after the game is over. There are five park-and-ride lots available: the Convention Center, Kings Avenue, the Little League Park on Penman, JTB and Philips Avenue, and Armsdale at Lem Turner and I-295. Parking and the shuttle will cost $8 at the Convention Center and Kings Avenue, and $13 at the other locations. There will also be a shuttle running from the Jacksonville Landing for $8. Addtionally, JTA is extending Skyway operating hours. The Skyway will run through Friday night in to 1AM Saturday, and resume Saturday from 9AM through midnight. Events in Jacksonville The Jacksonville Icemen hockey team will face the Atlanta Gladiators at the Veterans Memorial Arena, Thursday, at 7PM. They will wear special Gators Jerseys to mark the Florida/Georgia rivalry. The University of Florida and University of Georgia club hockey teams will then take the ice at the Arena after the ECHL game, with puck drop expected around 9:30PM. Several concerts are taking place at the new Daily’s Place amphitheater that was built next to the stadium, in the days leading up to the game. There will also be the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and other team-related events around Downtown. The amphitheater will not be used on game day itself, but the adjoining flex field will host a VIP event at 11:30AM Saturday for school boosters. Half of the flex field will also be open for public viewing. The Jacksonville Sports Council says they intend to program both venues for future games. Sunday, EverBank Field will host the “Little Gator Bowl”, and then the Jacksonville Fair moves in. Engage You can find further details on the game and events around it at flgajax.com. There will also be several social media accounts used by organizers, including the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at @JSOPIO and weekend activity updates at @FLvsGA. The official ESPN hashtag for the game is #UGAvsUF WOKV will also be providing frequent traffic updates around the game on 104.5FM/AM690 and on Twitter.