National
Dozens injured as deadly tornadoes hit eastern Texas
Close

Dozens injured as deadly tornadoes hit eastern Texas

Photo Credit: Stewart F. House/Getty Images
Tornadoes - Up Close

Dozens injured as deadly tornadoes hit eastern Texas

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Stewart F. House/Getty Images

CANTON, Texas -  Tornadoes tracked across parts of Texas on Saturday, leaving behind a swath of damage, injuring dozens of people and killing at least one, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Preliminary reports to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth indicated that as many as three tornadoes raked over parts of Henderson, Van Zandt and Rains counties in eastern Texas. Crews will survey the damage Sunday to determine the strength of the twisters.

"We have a lot of injuries," a dispatcher with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office told KXAS-TV. The dispatcher added that there was “a lot of damage.”

At least one person was killed in the storms, according to KTVT. The body of an unidentified person was found in a pasture in Canton, the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department told the news station.

Nearly 100 patients were expected at eastern Texas hospitals, according to KXAS-TV. At least two people were critically injured, the news station reported. A dispatcher at the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press that “officers were chasing numerous injury reports.”

Video from local television stations shows uprooted threes, damaged homes and overturned cars along roadways.

Tornado damage

Photo Credit: Stewart F. House/Getty Images
