Driver offers police officer Taco Bell to ignore cocaine in his car
Driver offers police officer Taco Bell to ignore cocaine in his car
By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post
A Washington State driver made a big mistake when he allegedly tried to bribe a police officer with fast food when the officer noticed drugs in his car.

Officer Joshua Glass pulled a vehicle over on Thursday for a minor equipment violation, the Pasco Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.

Glass noticed baggies containing white powder in the center console, which the driver tried to conceal with a cellphone, authorities said. 

Eric Xavier Vela Arriaga, 27, allegedly asked Glass to disregard the cocaine and in exchange offered him a “hook-up” at Taco Bell, police said. 

Officer Glass thanked Arriaga for the offer, since he likes Taco Bell, but declined, police said. 

Arriaga was charged with cocaine possession.

 

The Latest News Headlines

  • Department of Juvenile Justice investigating, following recent escapes at Hastings Youth Academy
    Department of Juvenile Justice investigating, following recent escapes at Hastings Youth Academy
    Following two different recent escapes at the Hastings Youth Academy, involving 6 teens, we're hearing from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.   In a statement, DJJ says it's currently investigating Monday’s incident, where two teens escaped from the rec yard, and whether staff members adhered to policy and procedure.   We're told if a failure to follow those policies is found, staff will be held fully accountable for their actions.   In the meantime, the program has been placed on an admissions freeze and DJJ will be evaluating additional contract action, with G4S Youth Services, LLC, the contracted provider for Hastings Substance Abuse program.   Florida Department of Juvenile Justice’s full statement:   “The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice takes the safety and security of youth in our custody as DJJ’s top priority, and we expect the same of our contracted providers. Earlier today G4S Youth Services, LLC, the contracted provider for Hastings Substance Abuse program, notified the Department of an escape incident by two youth. The contracted provider also notified law enforcement of the escape and will be coordinating with DJJ and local law enforcement to ensure the youth are apprehended quickly and safely.”   “DJJ is currently investigating the incident and staff’s adherence to policy and procedure, and should a failure be identified, staff will be held fully accountable for their actions. The program has been placed on an admissions freeze and the Department will be evaluating additional contract action.” – Secretary Christina K. Daly
  • St. Johns County deputies searching for two teens who escaped the Hastings Youth Academy
    St. Johns County deputies searching for two teens who escaped the Hastings Youth Academy
    The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for two teens that have escaped from the Hastings Youth Academy Monday afternoon.   The two individuals were identified as Jose Rodriguez and Earl Bostic.   Rodriguez is an 18-year old Hispanic male, 5’6” tall, and 130 pounds. Bostic is a 16-year old black male, 5’5” tall, and 112 pounds.   Rodriguez is in custody on charges of robbery by sudden snatching, grand theft, burglary, and trespassing, while Bostic is in custody on charges of grand theft auto, resisting an officer, and violation of probation. Both teens were last seen in the recreation yard shortly before 2:00 pm and are both wearing blue jump suit uniforms.   If you see either Rodriguez and Bostic, you're urged to call 911 immediately.
  • Four teenage inmates caught after escape from Hastings Youth Academy
    Four teenage inmates caught after escape from Hastings Youth Academy
    It didn't take very long for four runaway teenage inmates to be caught after a breakout from a youth academy early this morning. The St. Johns Sheriff's Office says all the male inmates were found in a stolen car around 3 a.m. in the area of State Roads 206 and 207, not far from Hastings Youth Academy. All four teens had fled from that academy and at least one of the teens was behind the wheel of the stolen car, according to SJSO spokesman Kevin Kelshaw. 'The four juveniles battered a supervisor, took his keys and radio and escaped from the facility,' Kelshaw added. He says one of the teens, 16-year-old Ramah Hicks, asked the 76-year-old guard if he could use the restroom. When he came back to the dorm, he allegedly hit the guard in the head. That guard fell, dropping his keys in the process. Hicks then allegedly took the guard’s radio as well, before locking the guard in a room and getting the three other teens. Deputies were conducting an air and ground search in the area soon after the teens escaped. All four were considered dangerous at the time of the escape by SJSO. The other inmates are identified as 15-year-old Michael Neal, 16-year-old Dominic Putnam and 17-year-old Kenneth Pfuntner.  All four have been arrested for battery on a detention staff member, robbery, depriving an officer of communication, false imprisonment, petty theft, and escape from a juvenile detention facility. More charges could be coming. SJSO isn’t sure at this time whether the escape was planned, or a crime of opportunity.
  • WaPost: Trump revealed classified information to Russia during recent meeting
    WaPost: Trump revealed classified information to Russia during recent meeting
    The Washington Post is reporting that in a May 10 meeting, President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified” information to the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador. In a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, Trump jeopardized a source of intelligence on the Islamic State, according to the paper.  >> Read more trending news Trump has the power to declassify anything, but sharing information without permission of the ally who provided it represents “a major breach of espionage etiquette, and could jeopardize a crucial intelligence-sharing relationship,” according to the New York Times.  Buzzfeed later reported that two officials have confirmed the report, indicating that “it’s far worse than what has already been reported.” The newspaper said that Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says no intelligence sources or methods were discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly. The CIA is declining to comment. This is a developing story, please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Driver offers police officer Taco Bell to ignore cocaine in his car
    Driver offers police officer Taco Bell to ignore cocaine in his car
      A Washington State driver made a big mistake when he allegedly tried to bribe a police officer with fast food when the officer noticed drugs in his car. >> Read more trending news Officer Joshua Glass pulled a vehicle over on Thursday for a minor equipment violation, the Pasco Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. Glass noticed baggies containing white powder in the center console, which the driver tried to conceal with a cellphone, authorities said.  Eric Xavier Vela Arriaga, 27, allegedly asked Glass to disregard the cocaine and in exchange offered him a “hook-up” at Taco Bell, police said.  >> Related: Man climbs mountain for free pizza, gets hypothermia instead Officer Glass thanked Arriaga for the offer, since he likes Taco Bell, but declined, police said.  Arriaga was charged with cocaine possession.  
