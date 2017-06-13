Listen Live
Driver sees loose spider, blames it for crash
Close

Driver sees loose spider, blames it for crash

Driver sees loose spider, blames it for crash
A car crashed into a light pole in Cooper City, Fla. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Deputies were told the crash happened when a driver saw a spider loose in the car. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Driver sees loose spider, blames it for crash

By: Scott Andera, Palm Beach Post Staff Writer

Chalk this up as yet another head-shaking reason behind a Florida car crash.

>> Read more trending news

A car ran into a light pole Tuesday morning, sending it into a street in Cooper City, and resulting in major front-end damage to the car. 

So, what caused the crash? It turns out the driver saw a spider loose in the car, and things didn’t go well from there, according to a tweet from Mike Jachles, the public information officer for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details are available about the crash, according to The Associated Press, but Jachles did mention the spider was “not #itsybitsy.”

