National
Driver survives when car crashes under school bus
Driver survives when car crashes under school bus

Driver survives when car crashes under school bus
Photo Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
File photo

Driver survives when car crashes under school bus

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: David McNew/Getty Images

COLUMBUS, Miss. -  A driver in Mississippi is amazingly alive after crashing his car, not into, but under a stopped school bus.

The 27-year-old driver, who was not identified, crawled from the wreckage before emergency crews arrived, WCBI reported.

The car was wedged under the back of the bus, with the bus’ back bumper in the area where the driver’s seat would have been.

The driver had facial injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There was only one student and the driver on the bus, neither of whom were injured.

Police told WCBI that it appears that the driver fell asleep driving home from work, but the crash is still under investigation.

It took several hours to get the car removed from under the bus.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Former Rep. Brown tried to claim $10,000 tax deduction for a donation of her “time”
    Former Rep. Brown tried to claim $10,000 tax deduction for a donation of her “time”
    While the focus of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s federal trial so far has been the fraud and related charges she’s facing, Brown is also accused of some tax violations.  And one of her tax preparers is telling the court about some potential questions that have come up on Brown’s returns. Brown gets her taxes done through Portnoy CPA, and Dawn Wright has worked on those returns for a number of years. Overall, she described Brown’s individual income tax returns as “relatively straightforward”, except for the fact that they were filed in October of the following year- when all of the extensions had been maxed out. When the returns were taken one year at a time, though, prosecutors started to highlight some questions. Overall, they’re accusing Brown of both under-reporting her income and over-reporting her charitable giving. ﻿FULL COVERAGE: Federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown For all of the returns in question, Brown’s only reported sources of income have been her salary from the House of Representatives- which has ranged between about $160,000 and $175,000- and her pension from the state of Florida from her time as a state lawmaker. Prosecutors asked Wright on several occasions whether Brown had reported any income from other various sources, and her answer was consistently no. In addition to raising questions about other potential earnings, court filings also indicate the government believes Brown should have reported money she was allegedly receiving from a group she promoted as a charity, One Door For Education. The focus of the trial is that she and two others raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations for that group, but used the money instead on personal expenses. With charitable giving, there were questions not only with the paperwork backing some of the claimed donations, but with what was actually trying to be deducted. On her 2008 return, for example, Brown claimed about $23,505 in cash or check donations to various churches, Edward Waters College, and the Community Rehabilitation Center. That year, she did not make any “in kind” contributions- or donations of tangible items, like furniture, rather than money. Included in the documents prosecutors received as a result of a subpoena on Portnoy, though, was a letter from EWC thanking Brown for her “generous gift of conference room furniture and accessories” for the Presidential Conference Room, which was valued at $12,000. The letter indicated the donation was made in 2008, but the letter itself was dated July 2010- which is well after the return itself was filed. Assistant State Attorney A. Tysen Duva pointed out the discrepancy, but Wright did not offer any explanation. Brown’s 2009 return includes a letter from EWC with the same date on it, that appears to say the same thing, but instead the value of the donated property is $8,000. This year’s return did claim an $8,000 in-kind contribution, in addition to $18,120 in various cash and check donations. The largest donation was $12,000 to the Community Rehabilitation Center, but emails between the Portnoy team and Brown’s assistant, Carolyn Chatman, show Brown had not provided the paperwork to support that donation by the time they were ready to file the return. On October 13, 2010, a Portnoy staffer emailed that they were filing the return without the CRC donation, and that would mean a lower amount Brown would get back. The file the indicates that on October 14th Portnoy got a letter from the CRC thanking Brown for her donation. That letter was dated March 30, 2010, and signed by the CRC Executive Director Reginald Gaffney, who is now a Jacksonville City Councilman. Two key questions in 2010’s return are first, a deduction Brown claimed for her time, and second, a substantial donation that was only declared after Portnoy sent Brown a draft of her return- which showed that she would only be getting back $756 dollars. In the draft, Brown had claimed $5,221 cash and check donations, and $10,000 in kind. A letter from the CRC dated August 17, 2011 thanks Brown for her contribution of “time”, which is valued at $10,000. “You have contributed to helping to establish a brighter future for the multitude of people in need of every possible ray of hope,” the letter says. Wright told Brown that time could not be deducted, though. By the time they were set to file the return itself, there was a new letter from the CRC which had the same date as the prior letter, but thanked Brown instead for her $10,000 donation of household goods, law equipment, computers, and other like items. Another difference from the draft to the final return was a $9,500 cash or check contribution to EWC that wasn’t disclosed on the draft. The addition of that donation boosted Brown’s anticipated return from the IRS to $3,416- or $2,660 more than the draft. Still a third potential complication with the 2010 return actually came almost two years after the return itself was filed. Brown submitted an amended return because of a few changes in connection to her mortgage rate. The change resulted in Brown owing the government $2,057. Prosecutors have previously alleged that she paid that bill with money that was funneled through One Door For Education. Brown’s 2011 return claimed another in kind donation to the CRC- $9,000 worth of jewelry, clothing, and other items. That came with $19,720 in cash or check contributions to a variety of churches and a few other organizations, including FAMU, EWC, Urban League, and Bethune Cookman. Of the cash and check contributions, Wright says they didn’t have documentation to support all of the claims. While they prefer to have paperwork backing all of the claims, she says they were willing to take Brown at her word for the balance, because they didn’t have any reason to believe it wasn’t accurate. Giving some level of increased confidence is the fact that- for all of these years of returns- Brown authorized electronic filing. To do that, she had to sign a form that included her verifying the accuracy of the return, under the penalty of law. 2011 was another year there was an amended return required because of mortgage rate changes, but Portnoy’s records can not definitively conclude whether Brown actually filed that return. It is the responsibility of Brown, not Portnoy, to file the amended returns. Wright’s testimony continues Tuesday, and Brown’s assistant who acted as a liason on this matter will also be taking the stand. The testimony will be supplemented with another witness, an FBI Forensic Accountant. WOKV is inside of the courtroom following all of the latest testimony. Follow our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter for updates as new information is available.
  • Tree company worker tries to shove coworker in wood chipper, police say
    Tree company worker tries to shove coworker in wood chipper, police say
    An Oregon man has been charged with attempted murder after being accused of trying to shove a coworker at a tree service company into a running wood chipper.  Scott Edward Iverson, 26, of Stayton, is also charged with fourth-degree assault, according to Marion County Jail records. He is being held without bond.  Keizer police officials told KPTV in Portland that Iverson and several other workers were working at a job site Thursday when he approached the victim, who was loading brush into the wood chipper, from behind. Iverson is accused of putting the man in a choke hold and pushing his upper torso onto the feed table of the machine. >> Read more trending stories  The victim, 22, told police he struggled with Iverson, who made a second attempt to throw him headfirst into the machine before another employee saw the struggle and pulled Iverson off of the man, KPTV reported. Iverson walked away from the scene, but police found him the following afternoon at a restaurant in nearby Stayton, which is located about 12 miles southeast of Salem.  The victim told investigators he had no idea why Iverson attacked him, the news station said. He said he thought he was going to die in the assault. 
  • Staffer: Now-former Rep. Corrine Brown directed “charity” checks be funneled through business
    Staffer: Now-former Rep. Corrine Brown directed “charity” checks be funneled through business
    New testimony is linking now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown to some of the questionable expenses from an alleged “sham” charity. Consultant Von Alexander, who was a part-time staffer for Brown’s Jacksonville office for some 15 years, was involved in cashing checks and depositing money in the accounts of both Brown and Brown’s daughter Shantrel Brown. Alexander says she was never in a position to question Brown’s direction on how the checks were being handled. Prosecutors walked her through numerous transactions, where Alexander’s company- The Alexander Agency- would get a check from One Door For Education or from Friends of Corrine Brown. One Door is the group that was being represented by Brown and two others as a charity, with prosecutors saying they were soliciting money to use for their own personal expenses instead. After depositing the One Door or FOCB check, Alexander would then write a check from her business to “cash”, and then deposit the cash in to the accounts of Corrine and Shantrel Brown. She says Brown always directed her how to fill out the checks and how to handle the subsequent deposits. Alexander says Brown told her the transactions related to reimbursements she was seeking for various expenses she had fronted out of pocket. Alexander says she would follow up with Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons to get paperwork to verify that these transactions were valid reimbursements, and while Simmons would tell Alexander he had the paperwork, it was “rarely” ultimately given to Alexander. Additionally, the memo lines on the checks generally didn’t match as the transactions worked their way through these various steps. One example is a $10,000 check from a surgical center with “printing” in the memo line. The donor behind this says Brown asked for money for a commemorative edition of a magazine about her, but Brown told him to leave the “pay to” line blank. Alexander says Simmons ultimately made the check payable to The Alexander Agency in this case, and the check was sent to her to be disbursed to Brown and her daughter over the course of a few days. Although the initial check indicated the money was for printing, the subsequent check from The Alexander Agency to “cash” had things like “canvassing” in the memo lines. Alexander says she always filled out the memo lines- including in this case- at the direction of Brown. None of the memo lines said reimbursement. ﻿FULL COVERAGE: Federal fraud trial of now-former Rep. Corrine Brown Alexander says most of the checks were actually signed by Simmons, forging the names of either Carla Wiley, the President of One Door, or Gloria Simmons, who was with Friends of Corrine Brown. Alexander says she never questioned that because it had been “protocol” since she worked in the office. In her experience, Alexander says it would be unusual to handle reimbursements in this manner, but she didn’t question Brown. The main issue raised by Brown’s defense, James Smith III, was whether Alexander’s memory could be trusted. Prosecutors had her talk about a surgery to remove a brain tumor, which left her with some memory challenges. Alexander says, through rehab, she learned how to work around those challenges, and was comfortable with what she was saying based on her recollection and documents she reviewed.  Smith also questioned Alexander’s own financial position. As part of the string of transactions that stemmed from the surgical center check, Alexander told the court she had asked Brown for a couple of hundred dollars. Alexander says Brown would always help her when she could. There was one check which was cashed with the help of another party, who also testified Monday. Alexander says she reached out to Siottis Jackson in September 2015 because she had to go out of town, but Brown needed a check handled. Alexander made a check from her business to Jackson for $2200, with healthcare initiative in the memo line. Alexander says she wrote the check for $2200, because those were the funds available. Jackson had been working with Brown since mid-2015, when he says Brown noticed him for a Jacksonville City Council campaign he was involved in. He did some research work for Brown, and was ultimately paid for that work through FOCB. He says he picked up the check, deposited it, and then withdrew the cash to deposit the money in Brown’s account. He says he wasn’t nervous about depositing the money, because he trusted Brown. Alexander says she has never been paid back by Brown for the $2200 the check took from her business. WOKV is inside of the federal courthouse through the trial. Get frequent updates by following our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter.
  • May Day protest: The history of May Day; why people are protesting
    May Day protest: The history of May Day; why people are protesting
    Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets in cities across America and across the world on Monday in May Day demonstrations. Considered by many a celebration of spring days to some, others look at May 1 as a day to protest everything from worker’s rights to oppressive policies to immigration reform. Here’s a look at the history of May Day and why some people choose it as a day of protest. What is May Day? May Day was first celebrated thousands of years ago as a spring festival that included dancing – in some places using ribbons and circling a “Maypole” – singing and eating cake. Floralia, or the festival of Flora the Roman goddess of flowers, was held in ancient Rome on April 27 and is believed to be the first May Day-type celebration on record. The date is also linked to the Gaelic May Day festival of Beltane, which means “the return of the sun.” If It’s about spring, then why are people marching in protest? While May Day is marked as a spring celebration by many, it is also known as International Workers’ Day, and is seen as a day to celebrate and promote advances for the working class. Many people have the day off from work in other countries, and take part in marches for workers’ rights and for other social issues on May Day. Why do they choose May 1 to protest? In 1891, the Second International, a worldwide socialist and communist parties organization, chose May 1 as a day to march for workers’ rights to commemorate a demonstration that had taken place in Chicago five years earlier. What became known as the Haymarket Affair began as a protest for an eight-hour workday that turned violent when a bomb went off killing police officers who were monitoring the gathering. After the bomb exploded, police began shooting into the crowd of protesters, killing four. The Second International declared May Day a date of remembrance for the protesters who were killed, blaming the police for attacking what they said was a peaceful protest.  Is the United States the only country that celebrates May Day with protests? No. Countries across the globe mark May 1 as a day to celebrate labor and to highlight the problems workers face. Marches are planned across the world, and the day is a holiday in many countries. What’s going on in the United States? On Monday there will be rallies in Seattle, a city that has a history of May Day protests, in Minneapolis, in Miami and in at least 200 other U.S. cities in 41 states. Many of the protests, such as the one set for Washington D.C., will focus on immigration and the role of immigrants in the American workplace. “There’s a real galvanization of all the groups this year,” Fernanda Durand of CASA in Action told USA Today. Durand will lead a march of about 10,000 people in Washington for immigrants' rights Monday. “Our presence in this country is being questioned by Donald Trump. We are tired of being demonized and scapegoated. We’ve had enough.” Other marchers will be protesting for LGBT rights and women’s pay issues. It seems that many of the protests are aimed at President Donald Trump. What does he say about it? Trump issued a proclamation on Friday declaring Monday “Loyalty Day,” saying supporters should “recognize and reaffirm our allegiance to the principles” that make the country great. He’s asking that government buildings prominently display the U.S. flag and asking schools to somehow observe “Loyalty Day.” The proclamation reads in part: “The United States stands as the world's leader in upholding the ideals of freedom, equality, and justice. Together, and with these fundamental concepts enshrined in our Constitution, our Nation perseveres in the face of those who would seek to harm it,' the proclamation reads. 'We humbly thank our brave service members and veterans who have worn our Nation's uniform from the American Revolution to the present day. Their unwavering loyalty and fidelity has made the world a safer, more free, and more just place. We are inspired by their pride in our country's principles, their devotion to our freedom, and their solemn pledge to protect and defend our Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.' It is not the first time May Day has been called Loyalty Day. In 1921, the U.S. government declared May 1 “Loyalty Day.”
  • INDEPTH: Fire Danger in NE Florida 
    INDEPTH: Fire Danger in NE Florida 
    As wildfire season reaches its peak we only have one good shot at widespread rain this week, late Thursday, before we dry out again.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says our fire danger remains very high, and the long-range outlook is not favorable for soaking rain.   The 2017 wildfire season is already one of the worst in recent memory across Florida, which is why we've partnered with the Florida Forest Service and Emergency Managers to present an in-depth special broadcast. Our partners with the Florida Forest Service and Emergency Management address the challenges of keeping fires under control, and the steps you can take to protect your property and surrounding neighborhood.  
