Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg surprises Ohio family, drops in for dinner

Guess who’s coming to dinner? Mark Zuckerberg!
In their wildest dreams, an Ohio family couldn’t imagine hosting dinner for one of the wealthiest people in the world, and talking about politics and an African charity they support with the Facebook founder and CEO, but that’s exactly what happened.
Members of the Moore family said they didn’t know Zuckerberg was coming to dinner until about 20 minutes before he arrived, according to The Vindicator of Youngstown.
“I knew we were having a mystery guest, and that was about it,” Moore told the Youngstown newspaper.
“It was completely incredible.”
Zuckerberg has been traveling the country talking to people, after announcing on Facebook in January that he wanted to meet people in each state this year to talk about technology and globalization and its impact on Americans. His team set up the dinner with the Moores
In a Facebook post, the tech mogul thanked the couple and shared a picture.
“Just got into Ohio. Thanks to Dan and Lisa Moore for welcoming me into your home for a wonderful dinner.”
Moore and his wife, Lisa, talked with Zuckerberg about politics and their work with Kisiizi Good Shepherd Orphanage in Uganda, The Vindicator reported. Zuckerberg told the Moores he’d help with a fundraiser to benefit the orphanage.
“We got to know a very cool guy,” Moore said. “Just down-to-earth and real easy to talk to.”
