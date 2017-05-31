Family claims neighbor intentionally poisoned, nearly killed dog

A family in Wyandotte, Michigan, is upset after they say their neighbors intentionally poisoned and nearly killed their 5-month-old puppy.

WXYZ reported that Melissa and Michael Duda, along with their 2- and 4-year-old boys, noticed over the weekend that their German shepherd puppy Zeke was bleeding from his mouth and became lethargic.

“He started bleeding from the mouth,” Michael Duda told WJBK. “I thought it was his molars (or) teeth.”

He grew increasingly concerned as the bleeding got out of control and the dog’s eyes began rolling toward the back of his head.

The couple rushed Zeke to the vet, where they learned rat poison was to blame.

“They said there was an 18 percent chance of him living and one technician came in and also said in the five years she's worked there, there has been, with all the cases of rat poisoning in dogs she had, one survived,” Melissa Duda said.

“They basically said your dog is dying and needs plasma, a blood transfusion,” Michael Duda said. “And basically told us it wasn't good.”

WJBK reported the dog was in critical condition for two days. Family members say their neighbors are to blame.

When Michael Duda got home, he took video of his yard, and noticed rat poison by his fence.

“There were green tabs, 20 of them,” he said. “The wrapper was right next to it.”

Michael Duda said he built the fence to separate his family from a neighbor he claims has given them problems in the past.

“We just want justice, we just want to live in peace, I have two little kids ... I'm scared what would happen if I'm not home,” he said.

The man next door would not respond when WJBK and WXYZ tried to reach him for comment.

As for Zeke, the puppy is making a full recovery after a platelet and blood transfusion, according to WXYZ.

“I couldn't even explain how amazed we felt ... it's just outstanding,” Melissa Duda said. “He's a strong dog and a strong pup.”