National
Family says Georgia man beaten, left for dead after winning lottery
Family says Georgia man beaten, left for dead after winning lottery

Family says Georgia man beaten, left for dead after winning lottery
(Credit: David Mooney via WSBTV.com)

Family says Georgia man beaten, left for dead after winning lottery

By: WSBTV.com

Someone beat up and killed a man who won thousands from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

>> Read more trending news 

Police aren't saying much about this case but the victim's family told WSB-TV that Charles Barrett’s debit card was stolen and used.

They say 59-year-old Barrett had deposited a $17,000 check for his winnings from a $2 lottery scratch-off a little over a week ago and that whoever attacked him must have known he had those winnings in his account.

His family says Barrett had been down on his luck lately, living inside his van.

'It's very, very sad,” witness Taylor Smith said.

James, a waitress at a nearby restaurant, said police swarmed Highway 9 in Cumming, Georgia late Saturday night after finding Barrett badly injured and unconscious on the side of the road.

James says police asked her if she had seen anything.

“(They) said they had found a man who was unconscious, didn't know what had happened,” she said.

Off-duty paramedic Chris Gudatis told Regan that he saw Barrett slumped over a curb, and jumped out of a car to help.

“He wasn't breathing. I checked for a pulse. He had no pulse, so immediately I started CPR,” Gudatis said. “I was just in the moment, trying to save his life.”

He said Barrett had numerous injuries, but at that moment he didn't know if those came from getting struck by a car, or attacked by someone.

“It's tragic situation. Anyone who gets injured like that, whether it's an accident, or on purpose, it's a tragic situation,” he said.

The victim's cousin told Regan that Barret's bank debit card was stolen and has been used repeatedly.

Barrett succumbed to his injuries after the family agreed to remove life support measures on Wednesday.

“What gave me some comfort through this, it gave his family the opportunity to say goodbye instead of him dying on the side of the road that night,” Gudatis said.

Police say they are looking at the victim’s bank records, but at this point, they have no evidence of foul play and no ruling on the cause of death.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Cumming police with the investigation.

