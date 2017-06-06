Father helps deliver healthy baby on side of South Carolina highway

When Becky Ackerman went into labor, in Fort Mill, South Carolina, she and her husband, Charles Ackerman, packed up and headed for Piedmont Medical Center, but the baby was not going to wait.

Becky Ackerman said she felt her son’s head and Charles Ackerman pulled the vehicle over on the side of Highway 160 near Baxter Village, South Carolina, and called 911.

“That’s when he was, like, ‘Well, here we go.’” Charles Ackerman said. “I was checking to make sure the cord was not around his neck, that he could breathe -- (she) pushed again and the baby came out.”

The baby, named Thomas, after his maternal grandfather, was born at 1:30 a.m.

Becky Ackerman tried to help her husband stay calm as they waited for medics and police to arrive.

“I had to answer for him. He was stuttering a bit. He couldn't talk,” Becky Ackerman said. “The biggest thing was cry. We wanted to hear (Thomas) cry, but he got comfy. We turned on the seat warmers.”

An ambulance took them to the hospital. The parents said Thomas is healthy and got to meet his three older sisters Tuesday.

“He completes the family. We are done (having children),” Becky Ackerman said.