National
FBI agents raid Michigan home
FBI agents raid Michigan home

FBI agents raid Michigan home
Photo Credit: domoyega/Getty Images/iStockphoto
FBI agents raided a Michigan home late Thursday, according to several news reports.

FBI agents raid Michigan home

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: domoyega/Getty Images/iStockphoto

DEARBORN, Mich. -  A team of FBI agents converged on a Michigan home late Thursday, conducting what one source described as an operation involving national security, the Detroit Free Press reported.

>> Read more trending news

The Free Press, citing an anonymous source, said the raid occurred in Dearborn. FBI spokesman Timothy Wiley declined comment on the specifics of the operation, but said that there "is no threat to public safety."

The scene was cleared just before midnight Thursday, WJBK reported.

More details are expected to be released Friday, the Free Press reported.

