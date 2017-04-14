Fire at Bellagio Hotel closes Las Vegas Strip

A roof-top blaze at the Bellagio hotel and casino forced a temporary closure of the famous Las Vegas Strip, ABC News reported.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of a building north of the complex’s lake, KTNV reported.

Within 20 minutes the fire was knocked down, but firefighters said it was difficult to deal with due to the location and access to the fire.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire has not been released.

Many watched the fire burn from in front of the hotel’s famous water fountain. The water show continued as the fire burned, ABC News reported.

No hotel rooms were damaged and no mass-evacuations were needed, the Clark County Fire Department told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.