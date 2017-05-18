Fire Rescue called last week to fall at Roger Ailes’ Florida mansion

More details are emerging about the death of former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, whose death was confirmed in a statement from family members this morning. The Palm Beach, Florida, resident was 77.

Palm Beach police officials said this morning that Ailes didn’t die in Palm Beach, though Palm Beach Fire-Rescue crews were summoned to his home last week, according to a dispatch report.

The report said a 77-year-old man — presumably Ailes — was reported to have fallen and hit his head at 1:49 p.m. May 10 in a bathroom at 6 Ocean Lane, the house that Ailes purchased in September for $36 million. The report said the caller told a dispatcher there was “serious bleeding” and that the man was not completely alert.

It was unclear from the report who dialed 911 or whether the man was taken to the hospital.

A spokesman for several nearby hospitals was unable to say if Ailes died at one of the facilities.

Ailes’ body is expected to arrive at the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office later today, though a representative for the office said no more information about the case would be available until Friday.