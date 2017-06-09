Firefighter rescues puppy from house fire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.
A firefighter resuscitated a puppy with an oxygen mask after saving it from a house fire Tuesday.
A vehicle fire in a driveway spread to the house that had multiple puppies inside, according to KABC.
Homeowners removed the other puppies before firefighters with San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived. The last puppy was found after firefighters had the fire under control.
There were no other injuries, according to KABC.
Firefighter rescues tiny puppy from blaze at Adelanto home https://t.co/vbjshamqrQ pic.twitter.com/7j9DZSjYMh— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 7, 2017
