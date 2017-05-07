Listen Live
National
Firefighters rescue ducklings stuck in drain
Close

Firefighters rescue ducklings stuck in drain

Firefighters rescue ducklings stuck in drain
Firefighters rescued ducklings from a drain. (Photo courtesy Sue Chait)

Firefighters rescue ducklings stuck in drain

By: WFTV.com

LAKELAND, Fla. -  A Lakeland woman captured firefighters in a different type of rescue Friday.

>> Read more trending news

Sue Chait said she was around Lake Morton around 7:45 p.m. when she saw the firefighters in action.

They were rescuing baby ducks and their mother from a drain.

Chait snapped a few photos of the rescue and Lakeland Fire officials tweeted the four ducklings were safe and that they do their best to care for all.

The Latest News Headlines

  • What they are saying about Democrats singing after the health care bill was passed
    What they are saying about Democrats singing after the health care bill was passed
    Those watching the vote on the health care bill Thursday heard a chorus from a 1960’s song bubble up as the measure received the 216 votes needed for passage.  As the vote was ending and the final tally – 217-213 – was recorded, a chorus of the band Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” was heard not from the gallery of the House Chamber, but from its floor.  The song, which House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, (D-California), said was an “organic” expression of feelings, sprang from the Democratic side of the aisle. The song, several representatives said, was a knock on Republicans meant to deliver the message that a vote for the health care bill means constituents will vote you out of office.  Here’s what other media outlets have to say about “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.” (And here’s the song)   Health Care Vote Could Threaten Republican House Majority NPR “As soon as the House approved the GOP health care bill on Thursday, Democrats were working on using it against Republicans in next year's midterm elections. 'They have this vote tattooed on them. This is a scar they carry,' House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi declared just after the American Health Care Act passed the House. Just to rub it in, many Democrats on the House floor began singing 'Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye' to their colleagues across the aisle after the vote, a moment of schadenfreude as they hope for the same fate many of their own suffered after the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, was passed in 2010. Democrats need to flip 24 seats to win back the House in 2018, and the congressional vote to repeal and replace Obamacare may well have made that a much easier task. Some of the most vulnerable House Republicans voted in favor of the GOP health care plan on Thursday. No Democrats voted for it, while 20 Republicans opposed it, and it only eked by with 217 yay votes — one more than it needed to pass.”   Stop singing, Democrats. The health-care vote isn’t good for you, or anyone else. The Washington Post “The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the atrocious American Health Care Act. Yet some Democrats are cheering — singing! — because the vote put individual Republican lawmakers on record favoring a lousy, unpopular bill, and the Senate is likely to block it. This is the wrong reaction. No one should cheer when nonsense wins. And no one should underestimate the damage that passing this bill merely through one chamber of Congress will do to the existing health-care system. The bill is bad in both obvious and subtle ways. Its passage was premised on the claim that it would protect people with preexisting conditions, even though states could allow insurers to price sick people out of the market. Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said on Thursday that states would have to meet “stringent conditions” before they could rip up Obamacare’s protections. But experts who have gone through the bill’s language have found the requirements to be minimal.”   Democrats Sing 'Goodbye' to Republicans as GOP Health Care Bill Passes U.S. News & World Report “Democrats taunted their Republican colleagues with waves and a song as the GOP health care plan passed the U.S. House of Representatives. Democratic lawmakers on Thursday sang 'Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye' and waved goodbye at Republicans across the chamber, seeming to imply that plenty of their colleagues had jeopardized their seats in the 2018 midterm elections by passing the proposal to gut President Barack Obama's health care law.”   31 seconds of the healthcare vote that shows why people hate politics CNN When House Republicans secured their 216th 'yes' on the American Health Care Act Thursday, Democrats immediately began taunting their across-the-aisle rivals. 'Na Na Na Na, Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye,' Democrats sang at Republicans. A few Democrats even waved goodbye. The implication was obvious: Democrats believed many Republicans had just cost themselves their political careers by voting for an overhaul of Obamacare. And the DC political class wonders why people hate them.   Democrats Taunt GOP After Obamacare Repeal Vote By Singing ‘Goodbye’ Huffington Post “WASHINGTON ― House Democrats taunted Republicans on Thursday by bursting into song after the GOP plan to repeal and replace passed. “Na, na, na, na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye,” dozens of Democratic members sang on the floor as the legislation cleared the required 216 vote threshold. Democrats have argued that a vote for the bill ― one that guts funding for states to help people with pre-existing conditions pay for health insurance ― will haunt Republicans in the future and possibly even help oust them from the majority in the 2018 midterm elections.”   Democrats Taunt House Republicans Who Voted Against Obamacare Singing 'Hey, Hey, Goodbye': Watch Billboard “Democrats waved and sang, 'nah nah nah nah, hey hey hey, goodbye,' to their GOP colleagues when the American Health Care Act passed the House of Representatives on May 4, 2017. On Thursday (May 4), the American Health Care Act officially passed on the House floor -- setting the mood in the room for Democrats who began singing the classic rock song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Steam to mock their Republican counterparts that passed the Obamacare replacement. As voting for the health care bill wrapped up, many Democrats banded together and were heard chanting, “Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye!” along with waving their hands to those who voted for the bill.”    
  • San Diego police fatally shoot teen who pointed BB gun at them
    San Diego police fatally shoot teen who pointed BB gun at them
    Two San Diego police officers shot and killed a 15-year-old boy Saturday who pointed a BB gun at one of them as he stood in the parking lot of a local high school, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. >> Read more trending news  Police said the boy, whose name is being withheld because he was a juvenile, was a freshman at Torrey Pines High School, The Union-Tribune reported. According to a statement by the San Diego Police Department, the boy lived in the neighborhood. Police are still investigating what led to the shooting, but said the suspect called 911 to report himself to officers in the third-person for a “welfare check.” Police arrived to find the teenager standing in the parking lot of the high school, Acting Police Captain Mike Holden told KGTV. When two officers arrived at the scene, they saw the teen, the Union-Tribune reported. 'As the officers got out of their patrol cars to contact the male, the male pulled a handgun that was concealed in his waistband and pointed it at one of the officers,' according to the police statement. “Both officers drew their weapons while repeatedly giving the male commands to drop his handgun. The subject refused to comply. Fearing for their safety, both officers fired their weapons.” The boy was hit several times by gunfire. Officers performed first aid and summoned paramedics, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. Both officers were wearing body cameras but it's unclear whether the footage would be released, KGTV reported. “Our hearts go out to the student, his family, and his friends,” Eric Dill, superintendent of the San Dieguito Union High School District, said in a message to students. “This is a difficult time for the family and we need to let them mourn.” San Diego Police said the two officers involved are a 28-year veteran and a four-year veteran of the department, CNN reported. 'Everyone's in shock and everyone's surprised,' Torrey Pines junior Hayder Alamar told KNSD. 'Right when I woke up I got a lot of text messages from my friends saying 'did you hear about the shooting at the school?' And at first I didn't believe it.
  • Mets suspend pitcher Matt Harvey for 3 days
    Mets suspend pitcher Matt Harvey for 3 days
    The New York Mets suspended right-hander Matt Harvey for three days without pay for an undisclosed violation of team rules, ESPN reported Sunday. >> Read more trending news  Mets general manager Sandy Alderson would not give details about Harvey's infraction, saying that he was sent home and that his suspension started Saturday. 'We'll keep it in-house, the way it's supposed to be,' manager Terry Collins said before Sunday’s game. Left-hander Adam Wilk was called up from Triple-A to replace Harvey as the Mets' starter Sunday against the Marlins, ESPN reported. Noah Syndergaard was placed on the 60-day disabled list to make room for Wilk on the 40-man roster, the New York Daily News reported.  Collins said the suspension was a tough decision. 'There's things with this job that certainly are internal that the public can't see, and how hard it is, and this one's a tough one,' Collins told the Daily News. 'So we hope to put it behind us and move forward. The Mets were involved in another controversy Saturday when a photo posted by the team on social media unwittingly showed a sex toy that was in Kevin Plawecki’s locker, the Daily News reported. An MLB source told ESPN on Sunday that Harvey's suspension had nothing to do with that incident. Plawecki has said he had no knowledge of the toy being in his locker. Harvey, 28, is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA in six starts this year as he tries to rebound from the surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome that ended his 2016 season. The right-hander made 17 starts last season, going 4-10 with a 4.86 ERA. Harvey's best season was in 2015, when he went 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA and led the Mets to the World Series.
  • TSA warns of possible truck-ramming terrorist attacks
    TSA warns of possible truck-ramming terrorist attacks
    Trucks and buses are at the center of the latest government warning regarding possible terrorist attacks, and big cities are being told to stay on alert. >> Watch the news report here The Transportation Security Administration is warning truck and bus companies to be on the on the lookout for potential terrorists. It says terrorists may be looking to drive large vehicles into people and buildings. In a six-page document released to truck and bus companies, the TSA highlighted 17 incidents around the world that have killed more than 170 people since 2014. >> Read more trending news This comes after the recent attack in Stockholm, Sweden, where a truck was driven into pedestrians on a street before crashing into a department store. Four people were killed. More than 80 people were killed in Nice, France, last summer when a man drove a truck into a large crowd. This announcement also comes as the city of Boston and Red Sox officials made a decision to close down Lansdowne Street outside Fenway Park on game days to prevent potential terror attacks. During this year’s Boston Marathon, security officials took new steps to make sure runners and fans were safe. Dump trucks were parked alongside streets to protect the crowds and officers received additional training to detect if someone was up to something suspicious.
  • Watch: Video shows man stretching in parking lot before robbing Dunkin’ Donuts
    Watch: Video shows man stretching in parking lot before robbing Dunkin’ Donuts
    A man who robbed a Philadelphia doughnut shop was caught on camera limbering up in the parking lot before going into the store and robbing the employees at gunpoint, police said.  The unidentified man walked into Dunkin’ Donuts just before 7 a.m. April 22, jumped over the counter and pointed a gun at the workers, according the Philadelphia Police Department. The victims said he told them, ‘You have 20 seconds to give me the money from the registers.” The man fled with $334 in a blue shopping bag, police said.  >> Read more trending stories When police looked at surveillance footage from cameras in the parking lot, they found something unusual. The grainy images, obtained by WPXI in Pittsburgh, showed the man, wearing all black and hiding his face with a ski mask, stopping and bending over, then stretching his legs with some side lunges before entering the store.  After robbing the shop, he can be seen trotting away.  No shots were fired during the robbery, and the employees and customers inside the shop were not hurt. 
