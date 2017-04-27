Firefighters rescue woman clinging to top of crane

Fox News host Sean Hannity is calling an accusation of sexual harassment against him by a conservative commentator a “complete fabrication,” and said he will sue the woman who leveled the charges. Hannity was responding to a radio interview on Friday in which Debbie Schlussel said Hannity once invited her back to his hotel room after a book signing in Detroit. Schlussel, speaking to radio host Pat Campbell, said she was denied a spot on his show after she turned down his advances. 'So I met him there and it was very awkward,' Schlussel said. 'He had me stand up there with him while he signed books, and I felt very weird. These people don't know me and they didn't come for me to sign their books. So then I left to get ready for the show and he said, 'Why don't you come back with me to my hotel?' and I said 'No, I have to get ready for the show.' Hannity released to the New York Daily News in a statement a statement after the show aired on Friday. 'Let me be clear: The comments about me on a radio show this week by this individual are 100 percent false and a complete fabrication. This individual is a serial harasser who has been lying about me for well over a decade. The individual has a history of making provably false statements against me in an effort to slander, smear and (besmirch) my reputation. 'The individual has not just slandered me over the years, but many people who this individual disagrees with. This individual desperately seeks attention by any means necessary, including making unfounded personal attacks and using indefensible and outrageous political rhetoric.' Hannity said he will sue Schlussel, and that he has hired “some of the finest and toughest lawyers in the country.” >>Woman walks back claim against Hannity Schlussel claimed in 2010 that Hannity and the Freedom Alliance, a charity that raises money for wounded veterans, used money donated to vets for things like private jet travel and expensive hotel rooms. The Freedom Alliance and Hannity denied the allegations. The claim by Schlussel came on the week that Bill O’Reilly was fired by Fox News after mounting accusations of sexually harassment.