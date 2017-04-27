Firefighters rescue woman clinging to top of crane
Photo Credit: Frank Gunn/AP
A woman is rescued from a downtown Toronto crane early Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Some streets in the downtown core were closed as dozens of construction workers and commuters gazed skyward to watch police and firefighters try to rescue the woman who got stuck atop the tall construction crane. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
By:
Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
TORONTO
-
A woman in Toronto can thank firefighters for getting her down from a precarious perch.
She had climbed a construction crane but then needed firefighters help getting down.
Officials do not know why the unnamed woman decided to climb the large crane, without the aid of safety equipment, in the middle of the night. She faces a mischief charge for her death-defying climb, The AP reported.
Police escort a woman who was rescued from a downtown Toronto crane early Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Some streets in the downtown core were closed as dozens of construction workers and commuters gazed skyward to watch police and firefighters try to rescue the woman who got stuck atop a tall construction crane. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
