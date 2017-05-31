Listen Live
National
First cases of highly contagious 'dog flu' reported in Florida
Close

First cases of highly contagious 'dog flu' reported in Florida

By: Mark Boxley, WFTV.com

Photo Credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
You probably shouldn't let your dog lick your face

First cases of highly contagious 'dog flu' reported in Florida

By: Mark Boxley, WFTV.com
Photo Credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -  The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced Tuesday that the first cases of H3N2 canine influenza, also known as the “dog flu,” have been confirmed in the state.

The announcement was made in coordination with the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine.

So far, seven cases of dog flu have been confirmed, officials said.

Results from six other cases are pending.

The FDACS said it has not found any evidence that dog flu can cross over to humans.

The dogs affected are being treated and all were reported to be in stable condition.

While the virus has been circulating through the U.S. since 2015, this is the first time it has been confirmed in Florida.

The virus is highly contagious, but the mortality rate is low, officials said.

Anyone concerned about their dog being infected can have their veterinarian vaccinate them against the dog flu.

Symptoms are fever, decreased appetite and lethargy during the first few days.

Most dogs recover at home without complications, but some require hospitalization, the FDACS said.

Anyone who suspects that a pet has the dog flu is encouraged to contact a veterinarian before taking the pet to the office to decrease the chance of spreading the virus to other animals at the clinic.

LONGREACH, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 25: Rusty an Australian blue cattle dog sits on the back of Kinnon & Co's Cobb & Co Stage Coach on March 25, 2011 in Longreach, Australia. Queensland recently suffered a series of extreme floods from December 2010 to January 2011, affecting more than 200,000 people across more than 70 towns. The State is recovering and after the flooding, many areas of outback Queensland are now thriving with the resulting effect on wildlife and flora being described as once-in-a-generation. With tourism vital to the State's economy, the Queensland and Australian government have committed AUD10 million in emergency tourism funding to promote travel to the state, highlighting Queensland as "open for business". (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
Close

First cases of highly contagious 'dog flu' reported in Florida

Photo Credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
LONGREACH, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 25: Rusty an Australian blue cattle dog sits on the back of Kinnon & Co's Cobb & Co Stage Coach on March 25, 2011 in Longreach, Australia. Queensland recently suffered a series of extreme floods from December 2010 to January 2011, affecting more than 200,000 people across more than 70 towns. The State is recovering and after the flooding, many areas of outback Queensland are now thriving with the resulting effect on wildlife and flora being described as once-in-a-generation. With tourism vital to the State's economy, the Queensland and Australian government have committed AUD10 million in emergency tourism funding to promote travel to the state, highlighting Queensland as "open for business". (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
