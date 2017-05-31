First cases of highly contagious 'dog flu' reported in Florida

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced Tuesday that the first cases of H3N2 canine influenza, also known as the “dog flu,” have been confirmed in the state.

The announcement was made in coordination with the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine.

So far, seven cases of dog flu have been confirmed, officials said.

Results from six other cases are pending.

The FDACS said it has not found any evidence that dog flu can cross over to humans.

The dogs affected are being treated and all were reported to be in stable condition.

While the virus has been circulating through the U.S. since 2015, this is the first time it has been confirmed in Florida.

The virus is highly contagious, but the mortality rate is low, officials said.

Anyone concerned about their dog being infected can have their veterinarian vaccinate them against the dog flu.

Symptoms are fever, decreased appetite and lethargy during the first few days.

Most dogs recover at home without complications, but some require hospitalization, the FDACS said.

Anyone who suspects that a pet has the dog flu is encouraged to contact a veterinarian before taking the pet to the office to decrease the chance of spreading the virus to other animals at the clinic.