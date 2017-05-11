Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
93°
H 94
L 69

!
Traffic
Breaking News

LISTEN LIVE: Verdict has been reached in Corrine Brown trial.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
93°
Broken Clouds
H 94° L 69°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    93°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 94° L 69°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    92°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 94° L 69°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    70°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
First child saved by Amber Alert headed to college
Close

First child saved by Amber Alert headed to college

First child saved by Amber Alert headed to college
Photo Credit: White House/Shealah Craighead
Then-first lady Laura Bush hugs Rae Leigh Bradbury April 4, 2007, in Austin, Texas, during the announcement of the future opening of the Texas Regional Office of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Bradbury was the first child in the United States to be recovered as a result of an Amber Alert when she was 8 weeks old in November 1998. Bradbury, now 18, is graduating high school and heading to college.

First child saved by Amber Alert headed to college

By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: White House/Shealah Craighead

FORT WORTH, Texas -  The Texas teenager who, as an infant, became the first child saved by the then-brand new Amber Alert system is set to graduate from high school and head off to college.

Rae Leigh Bradbury, 18, of Fort Worth, told the Dallas-Fort Worth NBC affiliate that she remembered nothing of her kidnapping, but knew the story well. Bradbury was just eight weeks old when her babysitter snatched her from her family’s apartment in Arlington. 

Her mother, Patricia Sokolowski, described the agony of losing her child, even temporarily. 

“It was definitely a feeling that I don’t wish on anyone, that emptiness, that ‘I don’t know what to do’ feeling,” Sokolowski told NBC 5 News

The Amber Alert system, which got its start in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area in 1996, led to a passerby spotting the babysitter’s truck about 90 minutes after the alert was issued. Bradbury was found asleep in a car seat in the truck. 

Bradbury, a senior at Boswell High School in Fort Worth, will be the first person in her family to go to college. She will be a freshman at the University of Texas at Austin in the fall. 

“I’m, honestly, so excited,” Bradbury told the news station. “I’m just so excited to just get out and see Austin. Austin is a little weird, (and) I’m excited because I’m a little weird, too.”

The teen has had an active life, serving as varsity cheer captain at her high school, as well as senior class president and a member of the National Honor Society, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported last August, around the 20th anniversary of the Amber Alert. She has also served as a tireless advocate for the system that saved her life, along with those of more than 800 children across the nation. 

>> Read more trending stories

The Amber Alert is named for Amber Hagerman, who was abducted Jan. 13, 1996, as she rode her bike in the parking lot of a grocery store near her Arlington home. Her body was found five days later, floating in a creek a few miles from the store. 

The little girl’s throat had been slit, NBC News reported. More than 21 years after her slaying, Hagerman’s killer remains at large. 

Broadcasters in the area banned together later that year to form a coordinated system that could alert residents quickly in the case of an abducted child. The system was named America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, or the Amber Alert. 

Over the years, the Amber Alert system has expanded nationwide to include all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Canadian provinces have also adopted the system, as have several Mexican border states. 

Click here to learn more about the Amber Alert system.  

Alerts appear everywhere from digital road signs to radio broadcasts and are sent directly to people’s smartphones, as well as on social media sites, like Facebook. The fact that Hagerman’s name is connected to a system that has saved so many children gives her family some comfort, NBC said. 

“If it wasn’t for Amber, we would not have the Amber Alert today,” Hagerman’s mother, Donna Williams, said last year

Bradbury, who last year described Hagerman as a “guardian angel,” said she is thankful for the chance she has been given. 

“I can do all these things. I can go to graduation, I can get married one day, I can go to college,” Bradbury told NBC 5 News. “It’s just mind boggling, because some people don’t get that luxury. I’m very, very grateful.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Mother’s Day 2017: Macy's, Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's, sales and deals on gifts for mom
    Mother’s Day 2017: Macy's, Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's, sales and deals on gifts for mom
    Just in case your mom hasn’t reminded you lately, Sunday is Mother’s Day. The day we honor Mom ranks third in retail spending behind Christmas and back-to-school shopping, according to the National Retail Federation. The NRA survey shows Americans will spend more than $22 billion this year looking for that just-right gift for Mom. Around 80 percent of us will buy a card, and 67 percent will buy flowers, the NRA survey showed. Jewelry and personal services top the list of gifts moms would like to get. Below is a list of links to retail advertisements for Mother’s Day gifts, and some gift suggestions. Which stores have Mother's Day sales? Major retailers are advertising Mother's Day sales for all sorts of gifts. Here are links to some of the ads for in-store and online merchandise. Amazon.com Belk Best Buy Big Lots Catalog Spree Edible Arrangements FTD Florists J.C. Penney Kmart Kohls Macy's Michael's Sam's Club Sears Starbucks Stein Mart Target Walmart Zales 1-800 Flowers Mother’s Day gift ideas Amazon.com: Mother's Day gifts with free shipping on $25 of select clothing, jewelry and shoe purchases. Apple Watch Series 1 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - $199.99, Target Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug with Easy-Clean Lid - $18, Amazon Bath Bomb Gift Set USA - 6 Vegan All Natural Essential Oil Lush Fizzies - $20, Amazon Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - $139.99, Rakuten Bose SoundLink Bluetooth speaker III (Silver) - $179.99, Target Easehold Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Panel Mirror - $18.19, Amazon Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 2-Quart Covered Saucepan - $11.89, Walmart Free 6-piece Shea Butter Vanilla Kit with purchase using code ICONIC - L'Occitane Google Home and Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit - $257.99, Walmart Groupon.com: Mom-a-Rama Super Sale with up to 80 percent off Mother's Day gifts and $10 off with coupon code WELCOME for new members. Guess GU7359 P08 Sunglasses - $21.99 after coupon, Luxomo (get the coupon at FatWallet) Honey Can Do 3-pc. Nesting Banana Leaf Basket Set - $20.93, Amazon Instant Pot IP-DUO Plus60 9-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker - $120, Amazon Keurig K15 Single-Serve Coffee Maker (Chili Red) - $39.91, Best Buy Kohl's: Coupon for $10 off $50 purchase of Mother's Day gift; coupon for 20 percent off jewelry; expires Sunday. Linon Home Decor Storage Bench Short Split Seat Storage - $77.31, Walmart LivingSocial.com: Save up to 70 percent on gifts for Mom. Magic Bullet NutriBullet - $64, Amazon Massage Envy: Free 60-minute facial or 30-minute massage upgrade with $125 gift card purchase. Mother's Day Beauty Essentials Bundle - $19.99 after coupon (get the coupon at FatWallet) NuVision Signature Edition 8' Tablet - $69, Microsoft Store Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging 7-in-1 Eye Transforming Cream Treatment - $10.99, eBay ProFlowers: One dozen rainbow roses for $19.99. Publix: Coupons for $10 of $50 Visa Gift Cards with $50 grocery purchase through May 19; Buy-one-get-one free Hallmark greetings or gift wrap. Sam's Club Membership: Get a $20 gift card, a free rotisserie chicken, rolls and an apple pie for $45  T-Fal 12-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker - $99, Walmart The North Face Women's Osito Pullover Hoodie - $44.00 after coupon, Proozy (get the coupon at FatWallet) Free tote bag with $40 fragrance purchase; coupon for $3.50 off $15 purchase; expires May 14, Ulta Beauty 'I Love You Mom' engraved Trinity Ring pendant necklace - $33, Amazon 'I Love You Mom' picture frame - $20, Amazon $50 Banana Republic factory credit – get it for $30 at Groupon 15 Mixed Tulips with free Delivery and Free Vase - $34.99, FTD 25 percent off Michael Kors, Macy's   Source: FatWallet, Macy’s; Amazon; Walmart; Best Buy
  • South Georgia wildfire picks up steam
    South Georgia wildfire picks up steam
    A wildfire burning along the Georgia-Florida border picked up steam Wednesday, fueled by hot, dry temperatures and shifting winds. “It started to pick up today,” said Tom Stokesberry, a spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service. “Our lines are going to be tested. Mother Nature is a powerful thing.” PHOTOS: South Georgia wildfire rages in Okefenokee Swamp IN-DEPTH: Residents don’t flee fire, stay to help instead Some 725 firefighters are battling the blaze near the Okefenokee swamp. It is just 12 percent contained and could burn for months.  Although officials have ordered evacuations for the southern half of Charlton County, most people appeared to be staying put.  Travis Thompson said he has no intention of leaving his home or closing his small restaurant, the Woofy Wagon, which stands in the evacuation area.  RELATED: Feds to reimburse state for most firefighting costs MORE: Evacuations expand as South Georgia fire grows What would it take for him to pack up and leave his home? “Them telling me it’s going to burn down,” he said. “I’ll send my wife and kids away. But I’ll stay till the bitter end.” Thompson was born and raised in the area, which he said is still dominated by timberlands. “It’s a town where everybody knows your business, and everybody looks out for everybody,” he said. His daughter, Destiny, 15, seemed a little more nervous. “It’s scary,” she said. “I think God has it in his hands. He’ll provide for us.” MORE SOUTH GEORGIA WILDFIRE COVERAGE From WSBTV.com:  >>100,000-acre fire in wildlife refuge forces evacuations in Georgia From ActionNewsJax.com: >>West Mims fire now 144,073 acres Sky a hazy gray The smell of smoke hung heavy in the air on Wednesday. The sleepy, one-traffic-light town has been transformed by the blaze, which continues to grow. Its fiery edge stands only about 4 miles away. Firetrucks and other emergency vehicles crisscross the streets. News crews have stationed themselves in the center of town. Some streets have been blocked by official vehicles, their blue lights spinning all day long. The sky is a hazy gray, and the smoke settles in the lungs and stings the eyes. Some people walked around with water bottles in hand. People said even the gnats, which are pretty bad this time of year, seem worse. The blaze, dubbed the West Mims Fire, has burned 225 miles since it began April 6. It was ignited by a lightning strike.  No homes have been burned yet and no injuries have been reported.  ‘It’s so unpredictable’ The fire spread by 3,500 acres on Tuesday, though a heavy air mass helped prevent the flames from spreading even farther. It grew by 11,000 acres on Saturday, officials said. It's unclear how far the fire has spread on Thursday.  The wind picked up on Wednesday, gusting to 15 mph, and temperatures that crested 90 degrees kept the ground around the swamp dry and very combustible. The fire has already spread well beyond the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, refuge manager Michael Lusk said. He said about 40 percent of the 143,893 scorched acres stand outside the refuge. He said one bad day could bring the fire to people’s homes. “It’s so unpredictable,” he said. He said, everybody, everywhere is talking about the fire. One person’s comment stuck in Lusk’s head: The devil went down to Georgia and he sat down in the Okefenokee swamp.
  • 100,000-acre fire in wildlife refuge forces evacuations in Georgia
    100,000-acre fire in wildlife refuge forces evacuations in Georgia
    A second round of evacuations is underway because of a swamp fire raging in south Georgia. The communities being evacuated are on the edge of Georgia's Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The flames have burned more than 137,000 acres in the area as of Wednesday. The wildfire is only about 12 percent contained. >> Read more trending stories Randy Dukes told WSB-TV’s Liz Artz that he was evacuated Monday evening from his Charlton County home, taking a carload of belongings that he and his wife packed up.  [PHOTOS: 100,000-acre fire in wildlife refuge forces evacuations in Georgia] Artz said the area was smokier on Tuesday. Authorities told her that the blazes were raging even more. A total of 80 people had been evacuated as of Tuesday afternoon. MORE SOUTH GEORGIA WILDFIRE COVERAGE >>AJC: South Georgia wildfire picks up steam >>ActionNewsJax: West Mims fire now 144,073 acres 'Pictures and clothes, and my antique gun. That’s about it,' Dukes said about what he had packed up. 'I stayed out there as long as I could.' Dukes said he had no choice but to leave his cats behind. “I’m a little worried about my cats,' Dukes told Artz. Artz stopped by a shelter Monday evening that was set up for south Georgia residents, like Dukes. As wind direction changes and more evacuations are ordered, the Red Cross shelters are prepared to house as many people as needed. 'It’s been burning like a month, it seems like. It could have been put out by now,' Dukes said. Everyone living in the Moniac area was evacuated Monday afternoon because of the fires. 'I got a call that there were 100-foot flames and it was coming towards town again, and I got here and it's glowing,' Chasidy Bulgar said. Bulgar has lived in Saint George all her life. She said her family had to evacuate for the first time, because of a fire. “It's the worst we've ever seen. We've dealt with fires. What I can remember, we had a bad fire in 1999 and a lady lost her house. We were worried then about evacuating,” Bulgar said. Her grandmother, who lives only a block from where Highways 94 and 121 intersect, was forced from her home on Sunday night. 'She left and went home with us last night because it got close to the crossroads here,” Bulgar said. More than 600 firefighters from across the country are now working to control the wildfire, which has burned more than 137,000 acres in south Georgia. Fire crews said late Monday afternoon that they were strongly encouraging everyone who lives in the Moniac area to evacuate. Bulgar's grandmother lives fewer than 3 miles away. “My plan is (stay) here until they tell us it is so close we have to leave. And then we will get her and we'll go back to my house in Florida,” Bulgar said. The fire broke out in early April after a lightning strike. It aggressively moved south on Sunday, burning an additional 4,000 acres and jumping across Highway 94 at Boggy Break. 'I will pull her out before it's time. If she loses her house, that can be replaced, but she cannot,' Bulgar said.
  • First child saved by Amber Alert headed to college
    First child saved by Amber Alert headed to college
    The Texas teenager who, as an infant, became the first child saved by the then-brand new Amber Alert system is set to graduate from high school and head off to college. Rae Leigh Bradbury, 18, of Fort Worth, told the Dallas-Fort Worth NBC affiliate that she remembered nothing of her kidnapping, but knew the story well. Bradbury was just eight weeks old when her babysitter snatched her from her family’s apartment in Arlington.  Her mother, Patricia Sokolowski, described the agony of losing her child, even temporarily.  “It was definitely a feeling that I don’t wish on anyone, that emptiness, that ‘I don’t know what to do’ feeling,” Sokolowski told NBC 5 News.  The Amber Alert system, which got its start in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area in 1996, led to a passerby spotting the babysitter’s truck about 90 minutes after the alert was issued. Bradbury was found asleep in a car seat in the truck.  Bradbury, a senior at Boswell High School in Fort Worth, will be the first person in her family to go to college. She will be a freshman at the University of Texas at Austin in the fall.  “I’m, honestly, so excited,” Bradbury told the news station. “I’m just so excited to just get out and see Austin. Austin is a little weird, (and) I’m excited because I’m a little weird, too.” The teen has had an active life, serving as varsity cheer captain at her high school, as well as senior class president and a member of the National Honor Society, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported last August, around the 20th anniversary of the Amber Alert. She has also served as a tireless advocate for the system that saved her life, along with those of more than 800 children across the nation.  >> Read more trending stories The Amber Alert is named for Amber Hagerman, who was abducted Jan. 13, 1996, as she rode her bike in the parking lot of a grocery store near her Arlington home. Her body was found five days later, floating in a creek a few miles from the store.  The little girl’s throat had been slit, NBC News reported. More than 21 years after her slaying, Hagerman’s killer remains at large.  Broadcasters in the area banned together later that year to form a coordinated system that could alert residents quickly in the case of an abducted child. The system was named America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, or the Amber Alert.  Over the years, the Amber Alert system has expanded nationwide to include all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Canadian provinces have also adopted the system, as have several Mexican border states.  Click here to learn more about the Amber Alert system.   Alerts appear everywhere from digital road signs to radio broadcasts and are sent directly to people’s smartphones, as well as on social media sites, like Facebook. The fact that Hagerman’s name is connected to a system that has saved so many children gives her family some comfort, NBC said.  “If it wasn’t for Amber, we would not have the Amber Alert today,” Hagerman’s mother, Donna Williams, said last year.  Bradbury, who last year described Hagerman as a “guardian angel,” said she is thankful for the chance she has been given.  “I can do all these things. I can go to graduation, I can get married one day, I can go to college,” Bradbury told NBC 5 News. “It’s just mind boggling, because some people don’t get that luxury. I’m very, very grateful.”
  • Brawl breaks out on Southwest flight, passenger arrested in latest violence
    Brawl breaks out on Southwest flight, passenger arrested in latest violence
    A brawl broke out on a Southwest Airlines flight Sunday, the latest violence to erupt on a plane in recent days, that ended in flying fists and a pile of passengers. >> Read more trending news The incident was caught on cell phone video and posted to social media. The fight occurred aboard Southwest flight 2530 as the plane was traveling from Dallas to Burbank Bob Hope Airport, according to CNN. The flight was taxiing to the gate when the melee erupted. The video, which was posted to Twitter, shows two men struggling with each other as other passengers try to break them up. Passengers can be heard yelling and at least one woman screamed, “Get off him.” The man seen pounding another with his fists in the recording was eventually identified as Chaz Cable, 37, of Lancaster, Calif.  Cable was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery. >> Ralated: Judge orders pilots to stop boycotting flights; 3 arrested in airport riot Another brawl erupted Monday at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after Spirit Airlines cancelled several flights. Airport security and local police officials eventually got irate passengers under control.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.