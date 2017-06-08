Listen Live
Fisherman reels in purse stolen from former classmate 18 years earlier
Fisherman reels in purse stolen from former classmate 18 years earlier

Fisherman reels in purse stolen from former classmate 18 years earlier
Fisherman reels in purse stolen from former classmate 18 years earlier

By: Boston25News.com

By: Boston25News.com

ATHOL, Mass. -  Back on June 2, Dondi Mitchell was fishing when he caught something unusual near Athol, Massachusetts.

“I pulled it in right here, but I thought I snagged the lily pads or the bottom,” said Mitchell.

It wasn’t a fish at all, but a purse, weighed down by rocks.

“I said to myself, ‘Gee I wonder if I know this person’ so when I opened it up as soon as I saw the wallet and the picture, I knew exactly who it was, I was like you gotta be kidding me, this is a lady I went to school with,” said Mitchell.

Her face was right there on the license, Kim Sexton, now Kim Flanders. Kim and Mitchell graduated Mahar Regional together back in 1985. In 1999, Kim’s bag had been stolen and evidently, launched into the lake. Her JCPenney credit cards, lip gloss, and even wedding and anniversary bands were left inside, dirty, but intact.

Mitchell found her on Facebook.

“He sent me a message and he said, ‘I just reeled in your purse,’ and I was like what,” said Flanders.

And as if the chances of having a high school classmate find a stolen bag at the bottom of a pond after 18 years were slim, the timing was even slimmer. June 2, the day Mitchell reeled it in, was the same date Kim got married to her former husband back in 1990.

“What are the odds? Evidently, better than winning the Mass. lottery," said Mitchell.

Mitchell thinks it’s just one of those things that occasionally comes full circle. Once after selling a car, a stranger returned his dog tags from the Army.

“I didn’t know where they were and a gentleman came to my door one day and said, ‘Here they are, they were down between the seats when I was redoing the car,” said Mitchell.

As for Kim, her belongings are on the way back to their rightful owner, even the rings she had cut off when she was pregnant, although she’ll probably have no use now for that 90’s lip gloss.

“He sent it back, I haven’t received it yet, but I keep checking the mail,” said Flanders.

Mitchell said the bag should arrive in Florida, where Kim now lives, within the next few days.

  • Read: James Comey's testimony released ahead of Senate Intelligence hearing
    Read: James Comey's testimony released ahead of Senate Intelligence hearing
    Former FBI Director James Comey will detail on Thursday five private conversations he had with President Donald Trump in testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to prepared remarks released Wednesday. >> Read more trending news
  • CMT Awards 2017: What time, what channel, who is nominated, performing
    CMT Awards 2017: What time, what channel, who is nominated, performing
    Country music artists will gather Wednesday in – where else – Nashville for the CMT Music Awards. The live show will feature performances from Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum and Florida Georgia Line, among others.  Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony. What time: 8 p.m. ET for the show; 7 p.m. ET for the red carpet pre-show event. What channel: The show will be broadcast live on CMT, and live streamed here. Who’s hosting: Charles Estin, one of the stars of the CMT show “Nashville” is hosting. Who’s performing: Among others, Miranda Lambert, Brett Eldredge, Thomas Rhett and Blake Shelton are scheduled to perform. Who is presenting awards: Here are some of the presenters for tonight’s ceremony: Cody Alan Rachel Bilson Bobby Bones Clare Bowen, Katie Cook Johnny Galecki Katherine Heigl Josh Henderson Hoda Kotb Ashton Kutcher Kathie Lee Gifford Dustin Lynch Danny Masterson Reba McEntire Jada Pinkett Smith Who is nominated: Here are the nominees for the fan-chosen awards: VIDEO OF THE YEAR Artists of Then, Now & Forever, 'Forever Country'  Brad Paisley, 'Today' Brett Eldredge, 'Wanna Be That Song'  Carrie Underwood, 'Church Bells' Cole Swindell, 'Middle Of A Memory' Dierks Bentley and Elle King, 'Different For Girls' Florida Georgia Line, 'H.O.L.Y.' Jon Pardi, 'Dirt On My Boots' Keith Urban, 'Blue Ain't Your Color' Kelsea Ballerini, 'Peter Pan' Little Big Town, 'Better Man' Luke Bryan, 'Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day' Miranda Lambert, 'Vice' Thomas Rhett, 'Star Of The Show' MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR Blake Shelton, 'Came Here To Forget' Eric Church, 'Record Year' Jason Aldean, 'Lights Come On' Keith Urban, 'Blue Ain't Your Color' Luke Bryan, 'Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day' Thomas Rhett, 'Star Of The Show' FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR Carrie Underwood, 'Church Bells' Kelsea Ballerini, 'Peter Pan' Lauren Alaina, 'Road Less Traveled' Maren Morris, '80s Mercedes' Miranda Lambert, 'Vice' Reba McEntire, 'Back To God'  DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR Big & Rich (feat. Tim McGraw), 'Lovin' Lately' Brothers Osborne, '21 Summer' Dan + Shay, 'How Not To' Florida Georgia Line, 'H.O.L.Y.' LoCash, 'I Know Somebody' GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR Eli Young Band, 'Saltwater Gospel' Lady Antebellum, 'You Look Good' Little Big Town, 'Better Man' Midland, 'Drinkin' Problem' Old Dominion, 'Song For Another Time' BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR Brett Young, 'In Case You Didn't Know' Jon Pardi, 'Dirt On My Boots' Kane Brown, 'Used To Love You Sober' Lauren Alaina, 'Road Less Traveled' Luke Combs, 'Hurricane' RaeLynn, 'Love Triangle' COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR Artists of Then, Now & Forever, 'Forever Country' Chris Young (feat. Vince Gill), 'Sober Saturday Night' Dierks Bentley (feat. Elle King), 'Different For Girls' Florida Georgia Line (feat. Tim McGraw), 'May We All' Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood), 'The Fighter' Kenny Chesney with Pink, 'Setting The World On Fire' CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR Jason Aldean, 'Hicktown' (From CMT Concert of the Summer) Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, 'Want To Want Me' (From CMT Crossroads) John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker, 'Pink Houses' (From CMT Crossroads) Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, '80s Mercedes' (From CMT Crossroads) Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini, 'You're Still The One/Any Man of Mine/Man I Feel Like A Woman' (from CMT Artists of the Year) Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett, Close (From CMT Crossroads) SOCIAL SUPERSTAR OF THE YEAR Brett Eldredge Jake Owen Keith Urban Kelsea Ballerini Lauren Alaina Thomas Rhett A special performance: According to CMT, the show “will honor the memory of the late Gregg Allman with special tribute performances by Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley with guitarist Derek Trucks.”
  • JEA now offering SolarSmart rate, allowing customers to participate in solar energy
    JEA now offering SolarSmart rate, allowing customers to participate in solar energy
    The company says it's about giving customers more options.   JEA is out with what it’s calling the SolarSmart rate program, which will provide customers the opportunity to invest and participate in solar energy in Jacksonville.   The Director of Financial Planning and Analysis at JEA, Ryan Wannemacher, says, '[It] will allow customers to subscribe for up to 100% of their energy to come from our solar facilities we're building in the Jacksonville-area.'   We're told JEA's Board of Directors approved the program last year, in response to a number of customer inquiries and was put in place in conjunction with their new solar facilities being installed.   With this program, even if you can't put rooftop solar panels on your home, or if you live in multi-family housing apartments, you're still able to participate in green energy.   However, it is likely taking part in the SolarSmart program will add a few bucks to your monthly electric bill.   Wannemacher explains, 'An average residential customer uses about 1,000 kWh a month, over the course of a year, so if they chose to get about 10% of their energy from SolarSmart, that would equate to about $4.00 a month. So, for the price of a latte, you can get some of your energy from green.'   But he says over the next several years, the price of solar will likely fall, especially as they add additional resources.   If you're interested in signing up, you can call their customer service line at (904) 665-6000 or go to their website.   There is no long term contract attached to the program, so customers can subscribe or unsubscribe at any time after a month.
  • Frederick Wade found guilty of second-degree murder in Kalil McCoy's 2011 death in retrial
    Frederick Wade found guilty of second-degree murder in Kalil McCoy's 2011 death in retrial
    A man was convicted for a second time on Wednesday in a young woman's 2011 murder. Frederick Wade was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday in Kalil McCoy's 2011 death after a retrial. The second trial began Tuesday for Wade, who was convicted in McCoy's murder six years ago. In 2011, Wade was found guilty in the shooting death of McCoy. An appeals court granted a new trial after bad jury instructions. VIDEO: Florida mom lets snake bite baby to 'teach a lesson' Prosecutors say Wade killed McCoy during a fight about a car window being down June 2011. McCoy, Wade and three friends were coming home from a night of partying at a Jacksonville club. On Tuesday, witnesses who were in the car testified. Kennard Mahone was sitting behind Wade in the car when the gun went off. Lynette Roebuck, McCoy's mother, said Tuesday that someone needs to be punished for what happened to her daughter. 'He killed my daughter, it wasn't an accident, he pulled the trigger,' Roebuck said. During testimony on Tuesday, Mahone said McCoy and Wade were arguing loudly. Mahone claims Wade then pulled a gun. Jacksonville named No. 2 city where everyone wants to live right now After the gun went off, Mahone describes a panic, and instead of taking McCoy to the hospital, her body was taken to a wooded area. 'He was panicking, saying he can't go to jail,' Mahone said. Mahone was sentenced to a year in jail and 12 months' probation for his part in the crime. McCoy's mother is looking for a guilty verdict for her daughter's accused killer this week. 'I want to hear 'life, life, life,' that's all I want,' Roebuck said Tuesday.
  • West Mims fire activity falls, allowing Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge to resume services
    West Mims fire activity falls, allowing Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge to resume services
    Weeks after operations were closed off because of the fight against the massive West Mims fire on the Florida-Georgia line, the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is resuming nearly all visitor services at the Main Entrance and the Stephen C. Foster State Park.  As of Wednesday, the fire remains at 152,515 acres and 65% contained. There are 387 personnel currently assigned to the fire, along with three helicopters, a fixed-wing aircraft, a multi-mission aircraft, and other ground resources.  We’re told fire personnel continue to work around the refuge on suppression efforts and inside of it to patrol and monitor the fire. Fire activity has decreased because of the recent rain, though, so fire crews have been making gains. Wet weather that has moved through the region brought three to six inches of rain- up to eight inches in some areas.  The Main Entrance to the Refuge opens Thursday for public boat launch for day-use visitors. There are also canoe and kayak rentals on site. Boat access through the State Park near Fargo will resume when water levels can support it.  Overnight canoe stops and the Chesser Island Boardwalk remains closed.  All county-wide burn bans in the area immediately around the fire have now been lifted, as has the burn ban on the Refuge itself. That means visitors can now use charcoal grills in designated picnic areas, and can have campfires in approved rings.  While operations are resuming near normal, you’re still urged to use a lot of caution at the Refuge, including adhering to all posted signs and information provided by staff and firefighters.
