Floating water park to open in Lake Michigan

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. U.S. shoots down Syrian plane: The U.S. military shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet on Sunday. It was the first time the U.S., acting to protect Syrian forces who oppose Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, engaged in air-to-air combat with Assad’s government’s forces. 2. London mosque attack: One person was killed and at least 10 injured when a vehicle struck a crowd of pedestrians leaving a mosque in north London early Monday morning. According to witnesses, the man hit the people and was then subdued by others outside the mosque. The man fought those trying to push him to the ground, witnesses said, as he told them they “deserved” what happened. Authorities are investigating the incident as a terror attack. 3. Sailors killed: Seven U.S. Navy sailors were killed over the weekend when their ship, the USS Fitzgerald, collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship off the coast of Japan. The sailors drowned as they became trapped in the wrecked portion of the ship. The container ship was four times the size of the destroyer. 4. Muslim teen killed: A Muslim teenager was killed in Virginia early Sunday morning as she walked home after prayers at a mosque. Nabra Hassanen, 17, of Reston, Virginia, had just left a Ramadan prayer service when she and friends got into an argument with Darwin Martinez Torres. Torres, 22, of Sterling, got out of his car and attacked Hassanen. She became separated from her friends and was later found dead, authorities said. Torres was later found and taken into custody and charged in Hassanen’s death. 5. Investigation confusion: One of President Donald Trump’s attorneys said the president is not under investigation, despite a tweet from Trump saying he is being investigated. According to Jay Sekulow, Trump is not being investigated for obstruction of justice, and the tweet was a response to an incorrect story by the Washington Post. According to a report on Sunday, special counsel Robert Mueller hasn't decided whether to investigate Trump as part of the Russia probe. And one more Thirty-two people were injured after a second-story deck collapsed during a memorial service. Six people had to be airlifted from the lodge on the western shore of Flathead Lake in Montana. The crowd was attending a memorial service for a firefighter. In case you missed it