National
Florida boy finds meth in used video game, mother says
Florida boy finds meth in used video game, mother says

Florida boy finds meth in used video game, mother says
Photo Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images
An 11-year-old boy's mother says he bought a used copy of Grand Theft Auto V at a Florida GameStop. She says there was a bag of drugs inside. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Florida boy finds meth in used video game, mother says

By: Ryan DiPentima, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

An 11-year-old Florida boy made an unexpected discovery when he opened a used copy of the “Grand Theft Auto V” video game, according to a Facebook post from his mother.

>> Read more trending news

Kayla McAllister, the boy’s mother, said her son found a bag of meth inside the game’s case, bought from a GameStop in Tallahassee, Florida, according to Mashable.

On Facebook, McAllister posted a since-removed picture of the drugs in the game’s instruction booklet, along with a caption warning other parents to “check all the (pre-owned) games you buy.” In her post, which contained several profane words, McAllister wrote she told authorities after her son asked her what was in the bag. 

Related: Florida girl, 9, thwarts kidnap attempt in unique way

A Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by Kotaku says the substance in the bag was tested and came back positive for methamphetamine.

In a statement, a Game Stop spokesperson told Mashable the following:

We are disappointed to hear about the experience one of our customers recently had when purchasing a pre-owned video game from one of our local Tallahassee, Florida stores. We work diligently to ensure the quality of our pre-owned items are like new. Unfortunately, in this circumstance our thorough process fell short. We are extremely concerned that this incident occurred, and are working with the local police department to support them in their investigation.

Kotaku reported that McAllister’s story is similar to one that emerged from Louisiana in September 2016. KPLA reported at the time that an 11-year-old boy bought a used game from a GameStop and a bag of meth was inside.

WATCH: Amazon employee flings packages over Florida man’s fence

“Yeah, I keep getting messages saying I’m a troll. I stole a story. So I decided to Google it and find all these stories about it. And now I’m (expletive) that they let it happen again,” McAllister told Kotaku.

Read more at Mashable and Kotaku.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown convicted on 18 federal charges
    Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown convicted on 18 federal charges
    Just over two weeks after opening statements were presented, now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown has been convicted on 18 of 22 federal charges she faced. She was found not guilty on the remaining four counts. These charges all stem from the bogus “charity” One Door For Education. Brown, her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, and One Door President Carla Wiley were all implicated in a scheme to solicit donations to the group and use the money instead for personal expenses and to host events. Simmons and Wiley previously pleaded guilty. Brown has been convicted of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, five counts of aiding and abetting mail fraud, and seven counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud specifically connected to the solicitation of donations. She was found not guilty on two charges of aiding and abetting mail fraud and two counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud- collectively, counts 3, 5, 14, and 16. Each of the mail and wire fraud charges connect to a specific transaction and solicitation for One Door funds. While it’s unclear exactly why the jury acquitted on some of those counts and convicted on others, they are expected to have weighed Brown’s level of involvement in the solicitation for each specific instance, whether the donor believed the money would go solely for charitable purposes, and similar factors. ﻿IN DEPTH: WOKV details each of the 22 charges filed against now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Brown faced five more charges connected to underreporting her income- not disclosing the money she received from One Door. She was convicted of one count of engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts for not listing this income on her financial disclosure forms, which are required of a Congressperson. She was also convicted of one count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the due administration of the internal revenue law and three counts of filing a false tax return for the underreported income, as well as for overreporting charitable contributions. Prosecutors have said from the outset that this case was about a corrupt politician. The presented a case that said Brown was a full and willing participant in the scheme, and that the solicitations were only effective because of the trust donors had in Brown and her reputation. Simmons would withdraw money from One Door and deposit the cash in to Brown’s account. There were also checks funneled from One Door through the business of one of Brown’s part-time staffers and ultimately deposited as cash with Brown and occasionally her daughter. While Brown claimed she wasn’t sure where the money deposited in her account had come from, prosecutors maintain she knew exactly what she was doing when she solicited the donations. Brown continues to maintain her innocence, though. She says any wrongdoing was not intentional, but rather the result of her not closely managing her office and finances because of her busy schedule as a Congresswoman.  Her attorney says they plan to file for a new trial, although he would not detail the grounds for the motion. District Judge Timothy Corrigan, who presided over the trial, says Brown has complied so far with the conditions of her release, so he is allowing her to remain out of prison pending her sentencing hearing. Brown has been out on bond since first being indicted and arrested in July 2016. Brown will have a probation officer, who will gather information to be used at her sentencing hearing, which isn’t expected to be scheduled for at least another three months. During the sentencing hearing, Brown will be allowed to present evidence and testimony in an effort to lessen the penalty she faces. Simmons and Wiley both testified at Brown’s trial with the hope of getting a sentencing recommendation from the government which would result in less- or possibly no- jail time. Their sentencing hearings have also not yet been scheduled. Simmons was jointly indicted with Brown and was individually charged with 19 counts. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and theft of government funds. Wiley- Simmons’ girlfriend at the time- was separately funneling money from the group in to her own account. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Over the course of eight days of testimony, prosecutors presented 40 witnesses and the defense offered four, including Brown herself. On Wednesday, one of the jurors was excused from the panel after another juror raised concerns to the court about comments he was making about “higher beings”. An alternate juror was immediately installed, and the jury was instructed to start their deliberations from scratch. ﻿FULL COVERAGE:﻿ The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown The timing of the verdict was actually a small surprise to the courtroom, because it came at a time when the session was reconvening for Corrigan to answer a juror question he had received earlier in the day. Less than a minute before he took the bench, there was a knock from the jury deliberation room to notify the court they had reached a verdict. In addition to confirming with the foreperson that the jury had reached the verdict unanimously, Corrigan individually polled each juror to confirm the verdicts read were the ones they had each reached. WOKV has been inside of the courtroom through ever minute of testimony and the multi-day jury deliberation. Stay with us for continuing developments in the aftermath of these verdicts.
  • Alaska Airlines, Delta, Southwest make J.D. Power’s best airlines for 2017
    Alaska Airlines, Delta, Southwest make J.D. Power’s best airlines for 2017
    Global marketing research company J.D. Power has released its list of the best airlines in the country for the J.D. Power 2017 North America Airline Satisfaction Study. Alaska Airlines has ranked highest for 10 years in a row among traditional airline carriers. Delta Air Lines came in second place. Among low-cost carriers, Southwest Airlines came in first, followed by JetBlue in second place.  >> Read more trending news “It’s impossible to think about airline customer satisfaction without replaying the recent images of a passenger being dragged from a seat,” Michael Taylor, travel practice lead at J.D. Power, said in a written statement in a Wednesday news release. But, he said, overall “the airline industry has been making marked improvements in customer satisfaction across a variety of metrics, from ticket cost to flight crew.”  A decline in airfares in 2016 helped drive satisfaction with cost and fees, according to J.D. Power.  Related: Brawl breaks out on Southwest flight, passenger arrested in latest violence Taylor added, however, that “airlines have significant room for improvement” and the airline industry is in the bottom tier of most service industries.  The J.D. Power study measures passenger satisfaction among business and leisure travelers based on a survey of about 11,000 passengers who flew between March 2016 and March 2017. In order of importance, it looks at costs and fees; in-flight services, aircraft, boarding/deplaning/baggage, flight crew, check-in and reservations.  Related: Complaint: Woman denied restroom access on United Airlines flight, given cup to relieve self In the traditional carrier segment, Alaska and Delta came in ahead of American in third place, United in fourth place and Air Canada in fifth place.  But both Southwest and JetBlue scored higher than all of the “traditional carriers,” including Delta and Alaska.  It’s the first time Southwest ranked highest in the 13 years J.D. Power has conducted the study, after JetBlue ended an 11-year run in the No. 1 spot. Related: Hands Off Passengers Act would stop bumping of some airline passengers  Ultra low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines came in last place in the airline satisfaction study.  The study showed that some pain points for travelers stand out: Problems with overhead bin space have become more common, according to the study. Younger travelers are more likely to have a problem with overhead storage than older travelers, the study showed.  Issues with airline crews, staff and “attitude” are not the most common problems, according to the J.D. Power study.  Instead, the most widely reported issues are with seat comfort, followed by issues with aircraft lavatory cleanliness. With planes running fuller than they did 10 years ago, passengers are “more likely to find themselves in a middle seat and less likely to have an empty seat next to them,” according to J.D. Power.  Instances of airlines bumping passengers and denying them boarding have declined, according to the study, but “they have the greatest negative influence on overall satisfaction.”
  • Deputies find body buried in backyard of man who killed himself
    Deputies find body buried in backyard of man who killed himself
    UPDATE: Deputies have found a body buried in the backyard of a man who shot and killed himself Tuesday night, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The medical examiner’s office is working to identify the remains, but evidence suggests that they are those of the man’s wife. Read the original report below. Deputies in Florida are investigating a possible murder-suicide. A concerned relative called deputies on Tuesday, saying he hadn’t heard from Laurence Caulfield and his wife for several months. However, he said he received a package in the mail that included the couple’s will, life insurance policy and other financial and medication information, deputies said. >> Read more trending news  Photos: Crews look for woman possibly buried in Deltona yard Inside the package was also a letter from Caulfield, 75, who said his wife had recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and that he was struggling to cope physically and emotionally, deputies said. Deputies went to the Caulfied home in Deltona on Tuesday night. Caulfield told them that his wife has Alzheimer’s disease, and she had recently moved to Kansas City to live with friends of the family. That proved to be not true, deputies said.>>> Read other Volusia County stories <<< While deputies were at the home, they heard a gunshot at 10:27 p.m. and found Caulfield dead in the backyard from a gunshot wound to the head, investigators said. Deputies said they found a stack of papers and a note from Caulfield in the home, saying that he killed his ailing wife and buried her in the backyard.
  • FDOT announces more lane closures on the Dames Point Bridge through next week
    FDOT announces more lane closures on the Dames Point Bridge through next week
    Well, it's not the news Jacksonville drivers were expecting, nor wanting, to hear — at least so soon. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced there will be more lane closures on the Dames Point Bridge through next week. To complete repairs associated with the rehabilitation project, FDOT is closing down the far right north and southbound lanes of the Dames Point Bridge.  The lanes will be closed through Thursday, May 18.  Some good news, however, is that FDOT says this is the last bit of work that will require lane closures associated with this project. 
  • 25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore
    25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore
    More than two dozen great white sharks swimming off the coast of Southern California forced swimmers out of the water and closed down beaches. >> Read more trending news An Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew spotted the first school of some 15 sharks Wednesday afternoon near Capistrano Beach, the Orange County Register reported. Later Wednesday, another warning went out, CNN reported, this time in Long Beach, about 50 miles north of Capistrano Beach, after another group of at least 10 great whites was spotted.  As shark advisories went up, beachgoers were warned about entering the water “at their own risk.” The OC Register reported a woman was bitten at an Orange County beach last month. 
