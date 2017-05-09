Florida experts question whether shark attacked adult film star

As keeper of the International Shark Attack File, and a noted shark-bite investigator, it fell to George Burgess to take a scholarly look at an adult-film actress’ claims this past week of an attack in Florida waters.

The incident was recorded on an oft-viewed YouTube video, except the actual moment when teeth met flesh, and Burgess had no shortage of research material as colleagues emailed headlines — “Porn star attacked by shark: See the Horrifying Video.”

According to a news release from an adult-film company, the “shark-attack incident” required 20 stitches.

“I can tell you for a fact, it was not a shark bite,” Burgess said Tuesday about a slice in the actress’s foot allegedly wrought by a lemon shark. “How it was inflicted is conjectural, but the main thing is, the injury is not a shark bite. It was a PR stunt, and it worked.”

