The Florida “joker” was busted again.
This time, Lawrence Sullivan, 29, was arrested for marijuana possession, according to the Miami Herald.
This latest incident on Wednesday comes a little over a week after Sullivan was apprehended for pointing a gun at vehicles, police said.
“If I was waving a gun, yeah, I will admit it. I was not waving a gun,” Sullivan told CBS Miami. “Did I have a gun in my pocket? Yes, and I want to be safe.”
Sullivan added that his jail time was “memorable,” according to CBS Miami.
“I was treated like a celebrity inside,” Sullivan told CBS News. “I was on the psych floor because I take medications.”
Sullivan’s celeb status might have come from his unforgettable mugshot.
According to his family, the face tattoos are new and are “expression of his artistic side,”CBS Miami reported.
